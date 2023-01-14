ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Canton crash

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=498ZSn_0kEjXSDJ00

NORTH CANTON , Ohio (WJW) — A 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday, Jan. 14, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol .

It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday along Sandy Avenue near the state Route 43 intersection in Canton Township . The men were in a Chevrolet Blazer heading north when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck two guardrails. It overturned, ejecting the driver and passenger.

3 dead, 2 in critical condition after Cleveland shooting

Kyle Gill, 23, of Canton , was found dead about 75 feet away from the vehicle.

Tyler Scullion, 25, of Canton , was found near the vehicle with “incapacitating injuries,” according to the release. He was transported to Aultman Hospital by Canton Township responders.

Canton officer injured in crash

The two were not using seatbelts and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the patrol.

Troopers continue to investigate and are still trying to determine where the men were seated in the car.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 7

Willowy
4d ago

I am thankful that no innocent people were involved as for the drunk drivers. I hope it was worth it

Reply(6)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Stolen ATV with no-lights rear-ended, Sebring man injured

A Sebring man is hospitalized after State Troopers say the stolen All Terrain Vehicle that he was driving along Route 62 was struck from behind by a truck early Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Steven Guildo suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while driving an ATV with no lights at around 5:30 a.m. just east of State Route 165.
SEBRING, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Gets 8 Years, Accused of Shooting at USMS Officer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is off to federal prison for eight years for firing a gun at a U.S. Marshal Service task force member near Youngstown last February. 50-year-old Michael Burns was being arrested at an Austintown motel on a parole violation when...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Year’s First Stark Traffic Fatality from Canton Twp.

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Canton Township. The State Highway Patrol says Kyle Gill was riding in a Chevy Blazer that hit two guardrails and overturned on Sandy Avenue SE at Route 43.
CANTON, OH
WBBJ

Jackson police find missing Ohio woman living out of car

JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman from Ohio was found alive in the Hub City. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, 25-year-old Ma’Ri’Ana Spaulding, of Barberton, Ohio, had been missing since November 2022. The media outlet reported Spaulding’s family began fearing for her safety when she failed...
JACKSON, TN
cleveland19.com

4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
MASSILLON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

84K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy