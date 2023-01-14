Once he gets here, new Austin FC defender Leo Väisänen should settle into starting role

New Austin FC defender Leo Väisänen hasn’t set foot in town yet, but he already has high expectations from the club and for himself in the upcoming season.

El Tree head coach Josh Wolff has said that Väisänen will be looked at as a starting center back whenever he arrives at training camp — a Finnish national, he’s currently waiting for his work visa to be approved — and Väisänen himself noted this week that he’s not coming to Austin to sit on the bench.

“In (soccer), you have to take a spot,” Väisänen said by Zoom in an interview with the American-Statesman. “That’s my goal, is to take the starting position as soon as possible. I’m coming there to play. I’m an ambitious soccer player and want to play every game and be a pro.”

Ruben Gabrielsen's departure leaves a bit of a hole in the Austin FC defense, as he formed a solid pairing with Julio Cascante at center back last year while El Tree raced to second place in the West, won Copa Tejas and reached the Western Conference final in the playoffs.

But Väisänen brings a solid pedigree — and at 25, is nearly six years younger than Gabrielsen — having been a consistent member of the Finnish national team the past four years and spending the past three playing in the top division in Sweden for IF Elfsborg.

He was a consistent starter for IF Elfsborg, making 94 appearances, and before that spent time in the second division in the Netherlands and first division in Finland.

For the Finnish national team, he’s made 23 appearances, including playing in six World Cup qualifiers and one Euro 2020 match. Väisänen said his time in the international game has helped him grow as a player the most.

“It was a big step when I started with the national team when I was 21,” he said. “It was nice to learn from the guys back then, and especially what it means to put the national team shirt on. I’ve had my biggest and toughest games in my career on the national team. Every time I would go back to Swedish league, it felt easier as I had the confidence from going against tougher players. It’s a nice thing to be a part of.”

At 6 feet 2, Väisänen fits the mold of taller center backs El Tree seems to prefer, and he describes himself as having all the qualities a successful defender needs.

“I’m smart, calm with the ball, have good passing qualities, am not afraid to go into duals and read the game well,” he said. “I try to make the players around me calm and feel like I have a pretty complete game.”

Väisänen has been on Austin FC’s radar for more than a year, but now entering the prime of his career, he felt it was the right moment to come to the MLS.

“I’ve been looking for the next step for a while now,” he said. “I’ve heard MLS is growing for a few years now with better stadiums and a higher level of play, so I feel like it’s a natural step for me. Austin FC likes to build from the back, and that was attractive. They appreciate nice passes, and that’s what I’m capable of. Hopefully, I can help them succeed.”

One aspect that also aided El Tree in landing Väisänen was the presence of captain and midfielder Alex Ring.

Both players are from the capital of Finland, Helsinki, and though they’ve never met in person, Ring provides Väisänen a native language speaker and someone already on the club with whom he can immediately relate.

“I knew of him prior and I talked with him a little bit before I signed,” Väisänen said. “It helps when there’s another Finnish player on the team. He can help show me some things around the city and the team, and I’m looking forward to meeting him as well.”

As he spends time at his home in Helsinki waiting on the go-ahead from the government to fly over and join the club, Väisänen said there’s one thing he’s eager to try when he finally arrives in Austin.

“I’ve heard a lot about the BBQ,” he said with a laugh. “I’m looking forward to it.”