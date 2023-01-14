Chula Vista city attorney gets greenlight on Bay Area job

City of Chula Vista. (Gustavo Solis/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Glen Googins, who has been serving as Chula Vista’s city attorney since 2010 and was barred by term limits from running again, has a new job in Silicon Valley.

The Santa Clara City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to appoint him as their new city attorney. He is expected to begin his new role on March 1, according to the employment agreement.

Googins’ appointment comes ahead of a November special election in Chula Vista to fill the city attorney seat. Voters in November had elected the late Simon Silva, a longtime Chula Vista deputy city attorney, but he died in September. The City Council last month declared the seat vacant and called for a special election. Meanwhile, Googins said he would continue in the position on an interim basis.

This week, Googins is expected to propose a process for the City Council to appoint an acting city attorney upon his departure and until a successor is elected and sworn into office. He could suggest the formation of an ad hoc City Council subcommittee to facilitate the process, according to a city agenda report.

Googins applied for the Bay Area job in April and began interviewing a month later. He was selected from a pool of 15 applicants, according to Santa Clara officials.

His Bay Area appointment was not unanimous.

Mayor Lisa Gillmor and Councilmember Kathy Watanabe voted in opposition. Both officials said their votes were not personal but rather an objection to the August 2021 firing of former City Attorney Brian Doyle without cause. Doyle’s dismissal came after repeated conflicts with the San Francisco 49ers football team over the city’s Levi’s Stadium. The city had hired an outside counsel to fill the role in the interim, costing the city money Gillmor said could have been saved by not firing Doyle in the first place.

“We still have not completely resolved all the financial issues with that city attorney. We went on to hire a firm and paid, in less than a year, nearly $1 million or maybe more. I don’t know where it is now and now we’re looking to hire another attorney at a higher rate. It’s nothing against Mr. Googins or his professional capability,” said Gillmor.

Googins did not respond to a request for comment regarding his appointment.

Under his employment agreement, Googins will receive an annual base salary of $345,000, plus benefits, and a one-time relocation assistance payment of $15,000. His Chula Vista base salary is about $231,000. He was termed out in December and is barred from re-election.

Googins is credited with helping to forward major Chula Vista projects, such as the Gaylord Resort Hotel and Convention Center on the bayfront that broke ground last year and the city’s acquisition and operation of the Elite Athletic Training Center.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .