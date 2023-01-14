ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Christian Benteke admits to joining D.C. United for Wayne Rooney

Christian Benteke revealed the reason behind his move to D.C. United in August 2022, amid the chaotic Major League Soccer season, “Wayne drew me in.”. The Belgian international forward arrived from Crystal Palace as a Designated Player on a two-and-a-half-year deal through the 2024 season, ready to take on the American league. Though he craved a ‘new challenge’ it was head coach Wayne Rooney that propelled his move.
Atlanta United owner responds to Josef Martinez departure

Atlanta United owner Arthur M. Blank has thanked Josef Martinez for his service to the club following his departure to MLS rivals Inter Miami. The Herons announced the transfer on Wednesday, buying out the remainder of Martinez's contract with Atlanta using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). Despite a souring relationship in...
Gareth Bale sends goodbye message to LAFC after retirement

Gareth Bale has said his goodbyes to LAFC after his short but incredibly sweet time at the club came to an end. The Welsh star announced his retirement last week following a glittering career full of trophies, goals, and huge moments. Bale's club career concluded in typical fashion, scoring the...
Facundo Torres reveals contact with Arsenal regarding transfer

Facundo Torres addressed recent transfer rumors linking him to the Premier League, confirming contact with Arsenal before insisting he remains ‘focused with Orlando City’ at the moment. Reports in December suggested that the Gunners targeted Torres as a possible backup for Bukayo Saka. Though the transfer failed to...
Hector Herrera sets sights on representing Mexico at the 2026 World Cup

Veteran midfielder Hector Herrera revealed he could see himself representing Mexico at the 2026 World Cup. Herrera first debuted with El Tri in 2012, and has since established himself as an integral part of the team’s midfield. He’s recorded 10 goals in 104 games overall, inspiring several Concacaf trophies and two consecutive World Cup Round of 16 qualifications.
