Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd confirm shirt number for Wout Weghorst
Man Utd confirm the number Wout Weghorst will wear during his loan spell at the club.
Gary Neville explains why Arsenal won't win the Premier League
Gary Neville insists that Manchester City will beat Arsenal to the Premier League title despite the Gunners opening up an eight-point lead.
Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Premier League
Bruno Fernandes has scored for Manchester United to give them the lead v Crystal Palace, watch the goal here.
Carlo Ancelotti reacts to claims Real Madrid are at the end of an era
Carlo Ancelotti on changing of the guard at Real Madrid.
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits.
Christian Benteke admits to joining D.C. United for Wayne Rooney
Christian Benteke revealed the reason behind his move to D.C. United in August 2022, amid the chaotic Major League Soccer season, “Wayne drew me in.”. The Belgian international forward arrived from Crystal Palace as a Designated Player on a two-and-a-half-year deal through the 2024 season, ready to take on the American league. Though he craved a ‘new challenge’ it was head coach Wayne Rooney that propelled his move.
Why Arsenal are unlikely to sign Moussa Diaby
Arsenal are unlikely to sign France winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen this transfer window, sources have told 90min.
Antonio Conte sends Hugo Lloris message after north London derby defeat
Antonio Conte speaks out after Hugo Lloris' error in the north London derby defeat to Arsenal.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.
Jose Mourinho appears to take swipe at relentless Chelsea spending
Jose Mourinho takes a sly dig at former club Chelsea's 'limitless' spending power.
Antonio Conte reveals English football's 'bad habit'
Antonio Conte has insisted that English football has a 'bad habit' of putting up managers to speak for the entire club on a regular basis.
How can Chelsea qualify for the Champions League?
Chelsea have a lot of work to do if they're to qualify for next season's Champions League, but here's how they could do it.
Borussia Dortmund happy to wait for Jude Bellingham transfer decision
Jude Bellingham has not yet made a decision on his future and sources have confirmed to 90min that Borussia Dortmund are happy for the England star to take his time.
Raheem Sterling Return to Liverpool 'Cannot Be Ruled Out' - But Is it Actually Likely?
Raheem Sterling Liverpool transfer rumours - could leave Manchester City. in summer. Champions League ban.
Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool for 'remembering' how to play well
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confessed he was incredibly pleased with his side's performance in their 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win at Wolves on Tuesday.
Jurgen Klopp says 'passion' was key factor in Liverpool FA Cup win
Jurgen Klopp was happy to see some passion from his Liverpool players in their FA Cup win over Wolves.
Facundo Torres reveals contact with Arsenal regarding transfer
Facundo Torres addressed recent transfer rumors linking him to the Premier League, confirming contact with Arsenal before insisting he remains ‘focused with Orlando City’ at the moment. Reports in December suggested that the Gunners targeted Torres as a possible backup for Bukayo Saka. Though the transfer failed to...
Gary Neville: 'Man Utd will finish above Arsenal'
Gary Neville predicts Man Utd to finish above Arsenal in the Premier League despite the Gunners opening up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.
Jim Ratcliffe's net worth compared to Chelsea, Man City owners & more
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has expressed an interest in buying Manchester United. How does his wealth stack up against some of his potential future competitors.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0