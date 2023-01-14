Read full article on original website
DEP: Heating oil found in water came from Centre County home
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania environmental authorities now know what caused heating oil to end up in a small stream in Ferguson Township. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PaDEP) received a report on Saturday, Jan. 14 about what was described as a sheen on the surface of the Beaver Branch and pools of […]
Popup clinic offering free healthcare services coming to Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– It can be difficult for families to get the proper healthcare they need, but a popup clinic coming to Centre County will be offering services for free. From March 25 to March 26 the first ever Remote Area Medical (RAM) popup clinic will be at Penns Valley Elementary Intermediate School at […]
Lycoming County prosecutor announces district judge candidacy
Muncy, Pa. — A prosecutor with the Lycoming County District Attorney's office will run for a recently-vacated district judge seat. Kirsten A. Gardner has announced her intention to seek the nomination for magisterial district judge in District 29-3-03, which was previously held by Jon E. Kemp, who retired on Jan. 3. “I thank Judge Kemp for his service to our community,” said Kirsten Gardner “And, I am excited to announce...
Recent Penn State grad announces candidacy for seat on State College Borough Council
Josh Portney may have only graduated in December, but he’s been involved locally and politically for several years.
Check out what local government boards in Centre County have planned the week of Jan. 15
We’ve compiled a list of local government meetings throughout Centre County for the week of Jan. 15.
These traffic changes will be in Clearfield County for windmill superload movements
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in Clearfield County may run into changes this week because of windmill superload movements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said. In a news release, PennDOT said that the following routes will have changed traffic patterns from Jan. 17 till Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield […]
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Health, Mount Nittany Health first in Centre County to offer TCAR
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Penn State Health physician in Centre County is now offering a minimally invasive option to treat carotid artery disease. Through a partnership with Mount Nittany Health, Dr. Eugene Simoni, a vascular surgeon, is now performing transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR) at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Fire crews from across Centre County battle blaze in Potter Township barn
Multiple fire companies were dispatched to the scene.
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
More than 500 laid off after virus disables computers at Pa. wood cabinet plant
KREAMER-More than 500 Wood-Mode workers have been laid off temporarily due to a massive computer problem at the Snyder County custom wood cabinet manufacturer. A virus that is believed to have originated overseas hit the company Monday affecting production and deliveries, owner Bill French said. Experts who are working to...
Historic central Pa. theater listed for sale
A historic movie theater has hit the market in Huntingdon. According to The Daily News, the Huntingdon Cinema’s Clifton 5 theater at 717 Washington St. is currently listed for $299,800. The sale price includes the large property and business in addition to two small rental store fronts and one...
nextpittsburgh.com
Take the train to Huntingdon for a car-free weekend adventure
Whatever your flavor of outdoor adventure, the woods and waters surrounding Huntingdon, Pa. probably have it. Nestled on the shores of the Juniata River, minutes from Raystown Lake, and surrounded by the ridges and valleys of the Allegheny Mountains, Huntingdon is well-poised as a base camp for outdoor enthusiasts. The...
fox8tv.com
State College Man Sentenced To Decades Behind Bars
Authorities in Centre County say a State College man, who was convicted last year of raping a 1-year-old girl, has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars. Jackson Baker, now age 55, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison, followed by three years of probation.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven woman sentenced in missing child case
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that Gwen Ardner, 38, of W. Main Street, Lock Haven was sentenced Monday morning by Clinton County Court President Judge Craig Miller. While Ardner was pleading for probation and no jail time, the Commonwealth argued for a...
Pa. woman admits stealing large amount by using former employer’s credit card
SUNBURY – A former human relations administrator for a company that manufactures custom and standard steel roll-off containers has admitted giving herself raises and making thousands of dollars in personal purchases using the firm’s credit card. Jennifer L. Leonard, 51, of Selinsgrove, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Northumberland County...
Nearly $50k in copper stolen from Clearfield County mining company
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are investigating after nearly $50,000 in copper wire was stolen from Big Dog Mining in Woodward Township. Troopers were called the Big Dog Mining on Henderson Street after 800 feet of copper wire was stolen sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, according to the report. The copper was […]
wpxz1041fm.com
POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON PROPERTY DAMAGE IN REYNOLDSVILLE
About $200 of damage was done to a garage window in Jefferson County and police are looking for information. The crime occurred around midnight on January 7th at the residence of a 28 year old man who lives along Mable Street in Reynoldsville. If you have helpful info, call the...
Elk County Prison investigating inmates death
ELK COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Elk County Coroner, Michelle A. Muccio, was called to the Elk County Prison after an inmate was found unresponsive. On Sunday, Jan 15 at approximately 7 a.m. a correctional officer was completing a routine check when they discovered the inmate. Stevie N. Mann, 32, of Wilcox was not conscious […]
Centre County school districts announce delays due to icy road conditions
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m.
