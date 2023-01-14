all for it. wv is getting a bad habit of not letting the people decide. lots of things need to be voted on. should be easy since wv is a super majority republican run state, right. if they are all about our freedoms we should be voting. tired of the backroom dealings and the citizens always being last.
Kind of in bull crap that law officers are exempt. They murder more people than any of us. Maybe some accountability would change that.
If you’re against abortion because you view it as murder but support the death penalty on a living breathing human then there’s something wrong with your moral compass. Btw WV has murdered several ppl by not providing adequate living conditions in their jails and prisons, just 2-3 wks ago a woman DIED in the WV jail system just for missing a court date for petty theft. How many ppl have been exonerated in the last 15 yrs because of inaccurate information or out dated testing of DNA and other practices that we no longer use. Oh and let’s not forget about the State Police guy from WV that was fudging results and reports that caused many to be out in prison and some died while there and they were innocent.
Comments / 25