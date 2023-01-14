Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Here's what you can buy with the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Players across the nation will have yet another go at ending the months-long Mega Millions losing streak Friday as the jackpot swells to an estimated. $1.35 billion. . Ahead of Friday's drawing, we're taking a look at some of...
