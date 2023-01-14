Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Canton crash

NORTH CANTON , Ohio (WJW) — A 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday, Jan. 14, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol .

It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday along Sandy Avenue near the state Route 43 intersection in Canton Township . The men were in a Chevrolet Blazer heading north when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck two guardrails. It overturned, ejecting the driver and passenger.

Kyle Gill, 23, of Canton , was found dead about 75 feet away from the vehicle.

Tyler Scullion, 25, of Canton , was found near the vehicle with “incapacitating injuries,” according to the release. He was transported to Aultman Hospital by Canton Township responders.

The two were not using seatbelts and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the patrol.

Troopers continue to investigate and are still trying to determine where the men were seated in the car.

