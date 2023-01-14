ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

WWU swears in a new police chief. Here’s what to know about her

By Robert Mittendorf
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJIqN_0kEjSpUx00

Western Washington University has a new chief of police, as Katryne Potts was sworn in this week , WWU said in its email newsletter, Western Today.

Potts is a 22-year veteran of law enforcement, WWU said.

She takes over from former Bellingham Police Department Chief Cliff Cook, who was the campus interim chief during a national search after former WWU Chief Darin Rasmussen was named WWU’s assistant vice president for risk, ethics, safety and resilience.

Potts joins WWU from Augusta University in Georgia, where she had served since 2019 as a training lieutenant and later captain of the school’s patrol division, according to her LinkedIn biography.

Before that, Potts served for more than 19 years in the police department of her hometown of Elgin, Illinois — starting as a patrol officer and leaving with the rank of lieutenant.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from DePaul University in Chicago and a master’s degree in criminology from Regis University in Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KGMI

Two burglary suspects in Bellingham tracked down by K-9, drone

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two burglary suspects were tracked down and arrested after trying to outrun a Bellingham K-9. Bellingham Police said that officers were called after the suspects broke into a locked garage Thursday night, January 12th. K-9 Destro tracked down a stolen quad two houses away and caught...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Thief steals basketball hoop from Bloedel Donovan Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are on the lookout for a thief who made off with a sizable park structure. The city’s Parks and Recreation Dept said in a social media post that someone managed to detach and steal an entire basketball hoop with the backboard and pole from Bloedel Donovan Park.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police: Suspect in custody for shooting charged with 2nd shooting

EVERETT, Wash. - A suspect already in Everett Police custody for a shooting has been charged in connection to another shooting just a day prior. The suspect, who has not been identified by authorities, has been in the Snohomish County Jail since his arrest on Dec. 15, 2022, in connection to a shooting near 37th and Smith Ave in Everett. He is being held on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
LYNNWOOD, WA
myeverettnews.com

Sunday Night Crashes Keep First Responders Busy In Everett, Washington

Two different crashes just a few minutes apart kept firefighters and police in Everett, Washington busy Sunday night. In the first crash a driver was trapped in their car following a T-bone collision on Madison street just east of Evergreen Way. Everett Firefighters had to use power tools to free...
EVERETT, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
5K+
Followers
106
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy