Slow start to winter is a boon for towns financially but not everyone is loving the lack of snow

Woodstock Inn Brewery Offers Taste of Fall River 200 Miles Away
Nestled in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Woodstock Inn Brewery has a taste of Fall River on its menu, but how did it get there?. We know our food here on the SouthCoast is pretty awesome — so awesome, in fact, that a restaurant just about 200 miles away wants in on it.
Early Alert Ahead of Late-Week Storm
We have some March weather in the air today. The afternoon will be dry with some cracks in the clouds. It won’t be the brightest, but it will be quite pleasant with highs around 50. FIRST SOME RAIN…. Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon....
GoLocalProv
Historic Smithfield Waterman-Winsor House Hits the Market at $669,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. A rare 18th-century property in Smithfield is now on the market. The owners have spent decades restoring the home, which sits on 1.85 acres in the Greenville section. The Waterman-Winsor House (ca.1710) price is $669,000. Residential Properties is listing the property. Property Description by...
newbedfordguide.com
Greater New Bedford Weather & Parking Ban Update
Our area is looking at 4 to 6 inches snow and high winds starting from noon Sunday through 7am Monday morning. Today might be a great Sunday to just chill at home and watch the NFL Playoff games (or binge Netflix) We are looking at periods of snow. Temps nearly...
Valley Breeze
ONE Neighborhood Builders approved for 47 affordable units near CF City Hall
CENTRAL FALLS – ONE Neighborhood Builders, the company completing the transformation of the former St. Patrick Church property on Broad Street in Cumberland into 44 affordable housing units, also now has approval to build 47 units up the road in Central Falls. On Jan. 4, the Central Falls Planning...
johnstonsunrise.net
“We currently don’t have any legal protections for forests like this” - Nathan Cornell
Nathan Cornell considers it the finest stand of beeches in Rhode Island. “They look really impressive this time of year because the leaves turn a metallic, coppery-gold color that stands out against the white bark,” he explains, motioning towards a grove of the old-growth forest near the Community College of Rhode Island. Fog billows eerily from a swamp behind the grove, tracing a frosty rime upon trees which were ancient when the Knight Campus was still the Knight Estate.
fallriverreporter.com
Donated car provides Fall River man transportation and a way to move forward
Car prices have hovered around record highs for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a Fall River man, a donated car is bringing relief from his transportation struggles and helping him move forward in life. Paul Ouellette Jr. was awarded a...
whatsupnewp.com
Slippery travel conditions across CT, MA, and RI: National Weather Service issues Special Weather Statement
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a special weather statement for several counties in Connecticut and Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, warning of slippery travel conditions due to a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain. The statement, issued at 8:05 AM EST on Monday, January 16th,...
Rebuilt Reservoir Avenue bridge reopens
The bridge, which carries traffic over Amtrak freight rail lines in the city's Elmwood section, was shut down in July 2020 because it was in poor structural condition.
newportthisweek.com
Family Farm Plots Available in Portsmouth
The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm will for the third year, have farm plots available to the community for the 2023 growing season (April-November). The plots are located at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm on Jepson Lane in Portsmouth. The farm is a partnership between the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) and Portsmouth School District.
Body found near TF Green parking garage
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Periods of light snow and snow showers overnight
We had some very gusty winds to deal with today as some wind gusts reached 40-45MPH, but those winds will slowly be easing overnight. Meanwhile another wave of Low pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast will pass well east of Cape Cod on Monday, but as it goes by it will be sending more bouts of light snow, snow showers or just flurries from time to time as lows tonight drop back into the upper 20s. So any snow that falls on untreated roads can become slippery. Snow amounts throughout all of RI will basically be a grassy coating, but some areas of easternmost RI could potentially get up to an inch on grassy surfaces. Moving further to the east into Bristol county of MA snow totals could reach an inch or 2 while in Plymouth county amounts look to be on the order of 2-4 inches, but again most of this will on grassy surfaces while the roads may only have slippery spots or slushy coatings on them.
rinewstoday.com
Business Beat: Hope & Main opening eatery and market, downtown Providence
Hope & Main, Rhode Island’s first food business incubator, officially opens the doors of its downtown Providence location TODAY, Wednesday, January 18 at 11am at The Atrium, 100 Westminster Street in downtown Providence, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. They open officially Monday 1/23 and their hours are 7am-6pm Monday through Friday.
nbcboston.com
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham
It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
GoLocalProv
Talbots Store Closing at Providence Place Mall
Providence Place Mall is losing another longstanding tenant as Talbots is closing. The women’s retailer announced the closing in an email to customers on Monday. The company continues to operate stores at Garden City in Cranston, Barrington, and Newport. WWD wrote about the longstanding retailer in September, “In this...
Spain of Narragansett for sale as owners mull retirement
The owners of the popular Ocean Road restaurant said in a social media post that they've begun showing the property as they consider retirement.
Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home
Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
newportthisweek.com
Rhode Island Foundation offering nearly $290,000 in grants to help Newport County residents
Nonprofits have until Feb. 9 to apply for grants of up to $10,000. Nonprofit organizations that serve residents of Newport County’s six cities and towns have until Feb. 9 to apply for nearly $290,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation. “These grants focus on serving the distinct needs...
WCVB
Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
