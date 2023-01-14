Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban

Are you aware of HJR 131 in Florida? I’ll jump to what I feel is most important although it all is important. County officers shall be elected by the electors of each county, for terms of four years, a sheriff, etc., etc. Be it further resolved that the following statement be placed on the ballot: Constitutional amendment, Article VIII, Section 1, recall of county officers and commissioners. Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to authorize the Legislature to provide by general law for the recall of county officers & commissioners.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO