Rockland County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC

A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
WOODSTOCK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley

A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!. Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region. Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location. Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a...
BROOKLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Developing Mystery: What’s This Flying Over Poughkeepsie?

A UFO (unidentified flying object), most recently renamed by U.S. officials as a UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon), is any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained. Most UFOs on investigation are identified as known objects or atmospheric phenomena, while a small number remain unexplained. The Hudson Valley...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

2 Hudson Valley hospitals named among America's Top 250 hospitals

Two Hudson Valley hospitals have been named among America's Top 250 Hospitals, according to HealthGrades. Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie have been recognized for superior performance in providing care for dozens of conditions. HealthGrades also recognized their procedures across multiple specialty...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Mexican Restaurant in Poughkeepsie Suddenly Closes Doors Temporarily

If you're on your way to one of your favorite Mexican spots in Poughkeepsie then don't be surprised when the doors are closed. The Hudson Valley area is filled with Mexican restaurants and for good reason, because local residents love them. According to Brizodata, Mexican food is the most popular ethnic food in America as they make up almost 11% of all restaurants in the country. Who doesn't love nachos, enchiladas, burritos or tacos?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Watched Someone Hit For $10K At Resorts World Hudson Valley

I knew having a casino essentially in my Hudson Valley backyard was going to be trouble. I love a gambling trip - locally we visit Resorts World Catskills, a short road trip lands us at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoords, I used to make an annual trip to Vegas, but since becoming a parent and a homeowner those trips have become a bit less frequent.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Healthgrades: 2 Hudson Valley hospitals among best in the United States

Two Hudson Valley hospitals are earning some national recognition. Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie was named to America's 50 best hospitals list by Healthgrades for the fourth straight year. It also won awards for its cardiac care, gastro surgeries, and excellence in coronary intervention. Montefiore Saint Luke's in Cornwall...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
westchestermagazine.com

5 Must-Try Dishes at The Central in Peekskill

For post-commute happy hour or an intimate sit-down dinner, The Central serves up plates you can’t pass up in Peekskill’s historic train station. When The Central opened just over a year ago in the renovated former ticket booth of the Peekskill Metro-North train station, we were all-in on Chef Zach Moore’s elevated take on sit-down-worthy breakfast fare and delectable grab-and-go.
PEEKSKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
