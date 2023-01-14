ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

5 arrested during drug operation in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Police arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a drug operation in downtown Seattle on Friday. The Seattle Police Department says its officers saw the suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street, between 1st and 3rd Avenue, as well as near Pike Street, between 2nd and 4th Avenue.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Teen charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Tacoma boy

TACOMA, Wash. — The 17-year-old arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager in Tacoma last week made his first appearance in an adult court on Tuesday afternoon. William Kalama pleaded not guilty to all seven counts against him during his arraignment via a video link from...
TACOMA, WA
kentreporter.com

Man, 36, dies after hit-and-run in Federal Way

A 36-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Federal Way on Jan. 16. Police do not have any suspect information. Just before 9:30 p.m. near Harbor Freight Tools (31858 Pacific Highway S.), officers responded to the area for reports of a person lying in the parking lot, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department. The office first responding officer located the man, who was unresponsive, and began CPR.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black

Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Group of women steal thousands from local mom's business

PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding two women they say stole thousands of dollars from a local mom’s business. In November, the sheriff’s department says a group of women went into Las Monarcas Market on River Road East in Puyallup. Inside...
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest

Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday

Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle

Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
q13fox.com

Family of Tacoma student killed near bus stop says he "loved everybody"

Tacoma, wash. - A memorial is now growing at a bus stop where a Tacoma teenager was shot and killed at around 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. His aunt, Alyivia Siess, says 14-year-old Xaviar was a kind child who loved everyone. She says family members told her that he was on the way to buy candy or food at a nearby store when he was shot and killed off Portland Ave East.
TACOMA, WA

