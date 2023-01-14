Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
What to do for the week of Jan. 18
Catch the last five days of Charleston Restaurant Week and take advantage of special deals that won’t break the bank. More than 50 Charleston eateries offer classic Lowcountry favorites, seafood-centric menus, steakhouse fare and diverse ethnic cuisine. Participating restaurants feature prix fixe dinner menus with multiple courses as well as brunch and lunch options. Check online for a full list of restaurants and deals.
Charleston City Paper
Chef Mitchell presents dinner with a side of history
Farm-to-table dining is now quite common, but chef Kevin Mitchell wants to bring history to the table with his Chef Scholar supper club. The suppers honor Black chefs who helped build the foundation of what we know as Lowcountry cooking: Nat Fuller, Edna Lewis, Eliza Seymour Lee, George E. Johnston.
Charleston City Paper
PULSE: What’s happening in Charleston music
Phish tribute show with a brass section lands at Pour House. Charleston Phish tribute band Runaway Gin presents “Brass Apparatus: an Evening of Phish with Horns” at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Charleston Pour House on James Island. Runaway Gin will be joined by saxophonist Mike Quinn of Motown Throwdown, trombonist Gavin Smith of Charleston Jazz Orchestra and trumpeter David Carter. Tickets are $25-$30 and available at Pour House.
REWATCH: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 51st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade was celebrated in person Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced many events to go virtual in early 2020. Organizers expected — and were not disappointed – by a large showing on downtown streets with most vendors dedicated to […]
live5news.com
Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman is celebrating a milestone birthday, turning 100 years old on Tuesday. Mary L. Smith Taylor turned 100 years old Tuesday. Born and raised in Charleston, Taylor is a mother to 10, a grandmother and great grandmother. She’s been a member of Shiloh A.M.E....
abcnews4.com
Charleston leaders look back on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Even though Jan. 16 is the official Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day, his leadership is celebrated everyday because of how he shaped American history. MLK had a dream that everyone should be treated equally despite the color of their skin. “People think it’s...
Charleston City Paper
CARTA working to bring back the HOP shuttle
Charleston transportation officials believe getting the Hospitality on Peninsula (HOP) shuttle rolling again is important, now that the pandemic has waned. The shuttle for transporting hotel and restaurant workers from a park-and-ride lot to downtown jobs became inactive when the pandemic hit in 2020. “The concept was to give people...
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: “Cousin Arthur” Ravenel passes away at age 95
Arthur Ravenel Jr., the former congressman and state senator from Charleston County, died Monday at age 95. Affectionately known as “Cousin Arthur” to most, Ravenel, who ended his decades-long political career serving on the Charleston County School Board in his 80s, was known for his good ol’ boy politics that disarmed people with clever stories while working behind the scenes to shape state and local policy.
Charleston City Paper
The Gibbes Museum of Art welcomes new exhibits for 2023
This year’s lineup at the Gibbes Museum of Art will cover an array of topics and encourage visitors to engage with new art forms and genres. “We are excited for another year of engaging exhibitions and talented artists for our guests to experience in 2023,” said Angela Mack, executive director of the museum.
Charleston City Paper
Harpist Kent explores transformation through music
Growing up in Charleston and experiencing the Spoleto Festival over the years helped international award-winning harpist Abigail Kent see what was attainable in the performing arts world. “To see so many world class productions and performances come to my town — I could see the different possibilities and how the...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Downtown Charleston restaurant expands with speakeasy-style lounge
Harold’s Cabin, the locally-owned “camping meets craft cocktails” spot located in the Westside Neighborhood of downtown Charleston, has reinvented its upstairs space. The Pickled Beat, which opened today, Jan. 17, is a speakeasy-esque lounge area featuring moody tones, a reimagined floor plan, updated food and beverage menus and more, according to a Harold’s Cabin news release.
Charleston City Paper
Wednesday headlines: Netflix teases Murdaugh docuseries in February
As the murder trial of embattled former lawyer Alex Murdaugh is set to begin in Walterboro next week, Netflix on Tuesday released a trailer of its coming three-part documentary, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. According to the Greenville News, the docuseries “explores the scandals and criminal allegations surrounding disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard Alex Murdaugh and the fall of his disgraced family dynasty.”
live5news.com
MUSC to honor staff member for work toward diversity, inclusion
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s MUSC plans to present an award to one of its own Tuesday as part of its ongoing celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. The hospital will recognize Dr. Lauren Gellar, an associate professor and the director of the Division of Healthcare studies, for her contributions in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. Gellar will receive the award Tuesday night at MUSC’s 33rd annual Black History Intercollegiate Consortium MLK Celebration.
abcnews4.com
CCSD places 5 security officers in schools; 4 focused on N. Charleston elementary schools
CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District is making efforts to improve the safety of students and faculty. Five school security officers have been placed on campuses throughout the district, according to a CCSD spokesperson. Four officers have specifically been assigned to elementary schools in North...
live5news.com
SC Ports OKs $100M+ in contracts for N. Charleston facility
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has voted to enter into contracts worth over $100 million to design and build a new facility at the old U.S. Navy base in North Charleston. The authority has broken ground on the $400 million railyard near McMillian Avenue, which...
abcnews4.com
Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
WYFF4.com
Former SC Sen. Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies, family says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Ravenel family has announced the death of former South Carolina State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. His son Thomas tweeted about his father's passing on Monday:. Arthur Ravenel was 95 years old. According to the South Carolina State House, he served as a state senator from...
Charleston City Paper
Reducing light pollution helps mitigate human, animal impacts and improves stargazing
Burning fossil fuels spews carbon dioxide into the air. Plastic pollutants infiltrate our oceans. Garbage and sewage contaminate our waterways and land. These are examples of pollution with which most people are familiar. But light pollution? Unfortunately, it’s just as real. And it majorly impacts our daily lives, although most people remain unaware of its negative effects.
charlestondaily.net
DHEC Awards Twenty South Carolina Schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’ including 2 in Charleston County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twenty South Carolina schools were chosen to receive grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today. “Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education...
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Stray bullet
The blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments between Jan. 1-9 North Charleston police officers responded Jan. 1 to a house off of Leeds Avenue after a woman reported she heard a bullet go through her wall as she was praying. Officers reported damage from a through-and-through shot, but couldn’t locate any “projectile material.” One officer noted there was a lot of gunfire in the area due to New Year’s celebrations.
