West Virginia State

James Carroll
4d ago

all for it. wv is getting a bad habit of not letting the people decide. lots of things need to be voted on. should be easy since wv is a super majority republican run state, right. if they are all about our freedoms we should be voting. tired of the backroom dealings and the citizens always being last.

JackyP
3d ago

Kind of in bull crap that law officers are exempt. They murder more people than any of us. Maybe some accountability would change that.

Brenda Esmer
4d ago

If you’re against abortion because you view it as murder but support the death penalty on a living breathing human then there’s something wrong with your moral compass. Btw WV has murdered several ppl by not providing adequate living conditions in their jails and prisons, just 2-3 wks ago a woman DIED in the WV jail system just for missing a court date for petty theft. How many ppl have been exonerated in the last 15 yrs because of inaccurate information or out dated testing of DNA and other practices that we no longer use. Oh and let’s not forget about the State Police guy from WV that was fudging results and reports that caused many to be out in prison and some died while there and they were innocent.

Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent

Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WSAZ

W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
WOWK

West Virginia Governor Justice tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office. Officials with Justice’s office say the governor had a “sudden onset of symptoms” late this afternoon, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, and immediately took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.
Lootpress

New bill, if passed, would ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would ban sanctuary cities. House Bill 2386 would amend a bill dating back to 1931 by adding a new section requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws and ban sanctuary cities. The fine imposed upon municipalities or counties for harboring illegal immigrants would be 10,000 dollars a month.
wchstv.com

Proposed legislation would allow some W.Va. medical professionals to carry firearm

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — A bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature would allow certain medical professionals to carry a firearm while working along law enforcement. Senate Bill 83 would create a law allowing “tactical medical professionals” to be authorized to carry a firearm while performing their duties. The...
WTAP

West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Committee assignments for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 2023 session have been announced. The delegates from Wood and Pleasants County have been assigned to a number of committees. Notably, Delegate Trenton Barnhart of Pleasants County will be chairing the House Committee on Banking. Delegates...
WOWK 13 News

Investigation underway after 7 inmates allegedly overdose at West Virginia jail

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after seven inmates from the Southern Regional Jail were taken to the hospital after suspected drug overdoses. According to the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, seven inmates “gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose,” on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Dispatchers say […]
wchstv.com

Official: Several inmates overdose at West Virginia jail on Sunday

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — At least seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail are suspected to have overdosed Sunday night, officials said. The inmates – five women and two men – are suspected to have overdosed on what is believed to be fentanyl, according to West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.
wvpublic.org

Coal Industry Wants Legislature's Help To Recruit And Train Miners

The West Virginia coal industry’s top lobbyist says mine companies are having trouble finding workers, and he’d like lawmakers to help recruit and train them. Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, told members of the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee on Tuesday that West Virginia coal mines could hire several hundred workers, if it could find them.
Lootpress

WV House Income Tax Bill Read for First Time

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – House Bill 2526 was on first reading today. The committee substitute of House Bill 2526 provides for a gradual reduction in income tax rates. The bill also reduces the rate of tax on composite returns and the rate of withholding tax on nonresident income and the sale of real estate. The bill also reduces the rate of withholding on gambling winnings. If passed, the reduction would be retroactively applied to rates beginning January 1, 2023, with additional reductions on January 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025. The bill also requires all deposits of the surplus revenues into a personal income tax reserve fund.
lootpress.com

Weekly Recap in the West Virginia House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — When members of the West Virginia House of Delegates took the oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 11, to kick off the first session of the 86th Legislature, it marked the first time in history that single-member House districts will represent the state. West Virginia Supreme...
publicnewsservice.org

WV Teachers Lambast Governor’s Proposed Tax Cuts

West Virginia's teachers' union warns that new proposed tax cuts will further shrink school budgets and drive more educators out of the profession. A crippling number of vacancies are straining school operations, and the number of non-certified teachers that have left their jobs has doubled since 2018, according to the state's Department of Education.
