ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

2023 is ‘go-time’ for Mass St. Collective, an organization working with KU athletes in NIL

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTVi3_0kEjXWkD00

LAWRENCE — As Matt Baty reflected earlier this month on the last year and a half, and the early stages of college athletes being able to benefit monetarily from their name, image and likeness, he referred to the experience as a process.

Baty, who founded a NIL collective that supports Kansas Jayhawks athletes now known as Mass St. Collective, has lived in a world of constant adjustments. There’s been a dedicated search for the best path forward. There’s been an effort to forge the best future amid what, especially early on, at times has been so much uncertainty.

The organization was in its infancy, a startup, Baty explained. There were going to be bumps along the way, bruises sustained. 2022 was about getting the staff together and fundraising.

And now, as the early days of 2023 roll on into the rest of the year, Baty feels strongly about Mass St. Collective’s momentum. So, too, does Dan Beckler, who joined as president and chief operating officer in 2022. They understand Kansas Athletics is committed to ample NIL opportunities for Jayhawks athletes, and as Baty said it’s “go-time” for Mass St. Collective to further that.

“We feel really good about where we’re at and the direction we’re going,” Baty said, “and the programs that we’ve created and will continue to create.”

Beckler added: “For me, 2023 is just really about taking that next step and kind of elevating just our company as a whole.”

The NIL landscape is here to stay, in one way or another. Although there could always be more adjustments to it, it will continue to have an effect on the talent coaches will be able to have on their rosters. And now that there’s a greater comfort in what can and can’t be done within the rules, Baty envisions more of what they are doing being done with more visibility.

Baty may already hold a profound confidence in their collective’s place nationally, with the goals they’re striving for in 2023 still out there to accomplish. He and Beckler point to private conversations they’ve had with people in the industry to support that, as well as what they’ve learned through their work with different companies in the space like Opendorse. But if they aren’t doing well in 2023, they’ll be left behind, so the work continues.

If that work doesn’t necessarily lead to the public notoriety one might expect it to, it seems that’s just all right with Baty and Beckler. In addition to deals Mass St. Collective has helped facilitate that people can recall quickly, like Kansas football quarterback Jalon Daniels’ with Adidas, there have been memorable moves like the formation of the Reaching Champions Joining Hearts (RCJH) Foundation, a nonprofit.

And if there have been deals and moves made that didn’t come with as much publicity, that doesn’t mean they didn’t happen.

Beckler noted the scholarship athletes on the football team have been on deals that have them receiving monthly stipends, as long as they’re completing “activations” each month. The same goes for men’s basketball. As 2023 progresses, there will be some athletes in sports like women’s basketball and volleyball benefiting in this manner as well, as Mass St. Collective continues to try to be a resource for more than just football and men’s basketball athletes.

“At the end of the day what matters is that the student-athletes are getting what they deserve,” Beckler said. “We don’t need the publicity. We don’t need people patting us on the back. Because I think the hardest thing … is so many people are out there kind of beating their chest because they may not have a lot of substance to what it is. And our thing is, we’d rather have that substance more than that flair. And that’s really the path that we’ve taken for many months now.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tonyspicks.com

Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats 1/17/2023 Picks Predictions Previews

The #2 Kansas Jayhawks will go against the #13 Kansas State Wildcats in NCAAB action in Fred Bramlage Coliseum, KS, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET. Kansas extended their winning streak to 10 matches with a valiant victory over #14 Iowa State in their previous matchup. The Jayhawks come into this game with an overall record of 16-1 and a perfect 5-0 record in the Big 12.
LAWRENCE, KS
kggfradio.com

#2 Jayhawks, #13 Kansas State Battle in Manhattan

It's a top 15 showdown in the Big 12 tomorrow night, as the #2 ranked Kansas Jayhawks travel to Manhattan to battle the #13 Kansas State Wildcats. The Jayhawks enter on a 10 game winning streak, and the last unbeaten team in conference play. The Wildcats are 15-2 on the season, and looking to avenge their first Big 12 loss on Saturday against TCU.
MANHATTAN, KS
Startland News

K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties

TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

KC-area medical leader to take the helm at LMH Health

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Chief Medical Officer from the Kansas City area will now take the helm of Lawrence’s hospital system. LMH Health announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that Dr. Kirk Sloan has been named as the organization’s new Chief Medical Officer. He will assume the role on March 6.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Kansas man injured in turnpike crash

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening. According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Washburn gives Topekans another chance to see “Tiny Beautiful Things”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University Theatre will give Topekans another chance to catch its latest play, “Tiny Beautiful Things.”. Washburn University Theatre says it will present “Tiny Beautiful Things” at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, 27 and 28, as well as at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the Neese-Gray Theatre in the Garvey Fine Arts Center on the Washburn University campus, 1700 SW Jewell Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
KICK AM 1530

New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High

A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
KANSAS CITY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly at odds with leadership in the GOP-dominated […] The post ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with banquet at downtown Ramada

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Living The Dream Inc. organization celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. birthday with a banquet, recognition awards and scholaraships at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. Master of ceremonies for the Saturday evening banquet was Anton Bugg and Marvin Banks Jr., Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla gave the welcome and special recognitions […]
TOPEKA, KS
northeastnews.net

272: Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newcast, Publisher Michael Bushnell is joined by recently promoted Kansas City, Mo., Police Chief Stacey Graves. A 25-year veteran of the department, she was previously the acting Deputy Chief of the Patrol Bureau. They discuss community policing, the homicide rate, recruitment and retention of officers, local control and more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy