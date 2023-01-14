Read full article on original website
NCIS Season 20 Episode 11: Release date and what to expect from the new episode
Ever since the exciting three-part crossover event that the NCISverse treated its fans with on January 9th, the devoted viewers of the show are left wanting more. Season 20 has proven to be really worth the wait with its tenth episode “Too Many Cooks” which dropped on January 9, at 8 p.m., followed by NCIS: Hawai’i with “Deep Fake” at 9 p.m. and NCIS: Los Angeles, which culminates tension with “A Long Time Coming” on CBS.
Why New Amsterdam Is Really Ending With A Two-Hour Finale Event, According To The EPs
New Amsterdam's executive producers opened up about why the show is ending with two episodes back to back, and what they thought of the penultimate episode.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From North Dakota
North Dakota may not be known as a major hub for entertainment, but it has produced a number of talented and successful individuals in the industry, including actors and actresses.
SheKnows
General Hospital
Backed into more corners than most rooms even have, Nikolas asks for Laura’s support. If anyone is going to have his back, it would have to be his mom… er, wouldn’t it?. Someone hide the barware, ’cause when Spencer surprises Sonny, it could go flying if the surprise isn’t to the don’s liking!
How to watch the Big Sky season 3 finale (live and online)
It seems like this season of Big Sky began, yet we’ve somehow reached finale night with just one final episode coming our way before the show signs off the air for the season. Tonight, season three’s lingering mysteries finally come to a close as the writers look to tie...
The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter
Most of the country is stuck indoors. Miami, decidedly, is not. So you have no excuse not to get out of the house and take advantage of the world-class concerts heading to the city this winter. Whether you want Jersey’s finest, Nigeria’s most popular, Venezuela’s version of Bieber or pop-punk vets returning home, the next three months offer it all.
Miami's 'Harlem of the South' tries to heal from highway scars with green spaces
Miami's Overtown neighborhood was once considered the "Harlem of the South" in the 1940s and 50s, but the interstate highway system split what was once a vibrant predominantly Black community. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports on a new $53 million investment to create green spaces under the highway, an area that was overlooked for decades. Jan. 17, 2023.
