ARTnews

A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica

The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
Atlas Obscura

Pancho Villa State Park

The Mexican Revolution was a complex series of conflicts that spanned roughly from 1910 to 1920. Initially with the goal of toppling the dictatorial regime of Porfirio Díaz, once that was achieved the battles continued on and off for years in a war over which faction would replace him. From this war of shifting alliances and governments rising and falling emerged the legendary figure of Francisco “Pancho” Villa.
NEW MEXICO STATE
InsideHook

Hotel La Compañia Is the Jewel of Panama’s Old Quarter

In the heart of Panama’s revitalized old city of Casco Antiguo (also known as Caso Viejo) stands the regal heritage property Hotel La Compañia, which flung its doors open in April 2022 after nearly eight years of renovation. As the first Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Central America, the lovingly restored hotel uniquely anchors the blossoming historic 17th-century district, considered a UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site. Occupying an entire city block with a lush courtyard nestled in its interior, the hotel features three distinctive wings which restore the charming grandeur of the past— faithfully corresponding to their respective Spanish, French and American Beaux-Arts eras.
PANAMA, NY
architizer.com

Made in Mexico: 6 Captivating Contemporary Concrete Constructions

Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Mexican uses of concrete span thousands of years, stretching as far back as the Aztecs to the present day. It is no surprise then that the country has a rich culture of architectural styles that incorporate the age-old material; whether through a deep understanding of cement’s varied textures and patterns or a knowledge of how cement interacts with the country’s diverse climactic conditions, which range from lush vegetation to arid deserts.
Architectural Digest

Striking Limewash Walls Transformed This Mexico City Apartment

Travel journalist Natalie Stoclet grew up constantly moving. Born in New York City, she was then raised in Tunisia, Morocco, Argentina, England, and the United Arab Emirates. “Change was practically the only thing in my life that didn’t change,” she jokes. After spending the last seven years in New York City (the longest she’s ever lived in one place), she was ready for a shift and set her sights on Mexico City. “It’s a city at the intersection of modernity and history, where industrialism and colonialism meet with colorful contrasts. If you’re looking for good design in Mexico City, all you have to do is go on a walk,” she says. “And as a writer who had finally left my 9-to-5 to go out on my own, I knew I’d be inspired here.”
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
Devo

The oldest man on Earth tells the reason for his good health

The Guinness encyclopedia of Records confirmed that Juan Vicente is the oldest living person on the planet. oldest man IN WORLDPhoto byPhoto by guinnessworldrecords. Juan Vicente Perez turned the age of 112 and 253 days, as of 4 February 2022. Thus Juan Vicente Perez became the oldest person on Earth.
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Ricky

The head of the world's largest family had 39 wives and 94 children

Photo byRichard Grange/Barcroft India/Getty Images. The world's largest family is believedto be residing in Mizoram, a state located in the northeast of India. The head of the family is Ziona Chana. He is the head of a local Christian sect that allows polygamy only for males. Although polygamy is illegal in India for most people, the authorities permit it if it's done as a religious custom.
The Associated Press

African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146

CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.

