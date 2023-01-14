Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC
A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
Hudson Valley Grandad Mistaken For Cop Shot At NY Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Wallkill man was sentenced for nearly killing a grandfather in front of a Town of Wallkill Restaurant in 2021. Orange County,...
Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley
A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!. Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region. Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location. Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a...
The 10 Best Pizzerias Around Putnam County, New York
Who else is excited for the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is like that one glimmer of hope - something to look forward to and celebrate - after a long, cold, bleak, and uneventful January. After the rush of the holidays, everything slows down, it feels dull, and the life can be sucked out of a lot of people.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York Man She Tagged In Father’s Day Post
A Hudson Valley woman was murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post. A jury in Dutchess County found a Dutchess County man Guilty Of Murder. Rhinebeck, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Dutchess County Woman. This week, a jury found William H. Dicke of...
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
DA: 5 Men Stole ‘Most Valuable Metal On The Planet’ In HV, New York
Five men are accused of stealing the "most valuable metal on the planet" in the Hudson Valley 56 times!. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah recently announced a 24-count indictment of five men in connection with the countywide theft of 56 van and bus catalytic converters with a fair market value of more than $50,000, officials say.
A 175-Year-Old Wappingers Falls, New York Landmark Closes
A landmark in Dutchess County has closed its doors after well over 100 years in service. On Friday, January 13th, 2023, The First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls shared some sad news writing that after 175 years, they were closing. In the announcement on Facebook, they wrote:. On Sunday we...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
Developing Mystery: What’s This Flying Over Poughkeepsie?
A UFO (unidentified flying object), most recently renamed by U.S. officials as a UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon), is any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained. Most UFOs on investigation are identified as known objects or atmospheric phenomena, while a small number remain unexplained. The Hudson Valley...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
News 12
2 Hudson Valley hospitals named among America's Top 250 hospitals
Two Hudson Valley hospitals have been named among America's Top 250 Hospitals, according to HealthGrades. Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie have been recognized for superior performance in providing care for dozens of conditions. HealthGrades also recognized their procedures across multiple specialty...
Mexican Restaurant in Poughkeepsie Suddenly Closes Doors Temporarily
If you're on your way to one of your favorite Mexican spots in Poughkeepsie then don't be surprised when the doors are closed. The Hudson Valley area is filled with Mexican restaurants and for good reason, because local residents love them. According to Brizodata, Mexican food is the most popular ethnic food in America as they make up almost 11% of all restaurants in the country. Who doesn't love nachos, enchiladas, burritos or tacos?
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship
For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
I Watched Someone Hit For $10K At Resorts World Hudson Valley
I knew having a casino essentially in my Hudson Valley backyard was going to be trouble. I love a gambling trip - locally we visit Resorts World Catskills, a short road trip lands us at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoords, I used to make an annual trip to Vegas, but since becoming a parent and a homeowner those trips have become a bit less frequent.
News 12
Healthgrades: 2 Hudson Valley hospitals among best in the United States
Two Hudson Valley hospitals are earning some national recognition. Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie was named to America's 50 best hospitals list by Healthgrades for the fourth straight year. It also won awards for its cardiac care, gastro surgeries, and excellence in coronary intervention. Montefiore Saint Luke's in Cornwall...
The Top 10 Chinese Restaurants In and Around Rockland County, NY
I go through long stints of time where I will go without Chinese food, and then all of a sudden, it seems like it is the only thing that I am eating. When the craving hits, it is here to stay. And when you eat Chinese food, despite how delicious and satisfying it, I always get hungry again like an hour later. What is up with that?
westchestermagazine.com
5 Must-Try Dishes at The Central in Peekskill
For post-commute happy hour or an intimate sit-down dinner, The Central serves up plates you can’t pass up in Peekskill’s historic train station. When The Central opened just over a year ago in the renovated former ticket booth of the Peekskill Metro-North train station, we were all-in on Chef Zach Moore’s elevated take on sit-down-worthy breakfast fare and delectable grab-and-go.
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0