Looking to make the King holiday meaningful? Whatcom has these options

As the nation prepares to mark the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 16, there are many opportunities available for those in Whatcom County who are looking to get involved.

Monday’s day of service honors the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who was an activist and leader in the civil rights movement until his assassination in 1968. The federal and state holiday encourages people to take an active role in improving and making their communities more equitable in honor of King’s work during his lifetime.

The United States Congress made Martin Luther King. Jr Day a federal holiday in 1983. Eleven years later, in 1994, it became the nation’s first-ever national day of service and remains so to this day.

Whether its helping repair a new estuary, attending a unity ball or workshop focused on equity and justice, or taking your children to a read-in, here are some of the events happening in and around Whatcom County for Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Volunteer work party

▪ What: The city of Bellingham, Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association and other community partners are hosting a volunteer community work party to restore habitat and improve water quality by planting native plants in and around the Little Squalicum Estuary .

There will also be an opportunity to donate to the Birchwood Food Desert Fighters at the event. The Birchwood Food Desert Fighters works to promote food access and a sense of community through weekly events, delivery of food and food share boxes, community farming and more, according to a city news release. Work party participants are encouraged to bring donations like shelf-stable milk and proteins, unopened toiletries and laundry detergent.

Space is limited and registration is required to participate . There will also be additional work sites and opportunities available outside of the estuary, the city news release states. Tools, gloves, instruction, snacks and free Tony’s coffee and Papa John’s pizza, which are both being donated, will be available for volunteers.

All ages and abilities are welcome.

▪ When: Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

▪ Where: Little Squalicum Park, 640 Marine Drive in Bellingham.

“Now is the Time” breakfast, commemoration

▪ What: Western Washington University, the city of Bellingham and others will host a commemorative breakfast that promotes opportunities to pursue change, further basic human rights and amplify the voices of marginalized peoples, according to a city news release.

The event will highlight local community advocacy and feature guest speaker LaTosha Brown , who is an award-winning organizer, philanthropic consultant, political strategist and jazz singer. Brown co-founded the Black Voters Matter Fund, is the principal of TruthSpeaks consulting Inc. and the founding project director of Grandmakers for Southern Progress.

Jason McGill, CEO of Northwest Youth Services, and members from the Whatcom Racial Equity Commission are also expected to make comments at the event.

Attendees of the kickoff breakfast are asked to RSVP . People are encouraged to attend in person, but a livestream will be available for those unable to attend in person. The link to the livestream and password can be found online at www.edu/mlk .

There will also be opportunities to support Black-owned businesses and participate in several community service opportunities, which are listed online at www.edu/mlk-service .

Parking will be free on WWU’s campus from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All are welcome at the event.

▪ When: Monday, Jan. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

▪ Where: The breakfast is being held at WWU Viking Commons, 563 High Street in Bellingham, while the commemoration is taking place at the WWU Performing Arts Center, 516 High Street in Bellingham.

Human rights conference

▪ What: The Whatcom Human Rights Task Force is hosting its 25th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Conference. The three-day conference includes a poetry night, opening ceremony and keynote address and several workshops held on Zoom.

A full day of workshops and community spaces will be held via Zoom on Saturday. The workshops will include an open house; a presentation from local Starbucks workers who have organized a union; a presentation from those involved in working to create a city-funded immigrant resource center; an interactive values exercise hosted by a queer, undocumented digital creator, featuring some of her work focusing on the stories of undocumented immigrants and their liberation; a presentation and breakout groups regarding the Whatcom County Food System plan and improvements participants would like to see; a presentation and workshop on inclusiveness and belonging; and many more.

You can find a schedule, more information about all workshops available and register for the workshops online at whrtf.org/2023-workshops-schedule/ .

Registration is required to attend the workshops.

▪ When: Thursday, Jan. 12, through Saturday, Jan. 13.

▪ Where: Hybrid, both in person and online on Zoom.

Village Books read-in

▪ What: Village Books will be hosting its annual Martin Luther King. Jr. Day read-in . Student volunteers from WWU will read books about diversity and community to kids who attend, according to a Village Books news release.

Parents and kids are encouraged to participate in storytime, enjoy activities, learn about the civil rights movement and the importance of diversity in a healthy community.

▪ When: Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon.

▪ Where: Village Books in the Readings Gallery on the ground floor. Village Books is located at 1200 11th St. in Bellingham.

Unity Masquerade Ball

▪ What: The Bellingham Unity Committee is hosting its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Masquerade Ball .

The ball will include heavy hors d’oeuvres of authentic Caribbean food and live entertainment. Masquerade masks and fancy attire are encouraged.

The event is for people 18 years or older and is a no-alcohol event.

Tickets, which cost $25, are required to attend. They can be purchased online at https://unityball.brownpapertickets.com .

▪ When: Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. Doors for the event open at 6:45 p.m.

▪ Where: Bellingham Yacht Club, 2625 South Harbor Loop Drive in Bellingham.

National parks and forests free day

▪ What: The National Forest Service and the National Park Service are waiving recreational amenity and entrance fees.

The Forest Service is waiving standard recreation use fees for Forest Service-managed picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers.

Fees for camping, cabin rentals and any necessary permits still apply, according to a forest service news release.

All National Park sites that charge an entrance fee will also offer free admission , according to a national parks service news release.

Washington state has three national parks; Mount Rainier National Park, North Cascades National Park and Olympic National Park .

The federal holiday is one of six designated fee-free days for the Forest Service and five designated fee-free days for national parks.

▪ When: Monday, Jan. 16.

▪ Where: All U.S. National Forest Service and grassland-day use areas. All U.S. National Park areas.

Other resources

You can find more resources, curated in a newsletter by the Whatcom Coalition for Anti-Racist Education (Whatcom Care), online in the following places:

▪ An article exploring King’s perspectives on capitalism by the Institute of the Black World 21st Century.

▪ A helpful guide on some suggested dos and don’ts for those participating in holiday events.

▪ A curated list, provided by Learning for Justice, on King and further educational resources .