Perry, IA

By Larry Vodenik
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
Did you know... where this building was located and what it was? This is the Perry Elks Lodge #407, it was located at 1211 2nd St. Today this is the location of Casa De Oro. The Elks this month will celebrate 125 years of service to our community. The balcony was removed years ago, but much of the rest of the building remains the same. I'm proud to be an Elks member for 51 years. Congratulations to the Elks for reaching this milestone and for all they do for Perry.

Did you know... where and when this photo was taken?

The Des Moines Register

