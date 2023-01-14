ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Sedan Catches Fire on 14 Freeway

By Key News Network
 4 days ago

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A black Nissan sedan’s engine compartment caught fire following an explosion, southbound on the 14 Freeway just south of the Via Princessa on-ramp around 7:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in the city of Santa Clarita.

Oscar Sol / KNN

A Key News Network video journalist pulled up to the right shoulder to check on the party seen exiting the vehicle while the car was on fire and placed a call to California Highway Patrol. The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched.

Per the driver off camera, he mentioned he had a mechanic fix the vehicle but seemed to have additional mechanical issues.

No injuries were reported and there was no fire spread to the nearby brush.

The fire was knocked down in five minutes.

Oscar Sol, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

Comments / 3

 

