ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Topeka Capital-Journal KU reporter Jordan Guskey wins Kansas Sportswriter of Year from NSMA

By Subscribe
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvXLv_0kEjXaKF00

On Monday, Jordan Guskey, the Topeka Capital-Journal's Kansas Jayhawks reporter, was named Kansas Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

Guskey, who's been with the paper since August 2021, has already been able to help give fans a front-row seat to some of the biggest moments in KU athletics history. During his first basketball season on the beat, he led extensive coverage surrounding the Jayhawks en route to their national championship. He's also been on the ground in Lawrence to see the resurgence of the Kansas football program, covering the team on its journey back to a bowl game for the first time since 2008.

"For fans of Kansas basketball and football, there is no better reporter than Jordan Guskey," said Tomari Quinn, editor at The Capital-Journal. "He's all over the beat. Whether it's giving fans live coverage through social media and his blog, finding compelling stories about players or analyzing coaching strategies, Jordan can do it all.

"He's deserving of this honor, and we're proud of his efforts."

Guskey goes further than just writing about wins and losses, though. While he can analyze anything that happens on the field of play, he's also able to tell compelling stories about the off-the-field lives of Kansas student-athletes. That's the work he's most proud of.

He told the story of KU basketball player Remy Martin using his Filipino heritage as an inspiration for others and did a deep dive into the unexpected heroics of tight end Jared Casey. The former walk-on sent shockwaves through the college football after catching a 2-point conversion to complete an upset on the road at Texas.

Stories like that are what sportswriters love doing, and they're what Guskey does best.

"Being able to come to the state of Kansas, and report on the Kansas Jayhawks, was an opportunity I was so appreciative of," Guskey said. "To receive an honor like this is a bonus to the experience I've already had. I just want to thank everyone I've worked with for helping make this possible."

While it's the first time Guskey has won Kansas Sportswriter of the Year, he's no stranger to being honored for his work. While he was in college at Indiana University he won the William Randolph Hearst Foundation’s Journalism Awards Program’s college sports writing competition. He's been a finalist for countless awards throughout his young journalism career as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Notable Upset

The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats took down the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks in an upset thriller at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night. The upset victory came in electric fashion as Kansas State star Keyontae Johnson finished an alley-oop dunk to give the Wildcats the lead with just over 20 seconds ...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Rivals to Roommates: Top Topeka runners to join forces at KU

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seaman High School’s Bethany Druse and Washburn Rural High School’s Maddie Carter are used to running track and cross country alongside eachother. The two are usually fighting each other for a first-place medal, but soon, they’ll be teammates on the Kansas track and cross country teams. “We would always tell each other […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU welcomes back legendary Jayhawks, celebrates 125 years of basketball

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- There was a celebration in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, and not just because the Jayhawks beat Iowa State. KU celebrated 125 years of its men’s basketball program over the weekend. Decades of KU basketball legends gathered for meals, sharing of memories and a special halftime recognition ceremony. There was tons of basketball history […]
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Kansas State's Ozzie Hoffler enters transfer portal

For the seventh time since the 2022 regular season finale, Kansas State has a Wildcat player exiting the program as 247Sports has confirmed Ozzie Hoffler's name now appears in the transfer database. A defensive end from Atlanta, Ga., Hoffler did not participate in any games this past season after redshirting...
MANHATTAN, KS
kmaland.com

Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State ranked in top 13 of AP poll

(KMAland) -- Kansas, Iowa State and Kansas State are all in the top 13 of the Associated Press Top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below. Find the complete top 25 linked here. Associated Press Top 25 Poll. 2. Kansas. 3. Purdue. 7. Texas. 8. Xavier.
MANHATTAN, KS
Startland News

K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties

TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Alma Manor closing this Spring

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
ALMA, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike crash near Emporia develops after driver apparently fell asleep at wheel

A Wichita man was involved in a crash northeast of Emporia on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 133.6, six miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and a mile northeast of the Emporia service center. Troopers say 20-year-old Anders Whitfill was northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. Whitfill’s car then left the highway, hit a fence and rolled.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

16th Jam4Dan fundraiser has strong outcome during first two days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 16th annual Jam4Dan fundraiser at Celtic Fox in downtown Topeka has had a full house of viewers in their first two days of performances. The fundraiser honors Dan Falley, who died in an accident in 2008. For the past 16 years, the fundraiser showcases local musicians and bands and raises money for the Dan Falley Memorial Scholarship.
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

KC-area medical leader to take the helm at LMH Health

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Chief Medical Officer from the Kansas City area will now take the helm of Lawrence’s hospital system. LMH Health announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that Dr. Kirk Sloan has been named as the organization’s new Chief Medical Officer. He will assume the role on March 6.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

When is the new Scooter’s Coffee in North Topeka opening?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The newest Scooter’s Coffee location in Topeka will be opening its doors early next month. 27 News spoke with Ryan Stauffer, a spokesperson for Scooter’s Coffee, who confirmed that the new location at 1409 Northwest Topeka Blvd. will have its first day on Feb. 6. This will be the fourth Scooter’s Coffee […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly at odds with leadership in the GOP-dominated […] The post ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy