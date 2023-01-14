The Jets are “currently meeting” with a potential candidate for their offensive coordinator opening: Nathaniel Hackett, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. The Broncos announced the day after Christmas that they “parted ways” with their former head coach after he led the team to a 4–11 record in his first season. The decision came after Denver’s 51–14 loss to the Rams, which were without three star players.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO