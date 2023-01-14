Blue Water Area bowling: Vennettilli's 772 series leads women for the week

Alicia Vennettilli started the calendar year on fire with games of 268, 266 and 238 for a phenomenal 772 series in the Every Other Friday Misfits league at Bowl O Drome. Vennettilli is no stranger to extraordinary bowling as a little over 16 years ago she captured headlines as the first woman to roll 800 in the Port Huron Bowling Association. The legendary Scott Wassom wrote at that time about her “803 series in the Marysville Vikettes league at Viking Lanes … [and] also rolled a 288 game and 687 series in another league.” In addition to that great bowling, Vennettilli has six sanctioned 300 games with award scores in four different houses.

Scott Badley rolled his seventh 800 series with games of 265, 299, and 243 for an 807 in the Saturday Nite Bridge league at Port Huron Lanes. He threw 26 of 27 strikes during the first nine frames of the three games with the only miss being a converted 10 pin late in the third. The 10th frames were quite a different and disappointing story with unconverted splits in the first and third game and a blown 300 in the second.

Josh Bombard also had an outstanding showing in Saturday Nite Bridge with a career-best 790 series that included games of 246, 279 and 265. Lenny McIntyre Jr and Ed Crampton starred in Cowboys & Indians. McIntyre crushed his fourth perfect game and ended with a strong 763 series. Crampton led the league with a 778 set. Tyler Fields tossed a 769 in the late session of the Saturday Nite Bridge doubleheader. Jim Peck fired a 298 game in Monday Big 12 at St. Clair.

Alyssa Crampton shot a huge 267 game in the Blue Water Men league at St. Clair River Lanes on her way to a 639 series. Ashley Smith used games of 246 and 235 to lead the Inter City Ladies league with a 628 series. Kristin Winkler posted a 644 series in Friday Wanna Bees with a 244 game included. Other top series were Jennifer Klein 590, Stephanie Freeman 587, Jessie Teltow 580, Rosann Brachel 580, Sharon Pappas 580, Anita Hubbard 576, Kristin Winkler 570 and Dawn Navarro 570.

Two weeks ago, Amanda Long’s 254 game was high for the week, but was somehow bypassed by an aging writer. Hard to miss such a great score, but may have had something to do with her first two games. One could sarcastically point out that 254 games are not often associated with a series in the 570s. Or one could be kind and focus on how this talented bowler and wonderful person persisted and finished with an excellent game.

The remainder of the top series for the week included Kris Brunelle 748, Chuck Ouellette 747, Ed Crampton 744, Dan Kamendat 737, PJ Hollis 732, Jerry Hendrick 732, Cliff Crawford 730, Scott Wagar 729, Ryan Kowalski 728, John Galvin 725, Steve Jakubowski 721, Steve Polio 718, Matt Langolf 718, Michael Ganhs 715, Dale Camphausen 713, Chad Rich 713, Mike Church 713 and Dan Hawley Jr 713.

Ron Zimmer heads up the rest of the high games with a 289 in PHL Early 4 Man. Scott Miller had a 288 while Joel Schmitt threw 285. They were followed by Michael Ganhs 279 & 277, Corey Miller 279, Mike Basnaw 279, Steve Blake 279, Ed Crampton 278, David Cox 278, Dan Kamendat 278, Matt Langolf 278, Ryan Kowalski 277, Steven Ganhs 277, Steve Polio 277 and Jim Hamilton 276.

Sharon Pappas rolled a 236 game in the Ladies City league at St. Clair. Nikki Hollis had a nice 232 game. Jessie Teltow pitched a 230 at Strikers. Rounding out the high games were Brenda Tack 228, Stephanie Freeman 225, Sam Creasor 225, Ally Irvine 225, Jessica Heilig 224, Kate Beck 223, and Sam Hendrick 222.

Upcoming tournaments: The Joann Lapish Downs Mixed Doubles tournament will be Jan. 21-22 at St. Clair River Lanes. There are shifts on Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., then Sunday at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry forms for tournaments are at local bowling centers or online at phba.net.

Splits: 4-7-10: Debbie Shonk; 6-7: DJ Deaner; 3-4-6-7: Rod Reeves; 4-9: Heather Bombard; 3-10: Lori Reeves(2), Cheryl Joslin; 8-9: Gloria Wright; 5-7: Karen Rock