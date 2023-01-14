ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Electric will close its payment centers. Here’s how to pay your bill

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFcSh_0kEjUPxR00

LAS CRUCES – For El Paso Electric utility customers who rely on in-person payment centers in New Mexico and Texas to pay their bills, big changes are coming. Over the last two months, El Paso Electric has quietly begun nudging customers away from in-person payments and onto their online bill collection systems.

According to EPE’s Regional Director for Governmental Affairs Eric Montgomery, the move is an attempt to eliminate in-person payments.

“A lot of this is really due to new technologies and advancements that we are implementing,” Montgomery told the Doña Ana Board of County Commissioners Tuesday.

According to EPE’s Director of Customer Care Robert Heimer, less than 5 percent of all utility customers pay in person at one of the four branch offices in New Mexico and Texas.

“The majority of our customer traffic we see… has been mainly over the phone,” Heimer said. “It’s also been growing online.”

Heimer said closing the branches comes down to saving money. In addition, since so few people use the centers, Heimer said EPE wants to focus on meeting people via other access points.

In Texas, EPE has already shut down in-person payment centers. That change occurred on Jan. 13. The two Las Cruces centers will end in-person collections on Feb. 10.

How can customers pay their bills?

For the 5 percent of in-person payers, EPE has a few alternatives for bill payment.

Via EPE’s website, utility customers can pay via credit card, ATM/debit card, or electronic check. For every bill, this option tacks on a $1.50 to $2.35 fee.

Another option includes using payment kiosks in El Paso, Van Horn and Las Cruces. However, the kiosks may have a fee depending on how customers pay. In addition, third-party payment agencies like CheckFree or Western Union accept payments with an attached cost. According to a news release from EPE, over 100 third-party payment agencies are in EPE’s service area. Stores like Walmart, Dollar General and many grocery stores host these agencies.

With the payment centers closing, third-party payment agencies and kiosks will be the only way to pay electric bills with cash.

Utility customers can also arrange a bank draft with EPE via their website. In that system, the utility takes the money directly from utility customers’ bank accounts when the bill is due. There is no fee for this method.

EPE also accepts mailed checks via a stamped envelope to their office in El Paso at El Paso Electric, P.O. Box 982, El Paso, Texas 79960. Other than the envelope and stamp cost, this method has no fee.

Lastly, EPE accepts payment via the phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or through their mobile app. Both of those methods have fees in the range of $1.95 to $2.35.

What about the workers?

Across the four locations, EPE employs 21 workers. None will be laid off, Heimer said.

Instead, EPE will create new roles for the workers.

“We’re currently working to make sure that everyone working at a branch can successfully transition into other channels,” Heimer said.

Heimer didn’t specify how the branch workers’ jobs would change. However, he said that increased online or over-the-phone customer communications have created a demand for EPE’s attention in those areas and suggested EPE would train the workers in those areas. He also said that many would begin working from home.

“By reutilizing those employees, we’re going to be able to do more for our customers than we are today," Heimer said.

Heimer acknowledged that relationships between customers and EPE representatives at the in-person centers run deep.

“Customers bring (workers) treats and gifts and ask ‘how are you kids’ and things of that nature,” Heimer said. “There’s a big relationship there.”

But, ultimately, Heimer said those workers would have to get used to working with people without seeing them in person.

Justin Garcia covers crime, courts and public safety. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

Comments / 8

Warren Lewis
4d ago

With all that money they are saving, I am excited to see how well they pass that along to its customers.

Reply
8
Rose Maese
3d ago

Some senior can’t afford to lose another 3 or $4. out of their pocket. Thanks a lot El Paso Electric. 😵‍💫

Reply
3
Donna Sterling
3d ago

well that seems just wrong. Close the bill center, then charge peopleb$1.50 -2 50, to pay via ATM or...

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krwg.org

Las Cruces makes pitch for switch to electric

Did they ever pry that gun away from Charleton Heston, or did they just bury him with it?. Inspired by Heston, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, made a similar vow last week, though it will be tougher to bury him with the object of his devotion. “If the maniacs in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasomatters.org

El Pasoans sweating over December heating bills

Many El Pasoans are sweating at the price of their residential heating bills this month with some Texas Gas Service customers facing payments of up to $400. Some bills were so surprising, El Pasoans took to social media like the Nextdoor app, a platform where neighbors connect, to see if anyone else was experiencing the same sticker shock.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Direct flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces are now underway. Advanced Airlines started the flights this week. One-day tickets are $70 plus tax, while round-trip cost around $180. “I have a lot of family here in Las Cruces and we live in Albuquerque, so that would make our travel time way shorter […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
tourcounsel.com

Cielo Vista Mall | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas

The Cielo Vista Mall is home to several of the best clothing stores in El Paso, Texas. It is the largest mall in the city and one of the best for shopping in El Paso. It has four department stores such as Macy's and Dillard's (the latter is divided into buildings) where you can get clothes, electronics, furniture and accessories from the best brands. In addition, there are the stores of big brands such as Michael Kors, Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, H&M, the makeup store Sephora and many others.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Vitalant has declared a blood emergency

January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Commercial flights resume at the Las Cruces International Airport

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- -- The first commercial flight in 18 years took off from the Las Cruces airport Monday morning en route to Albuquerque. Las Cruces airport administrator Andy Hume told ABC-7 things went very smoothly. He said the first flight from Albuquerque arrived at the Las Cruces airport at 8:15 a.m. with 5 passengers onboard. Hume said the next flight took off to Albuquerque about 30 minutes with passengers onboard.
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasomatters.org

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who had led the department for almost 15 years, died Tuesday. Assistant Chief Zina Silva announced his death in an email to officers Tuesday afternoon. “It is with heavy heart that we share this sad news that our beloved leader Police Chief Gregory K....
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Absolute Necessary Stops To Have A Taco Crawl In El Paso

You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.
EL PASO, TX
cw39.com

APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
HOUSTON, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso Water is charging homeless group $10,000 a month for migrant shelter

As El Paso struggled to cope with a historic humanitarian challenge in the fall and early winter, governments and churches converted their buildings into temporary shelters for migrants crossing the border. But while the city, El Paso Independent School District and Catholic parishes created rent-free shelter space, El Paso Water...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso family wants to raise awareness about hemophilia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One El Paso family is wanting to raise awareness about the blood disorder hemophilia after their father and husband was diagnosed with the disease. Orlando Zapata was originally diagnosed in 2016 and lived a relatively normal life, but that all changed because of a necessary triple bypass surgery. Zapata was […]
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

New Mexico legislators speak out after arrest of Solomon Peña

SANTA FE, N.M. — A big opening day for New Mexico's 56th legislative session. While many priorities were top of mind for lawmakers, one topic was evident. "XX," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D - New Mexico) said. Grisham speaking out in her State of the State Address, less than...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy