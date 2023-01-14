Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NL Central Power Rankings after Cubs sign Trey Mancini, Dansby Swanson
After signing Dansby Swanson and Trey Mancini to free agent contracts this offseason, how do the Chicago Cubs stack up against the rest of the NL Central?. The NL Central sent just one team to the postseason in 2022. But after seeing some of the offseason moves unfold, the chances are good that the division may actually put two teams in the playoffs next year.
Reason for delayed decision on Steelers coaching staff revealed
The Steelers could still be making changes with the coaching staff. A personal situation Mike Tomlin is tending to has delayed the decision. Pittsburgh Steelers fans, especially those who are loudly against Matt Canada as offensive coordinator, are likely wondering why 10 days have come and gone since the end of the season yet no coaching staff firings have been announced after the team failed to make the NFL playoffs and put up the 26th-ranked scoring offense.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
FanSided
305K+
Followers
599K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0