ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Why Women Over 50 Who Skip Moisturizer Reportedly ‘See A Difference In Weeks’

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgvqT_0kEjSQcu00
Shutterstock

Beautiful skin doesn’t begin and end in your twenties or thirties. With a solid skincare routine and a few thoughtful products, there’s absolutely no reason why your complexion can’t emit a super-healthy glow at any age. But here’s the thing: you can skip certain products here and there (toner, I’m looking at you), but there’s one must-have product that you should never throw to the curb: moisturizer. This is why women over 50 who skip moisturizer reportedly see a difference in weeks.

Don’t Skip Moisturizer

If you’re looking for ways to minimize your skincare routine this year, here’s one step you shouldn’t throw out: moisturizer. Moisturizer is the most important skincare step for women over 50, according to Dr. Alberto de la Fuente Garcia, a board-certified dermatologist at VIDA Wellness and Beauty with over 15 years of experience.

“As we age, our skin’s ability to retain moisture decreases, making it essential to use a good moisturizer daily,” de la Fuente Garcia said. “Look for a product that contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides — both of which help keep skin hydrated and looking younger. Be sure to apply your moisturizer in the morning and at night for the best results.”

Additionally, if you’re exposed to harsh weather conditions, like cold and dry air or direct sun exposure, de la Fuente Garcia recommends making sure to apply a moisturizer with SPF protection throughout the day.

Another Important Step: Retinol

Aside from wearing sunscreen daily, retinoids are the one product that can really make a difference in the appearance as well as overall health of skin, according to Dr. Arash Akhavan, MD, FAAD, and owner of The Dermatology and Laser Group in Manhattan, NY.

“Using retinoids — either over the counter retinol or prescription products that contain tretinoin — is the most important step in any anti-aging routine as it increases cell turnover and supports collagen production preventing the worsening of fine lines and even potentially reversing them,” Dr. Akhavan said. “The best way to include it in your routine is to apply it right after washing your face at night followed by a hydrating moisturizer.”

de la Fuente Garcia also says that, in addition to moisturizer, retinol can help stimulate collagen production and exfoliate dead skin cells for a smoother, more youthful complexion. “Just be sure to start with a low-concentration product as higher concentrations can cause skin irritation,” de la Fuente Garcia said. “And remember to use these types of products at night, as retinol can make skin more sensitive to sunlight. With regular use, you should begin to see visible results after a couple of weeks.”

Comments / 22

Luna
4d ago

I make my own once a week maskSmashed avocado, plain rich yogurt a drop of lemon juice all enough for one timeBlended in cup put a clean skin for 10 minutes.Rinse warm water then cold, wear moisturizer of your choice 🤗

Reply
9
KeepTheFaith
4d ago

Store bought stuff will cost a fortune- use natural oils like coconut, olive- it helps without the chemicals

Reply
9
Hailey Rain
2d ago

I smear coconut oil on my face and neck at night , that’s my beauty routine …lol.. retinol eats the skin off my face and everything irritates my skin … so if that’s not good enough than too bad .. I’ll just wrinkle like everybody else

Reply
2
Related
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Serum Every Woman Over 40 Should Try This Winter To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

Fine lines and wrinkles come naturally with aging. Sagging skin is another byproduct of the passing years’ effect on your complexion. A great way to tackle sagging skin, especially in the winter, are serums. Serums are used for a number of different purposes but are generally used to reduce blemishes and brighten the skin. One serum that dermatologists highly recommend for skin-tightening sagging skin is retinol. To learn more about retinol, we spoke with a skincare expert, Dr. Ailynne Marie Vergara-Wijangco, a clinical dermatologist and researcher with ThankYourSkin. She said retinol increases skin cell and collagen production which is what gives skin a plump, youthful appearance.
The Independent

10 best face moisturisers for every skin type and budget

The holy trinity of any good skincare routine is a cleanser, moisturiser and SPF. The first removes make-up and will keep your complexion clean, and suncream is a no-brainer for preventing sunburn and pigmentation.Typically, the purpose of a moisturiser is to hydrate the skin, restore its barrier function and leave it looking and feeling supple and plump. However, now there’s a face cream with a host of additional benefits to tackle every skincare need, across every budget.A good moisturiser can do many things; soothe dryness, balance oiliness, lock in moisture, combat acne-prone complexions, improve texture and fine lines, brighten or...
shefinds

We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40

Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth

When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
MANHATTAN, NY
shefinds

Derms Swear By These 2 Serums That Practically Make Dark Spots Disappear

Everyone’s skincare routine is different. Cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the basic components of most skin care routines (be sure to wear SPF each and every day to prevent wrinkles and sunspots!). But when you’re ready to upgrade your skincare routine, serums are the powerful boosters that help get you to a new place. There are many different kinds of serums and each one has its own unique purpose. Some serums have ingredients that help to brighten your skin or fight the signs of aging, while others fight skin blemishes, like dark spots.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Tyla

Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front

It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
shefinds

2 Types Of Lip Balm You Should Never Use Because They Actually Make Your Lips So Dry

Harsh winter weather can wreak havoc on the skin. It dries out your hands, nails, and hair (. about how to combat dry winter skin!)–and it can also take a toll on your lips. It can be easy to neglect our lips in the winter. According to the Cleveland Clinic, chapped lips, medically known as “chelitis,” is an acute and prolonged inflammation of the lips. And if you’ve ever experienced chronically dry lips, you know that it can be extremely painful. While a little bit of dryness is inevitable, you don’t want your lips to be completely vulnerable to the elements. That’s where a good lip balm comes in handy. But the bleeding, dryness, and generally chapped appearance that you’re struggling with in the winter may actually be the fault of many of the ingredients present in bad lip balms.
shefinds

These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!

A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50

As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
shefinds

3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Reduce Fine Lines And Wrinkles

How well do you know your skincare ingredients? You can have shelves upon shelves of products, but if you aren’t honing in on specific ingredients that can address your skincare needs, you may be throwing money away. Luckily, gaining skincare IQ points isn’t as difficult as it seems. There are three key ingredients that you can incorporate into your skincare routine today that will make a big difference in your skin’s texture and can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
shefinds

Beauty Experts Agree, This One Skincare Trick Is Great For Women Over 40

You may feel on top of your game at 40 or 50. You know yourself better than ever before, you manage your time better, and you don’t settle for less than you deserve (at least that’s the goal, right?). But life continues to throw changes at you, and one example of a drastic change you may be experiencing is how your skin is behaving now compared to 20 years ago. Whether you are finding yourself dealing with a whole new world of adult acne or you are trying to combat excessive dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles, a few skincare tricks of the trade can help. Beauty experts agree: this one skincare trick is great for women over 40.
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Tricks Immediately Make You Look Years Younger, According To MUAs

Makeup can be an essential tool for underplaying your age and enhancing your natural (and beautiful!) features. Well-applied makeup can smooth over imperfections and offer a glow to your face that can take your appearance to the next level, and there are certain hacks you can integrate into your daily routine. Specifically, there are lesser-known eye makeup tips that not only highlight your natural beauty but also eliminate dark circles and draw attention to your best assets so you can feel great in your skin.
shefinds

Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age

In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
224K+
Followers
5K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy