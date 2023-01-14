ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

WTAJ

DEP: Heating oil found in water came from Centre County home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania environmental authorities now know what caused heating oil to end up in a small stream in Ferguson Township. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PaDEP) received a report on Saturday, Jan. 14 about what was described as a sheen on the surface of the Beaver Branch and pools of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County prosecutor announces district judge candidacy

Muncy, Pa. — A prosecutor with the Lycoming County District Attorney's office will run for a recently-vacated district judge seat. Kirsten A. Gardner has announced her intention to seek the nomination for magisterial district judge in District 29-3-03, which was previously held by Jon E. Kemp, who retired on Jan. 3. “I thank Judge Kemp for his service to our community,” said Kirsten Gardner “And, I am excited to announce...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

These traffic changes will be in Clearfield County for windmill superload movements

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in Clearfield County may run into changes this week because of windmill superload movements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said. In a news release, PennDOT said that the following routes will have changed traffic patterns from Jan. 17 till Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Health, Mount Nittany Health first in Centre County to offer TCAR

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Penn State Health physician in Centre County is now offering a minimally invasive option to treat carotid artery disease. Through a partnership with Mount Nittany Health, Dr. Eugene Simoni, a vascular surgeon, is now performing transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR) at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Historic central Pa. theater listed for sale

A historic movie theater has hit the market in Huntingdon. According to The Daily News, the Huntingdon Cinema’s Clifton 5 theater at 717 Washington St. is currently listed for $299,800. The sale price includes the large property and business in addition to two small rental store fronts and one...
HUNTINGDON, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Take the train to Huntingdon for a car-free weekend adventure

Whatever your flavor of outdoor adventure, the woods and waters surrounding Huntingdon, Pa. probably have it. Nestled on the shores of the Juniata River, minutes from Raystown Lake, and surrounded by the ridges and valleys of the Allegheny Mountains, Huntingdon is well-poised as a base camp for outdoor enthusiasts. The...
HUNTINGDON, PA
fox8tv.com

State College Man Sentenced To Decades Behind Bars

Authorities in Centre County say a State College man, who was convicted last year of raping a 1-year-old girl, has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars. Jackson Baker, now age 55, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison, followed by three years of probation.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven woman sentenced in missing child case

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that Gwen Ardner, 38, of W. Main Street, Lock Haven was sentenced Monday morning by Clinton County Court President Judge Craig Miller. While Ardner was pleading for probation and no jail time, the Commonwealth argued for a...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON PROPERTY DAMAGE IN REYNOLDSVILLE

About $200 of damage was done to a garage window in Jefferson County and police are looking for information. The crime occurred around midnight on January 7th at the residence of a 28 year old man who lives along Mable Street in Reynoldsville. If you have helpful info, call the...
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Elk County Prison investigating inmates death

ELK COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Elk County Coroner, Michelle A. Muccio, was called to the Elk County Prison after an inmate was found unresponsive. On Sunday, Jan 15 at approximately 7 a.m. a correctional officer was completing a routine check when they discovered the inmate. Stevie N. Mann, 32, of Wilcox was not conscious […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

