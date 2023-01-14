ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Hustle Sports News

Patriots Request Interview with Vikings Coach

The NFL's annual coaching carousel is alive and well, and a Minnesota Vikings coach has been summoned to interview in
The Hustle Sports News

1 Problem Emerges for Vikings GM

The Minnesota Vikings have entered their 2023 offseason after losing to the New York Giants in the wild-card round of
The Hustle Sports News

Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future

The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Press Conference Provides Insight on the Upcoming Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the results of the 2022 season as well
The Hustle Sports News

1 Useful Silver Lining from Vikings Playoff Loss

The Minnesota Vikings were "supposed" to be playing the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, with a trip to the NFC
The Hustle Sports News

It's a Revealing Fork in the Road for Adam Thielen

It's a revealing fork in the road for Adam Thielen afoot, the Vikings 32-year-old wide receiver whose resume already echoes
The Hustle Sports News

20 Notable Vikings That Are Set to Hit Unrestricted Free Agency

Following the Minnesota Vikings playoff loss to the New York Giants, everyone is officially in offseason mode in regard to
The Hustle Sports News

The Draft Wire Sends the Vikings an Offensive Weapon in 2023 Mock Draft

Now that the Minnesota Vikings have been eliminated from the playoffs, and their 2022 season is complete, all the focus
The Hustle Sports News

Did the Vikings Succeed in O'Connell's Year 1?

It's certainly hard to call a season in which the Minnesota Vikings finished 13-4 anything but a resounding success. Knowing
