Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcluradio.com
Judy Lynn Aaron Ferguson
Judy Lynn Aaron Ferguson of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Ben Aaron and Audrey Lloyd Aaron, was born on Monday, January 16, 1950 in Albany, Clinton County, Kentucky and departed this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was 72 years, 11 months, and 30 days of age.
wcluradio.com
Debbie Hunt Deckard
Debbie Hunt Deckard, age 73, of Glasgow, Kentucky went to be with her Heavenly Father Monday, January 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Columbus, Indiana on November 21, 1949 to Burl Hunt and the late Ruth Burgess Hunt and raised on the farm in Lamb, Kentucky. She began her working career at Kentucky Pants and later retired from Sumitomo. Debbie was a faithful member of First Freewill Baptist Church and served in many capacities where she was known by many as Nanny. She loved her family dearly and was a devoted wife, mother, nanny, daughter, sister, and friend.
wcluradio.com
Wilma Lee Landrum
Wilma Lee Landrum, 90, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at NHC Healthcare. She was born September 9, 1932 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Harry D. Button and Lela Mae Matthews Button. Wilma retired from Sorenson as a quality supervisor and was a longtime member of Boyds Creek Church. She loved her family dearly and was an exceptional cook.
wcluradio.com
Perry D. Garmon
Perry D. Garmon, 80, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Holley Carburetor and a son of the late Omar Leslie Garmon and Lena Mae Wimpee Garmon. He is survived by his...
wcluradio.com
Sallie Marolynn Adams
Sallie Marolynn Adams, 70, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, January 15th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Marolynn was born in Gamaliel, KY on March 27, 1952, a daughter of the late Clara (Page) and Arthur Parke. On October 3, 1970, she married Jackie Adams at the home of Sallie...
wcluradio.com
Kathleen Arterburn
Kathleen Arterburn, 92 of Smiths Grove died Sunday, January 15, 2023 at University of Louisville Hospital. The Monroe County native was a daughter of the late Lonnie Jent and Janie Gregory Jent. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Helen Crawford and a sister, Dean Ciburn. She was a retired restaurant server and a member of White Oak Ridge Baptist Church.
wcluradio.com
Benton A. Cowles
Benton A. Cowles, age 70 of Bowling Green, departed this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on May 18, 1952 to the late Ruble B. and Maggie Cassady Cowles. He was united in marriage for forty-seven years to his best friend and helpmate, Teresa Gregory Cowles, until they were parted by his passing.
wcluradio.com
Ms. Cindy (Gibson) Ritchie
Ms. Cindy (Gibson) Ritchie, age 61, of Versailles, Kentucky and formerly of Cave City passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at The University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Cindy was born on July 18, 1961, a daughter of the late Charles Owen and Eva Jean (Geralds) Gibson. She graduated from Caverna High School in 1979 and retired from the Hart County Child Support Office in 2014. She enjoyed traveling, having seen all of the lower forty-eight and always on the lookout for Moose, she was an avid UK fan, but more than anything she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, and her family.
wcluradio.com
Jason Turner
Jason Turner, 39, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Conyers, GA, he was the son of Thomas Nightingale and Elizabeth Minnieman Hammons. He is survived by his life companion and the mother of his children Ashley Smith. In life he enjoyed fishing, gardening and carving walking sticks. He was a septic tank repairman and self employed carpenter.
wcluradio.com
Audrey Angle Tierney
Audrey Angle Tierney, 86, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at The Village Manor Assisted Living facilities in Bowling Green, KY. She was born on December 26, 1936, to the late Van G. Angle and Molly Viola Hood Angle. Mrs. Tierney had worked as a Flight attendant with American Airlines for over 30 years. She was a longtime resident of New York City and Roxbury, Connecticut. In retirement she lived in The Villages, Florida. Audrey loved to travel and loved Broadway Theater. She was a gourmet cook and lover of fine art. Audrey was loved and will be missed by all that knew her.
wcluradio.com
William “Bill” Vien
William “Bill” Vien, 59, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his residence. A native of Pittsfield, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Alfred “Joe” Vien and Constance “Connie” Vien. Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing,...
Kentucky event criticized over guest speaker
Concerns have been raised over a Republican event that is set to take place at the Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday.
wcluradio.com
Matthew Todd Webb
Matthew Todd Webb, age 48, of Bonnieville, KY, passed Friday, January 13, 2023. He was member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church for 38 years. He was driver for the late Matthew Shrock. He was the son of the late Charles Webb and Janet Copelin Webb. He is also survived...
wcluradio.com
Minnie Puckett
Minnie Puckett age 90 of Glendale passed away Saturday, Jan. 14th at her home. She was the daughter of the late Lively & Hite Perkins Dennis. Minnie was a homemaker and she was a member of the Rocky Hill Church. She is survived by her husband-Leon Puckett; two sons Jimmie...
wcluradio.com
George Salem Jones
George Salem Jones of Green County, Kentucky, son of the late William F. Jones and Joan Turran Jones, was born on Friday, April 21, 1939 in Washington, D.C. and departed this life on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home. He was 83 years, 8 months and 23 days of age.
wcluradio.com
James C. Miller
James C. Miller, 84, Smiths Grove, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. A Tennessee native, he was the son of the late Ray and Lois Miller. He was a life long construction worker. Survivors include one daughter Teresa Hendricks of Russellville; four grandchildren:...
wcluradio.com
Indiana fugitive arrested in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Police arrested a fugitive from Indiana in Glasgow on Sunday. Before the arrest, Glasgow Police made a traffic stop along S.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard. A vehicle had an expired registration plate, according to a news release. Officers confirmed Richard A. Young, 64, of Edmonton, was a fugitive...
wcluradio.com
Eva Shannon Demunbrun Graham
Eva Shannon Demunbrun Graham, 72, of Bowling Green, passed away January 15, 2023, at the Hospice House. Eva was born to the proud parents of Thomas Obrey Demunbrun and Louie Beckner Demunbrun. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Graham; a daughter, Heather Renee Graham; a sister, Mary Welch; brothers, John Demunbrun and Sampson Demunbrun. Eva was a registered nurse and a member of Otter Gap Baptist Church.
wcluradio.com
A Spin around the backroads of Barren, Metcalfe & Monroe Counties
We recently headed out to cruise the truly BACKroads of Kentucky and ended up meandering through three counties. Trace our route or blaze your own trail, hopefully this information will help you with your own adventures.
Comments / 0