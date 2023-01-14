Read full article on original website
5 arrested during drug operation in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Police arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a drug operation in downtown Seattle on Friday. The Seattle Police Department says its officers saw the suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street, between 1st and 3rd Avenue, as well as near Pike Street, between 2nd and 4th Avenue.
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Tacoma boy
TACOMA, Wash. — The 17-year-old arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager in Tacoma last week made his first appearance in an adult court on Tuesday afternoon. William Kalama pleaded not guilty to all seven counts against him during his arraignment via a video link from...
Rape suspect to face trial in Thurston County for allegedly attacking women across the country
A serial rapist was uncovered by an Olympia police officer last year will be extradited to Thurston County for prosecution. The Olympia Police Department said an officer temporarily assigned to the Detective Division in June 2022 investigated a rape with limited leads. The officer eventually tracked a male suspect who...
Man, 36, dies after hit-and-run in Federal Way
A 36-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Federal Way on Jan. 16. Police do not have any suspect information. Just before 9:30 p.m. near Harbor Freight Tools (31858 Pacific Highway S.), officers responded to the area for reports of a person lying in the parking lot, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department. The office first responding officer located the man, who was unresponsive, and began CPR.
Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown
Rantz: Homeless stranger brutally attacked man in downtown Seattle, victim says
Casey moved to Seattle five years ago to help care for his mother. After being brutally attacked in downtown Seattle by a homeless man, Casey is the one who now needs to be cared for. The 32-year-old hopped off the bus one Thursday morning on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle,...
King County shooting spree suspect chose victims at random, prosecutors say
The man accused of shooting three people on Thursday in King County chose his victims at random, prosecutors allege. Mamadou Diallo, 32, appeared in court Friday afternoon on three counts of first-degree assault. According to prosecutors, Diallo shot two people in Renton around 1:30 p.m. and then shot a person...
DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black
Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
Group of women steal thousands from local mom's business
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding two women they say stole thousands of dollars from a local mom’s business. In November, the sheriff’s department says a group of women went into Las Monarcas Market on River Road East in Puyallup. Inside...
Person pulled from vehicle following three-car crash in University Place
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - A person had to be rescued from their vehicle following a three-car collision in University Place Monday evening. West Pierce Firefighters said the crash happened at 67th Ave and Cirque Dr around 8 p.m. The crash trapped a person inside their car, and firefighters had to...
Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday
Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the...
Juvenile male killed in Tacoma shooting
Police did not specify the boy's age. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Seattle business owners left to fend for themselves on crime take matters into their own hands
Seattle business owners who've witnessed break-ins and violence organized their own town hall to address crime issues in the city and demand action from local leaders.
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
2 arrested after allegedly assaulting, yelling racial slurs at neighbor in west Seattle
SEATTLE — A man and woman were arrested in Seattle’s Westwood neighborhood on Friday after they allegedly forced their way into a neighbor’s apartment, then assaulted him, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 8400 block of Delridge Way Southwest,...
UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
2 dead after car runs red light, crashes, erupts in flames in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Two people have been killed in a fiery crash in Tacoma and two others were hurt. The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the fatal crash shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday. Two cars were involved. Police believe the two people who were killed, along with a...
Family of Tacoma student killed near bus stop says he "loved everybody"
Tacoma, wash. - A memorial is now growing at a bus stop where a Tacoma teenager was shot and killed at around 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. His aunt, Alyivia Siess, says 14-year-old Xaviar was a kind child who loved everyone. She says family members told her that he was on the way to buy candy or food at a nearby store when he was shot and killed off Portland Ave East.
Woman arrested with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood
A woman was arrested with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail Wednesday morning in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood in what the Seattle Police Department called “a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart in a hallway.”. According to SPD, just after 10:15...
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
