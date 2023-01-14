Read full article on original website
Related
Christian Benteke admits to joining D.C. United for Wayne Rooney
Christian Benteke revealed the reason behind his move to D.C. United in August 2022, amid the chaotic Major League Soccer season, “Wayne drew me in.”. The Belgian international forward arrived from Crystal Palace as a Designated Player on a two-and-a-half-year deal through the 2024 season, ready to take on the American league. Though he craved a ‘new challenge’ it was head coach Wayne Rooney that propelled his move.
St. Louis CITY SC sign winger Indiana Vassilev from Aston Villa
Expansion club St. Louis CITY SC have completed the signing of winger Indiana Vassilev from Aston Villa.
Gonzalo Pineda hints at Atlanta United transfers & addresses Josef Martinez future
Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda has revealed the club plans to add 'at least three players' ahead of the new MLS season. Pineda is looking to guide the Five Stripes back into the MLS Cup Playoffs after missing out for the second time in three years in 2022. However,...
Atlanta United owner responds to Josef Martinez departure
Atlanta United owner Arthur M. Blank has thanked Josef Martinez for his service to the club following his departure to MLS rivals Inter Miami. The Herons announced the transfer on Wednesday, buying out the remainder of Martinez's contract with Atlanta using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). Despite a souring relationship in...
Aston Villa agree $18m deal with Chicago Fire for transfer of Jhon Duran
Aston Villa have announced an agreement with the Chicago Fire for the transfer of Colombian youngster Jhon Duran. The West Midlands revealed in a club statement that they are yet to agree personal terms with Duran, while he will also need to pass a medical and obtain a necessary work visa.
Bayern Munich remain interested in signing Harry Kane
Bayern Munich have not given up hope of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, sources have told 90min.
Gareth Bale sends goodbye message to LAFC after retirement
Gareth Bale has said his goodbyes to LAFC after his short but incredibly sweet time at the club came to an end. The Welsh star announced his retirement last week following a glittering career full of trophies, goals, and huge moments. Bale's club career concluded in typical fashion, scoring the...
Facundo Torres reveals contact with Arsenal regarding transfer
Facundo Torres addressed recent transfer rumors linking him to the Premier League, confirming contact with Arsenal before insisting he remains ‘focused with Orlando City’ at the moment. Reports in December suggested that the Gunners targeted Torres as a possible backup for Bukayo Saka. Though the transfer failed to...
Josef Martinez completes transfer from Atlanta United to Inter Miami
Inter Miami have completed the signing of Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez from Atlanta United.
San Jose Earthquakes re-sign homegrown defender Tommy Thompson to new deal
The San Jose Earthquakes have re-signed defender Tommy Thompson to a new contract ahead of the 2023 campaign. Thompson has agreed a one-year deal, with the Quakes holding an option to keep the homegrown for an extra season in 2024. The 27-year-old is now San Jose's longest-serving current player following...
Hector Herrera sets sights on representing Mexico at the 2026 World Cup
Veteran midfielder Hector Herrera revealed he could see himself representing Mexico at the 2026 World Cup. Herrera first debuted with El Tri in 2012, and has since established himself as an integral part of the team’s midfield. He’s recorded 10 goals in 104 games overall, inspiring several Concacaf trophies and two consecutive World Cup Round of 16 qualifications.
Bundesliga Coach Adi Hütter 'Turned Newcastle Down' Last Season Prior to Steve Bruce Appointment
Newcastle originally wanted Eintracht Frankfurt manager Adi Hutter when they appointed Steve Bruce in the summer
Nottingham Forest complete signing of Danilo from Palmeiras
Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Danilo from Palmeiras on a deal running until 2029.
Carlo Ancelotti reacts to claims Real Madrid are at the end of an era
Carlo Ancelotti on changing of the guard at Real Madrid.
Houston Dynamo, Dash venue renamed Shell Energy Stadium
The Houston Dynamo have announced a new naming rights agreement, with their venue being known as Shell Energy Stadium starting from the 2023 MLS season.
What is St Totteringham's Day? Arsenal fans' celebration explained
An explanation of St. Totteringham's Day, which is celebrated by Arsenal fans.
William Saliba provides update on Arsenal contract talks
William Saliba remains in talks with Arsenal over a new contract, and has insisted he is 'so happy' at the club.
Borussia Dortmund happy to wait for Jude Bellingham transfer decision
Jude Bellingham has not yet made a decision on his future and sources have confirmed to 90min that Borussia Dortmund are happy for the England star to take his time.
How Memphis Depay agreed terms with Atletico Madrid
How Memphis Depay agreed terms with Atletico Madrid.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0