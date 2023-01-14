Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Anne Cronin artwork on display in Belfast
BELFAST — “Celebration of the Seasons” an exhibit of watercolors by Anne Cronin will be on display in the Kramer Gallery of the Belfast Free Library through February 28, 2023. The Kramer Gallery, located on the ground floor of the library, 106 High Street, is open during library hours.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition hosts outings and events in February 2023
BELFAST — In February, the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition will host several outings and events. Wildlife Tracking at Head of Tide Preserve, February 4, 10 a.m., Ron Joseph, retired US Fish and Wildlife biologist and native of Maine, will lead a walk to search for and understand the signs and communications left by mammals and other fauna in winter. With 40 years of experience tracking and studying Maine’s wildlife, Ron’s fun approach to teaching tracks and signs will offer everyone with greater knowledge and understanding what is sure to be an enjoyable outing. Meet at Head-of-Tide Preserve on the Doak Road in Belfast shortly before 10 a.m. The Coastal Mountains Land Trust preserve of nearly 100 acres has different habitats for different species, and should show us some interesting evidence of winter wildlife. For more information, call 338-1147.
penbaypilot.com
MaineCF invites grant proposals from Waldo County nonprofits, lists 2022 recipients
Nonprofit organizations in Waldo County may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Community Building Grant Program. The grant program invests in local projects and organizations that help build strong communities. Last year five Waldo County nonprofit organizations were awarded grants totaling $44,900. The Community Building...
penbaypilot.com
Two More Weeks to Submit Camden Rotary Club Grant Applications
Nonprofit 501c3 organizations in Knox County and Lincolnville have two more weeks to apply for grants from the Camden Rotary Club. Awards will include four large grants: one for $10,000 and three for $5,000 (with one reserved for a project that serves young people). Two small grants of $2,500 each...
penbaypilot.com
It’s the end of the Maine Photography Show
Many have inquired about the Maine Photography Show as of late and whether there will be one. It is with a heavy heart to inform you that after 17 years the Maine Photography Show will not continue. Having been part of the original committee and having been the chairman for the last 14 years, I need to back away and do more for myself. At this time no one has stepped forward to take my place so the end has come.
penbaypilot.com
Thomas Gerard Spearin, Jr., obituary
OWLS HEAD — Thomas Gerard Spearin, Jr., 77, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport after a period of declining health. Born in Rockland, February 14, 1945, he was the son of Thomas Gerard Spearin Sr. and Reecyl Clark Spearin. Tom was a graduate of...
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
penbaypilot.com
Kevin W. Curit, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Kevin W. Curit, 47, a twenty year resident of Lincolnville, died unexpectedly on Friday, January 6, 2023 in Lincolnville. Born in Rockport on July 14, 1975, he was the son of Bruce Curit and Doreen Beerman (Allen) and grew up in Camden attending schools there. An expert...
penbaypilot.com
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
wabi.tv
Bangor pub temporarily closed over parking issues
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We told you last month about a popular spot in Bangor that was temporarily closing its doors in the new year. We now have some more details about why. Peter and Debbie Brountas operate the Main Tavern. Their attorney, Jon Haddow with the law firm Farrell,...
penbaypilot.com
Cancelled: AIO hosts third annual Fill The Strand food drive
The AIO Fill the Strand event has been cancelled due to inclement weather. AIO provided the following information for continued donations:. Food donations to fill the theatre can be dropped off at AIO on Tuesday, February 17, from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Wednesday from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, and Thursday from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM. We can still collect enough food to “Fill The Strand.” There are 350 seats. Each seat holds one 10-pound bag. If we collect 3,500 pounds of food…we “Fill The Strand!” Every $25 seat sponsorship reduces the food weight goal, and seat sponsorships can be made online at https://www.aiofoodpantry.org/strand.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Dec. 27-Jan. 11. Kathy Freeman, 38, of Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Thomaston April 22, 2022, dismissed. Nicholas A. Gray, 28, of Rockland, furnishing liquor to a minor in Rockland Aug. 18, 2022,...
penbaypilot.com
This Week In Lincolnville: Recess
So I have this friend. One of my oldest – we met over 43 years ago in Kindergarten. Lincolnville’s first Kindergarten, but that is a story for another column. We are both oldish men with kids of our own at LCS. We text regularly, and every time the weather gets a little messy on a school day in winter, I often get the text from him before I get the text from the school. “G********! They are cancelling school for this! Moose Wooten would have just hammered that school bus through this slush!” Yeah, he is that guy.
observer-me.com
Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie
The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 6-12. Valicia M. Roy, 50, of Etna, operating while license suspended or revoked in Searsmont Aug. 16, 2019, $250 fine; violating a condition of release in Searsmont Aug. 16, 2019, $250 fine. Jill K. Jones Carter,...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County deed transfers
BELFAST The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds Jan. 1-11. Travis J. Keene to Mylissa A. Collins. CCSC Real Estate LLC to Katherine Loblein and John Gibbs. Knapp Family Trust to Laverne S. Knapp Sr. and Carol J. Knapp. Christina Delsanto and Anthony Jacovino...
penbaypilot.com
Jan. 18 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Robin A. Mahoney, obituary
ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
