FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to VisitMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersOrwigsburg, PA
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
New BYOB bistro to showcase international dishes, Bethlehem's steel-making history
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bistro coming soon to downtown Bethlehem will serve fresh burgers, salads, pasta dishes and more while paying homage to the city's rich steel-making history. Steel City Bistro, a BYOB restaurant offering appetizers, sandwiches and dinners with an international flair, is set to open in late January...
WFMZ-TV Online
Another country artist joins Musikfest 2023 lineup
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has announced another Musikfest headliner for this summer. Country artist Walker Hayes will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Monday, Aug. 7. It will mark Hayes' second visit to Bethlehem, after a performing in the Levitt Pavilion Summer Concert Series in 2017, ArtsQuest said. Tickets...
WFMZ-TV Online
Restaurant week underway in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. - A dozen eateries are offering a special menu right now for West Reading Restaurant Week. The event is held twice a year and offers a variety of three course meals. Multiple restaurants are participating, including Say Cheese!, where the owner is part of the team that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township OKs Traditions of America security release
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night approved a security release involving Traditions of America at Green Pond. The applicant's successful completion of improvements was verified by the township's assistant and geotechnical engineers. The amount released was roughly $450,000. The project's remaining security amount is roughly $2.5 million.
WFMZ-TV Online
General store, selling local coffee, bulk food, artisan wares and more, coming soon to Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for locally sourced coffee, bulk food, personal care products and more is coming soon to downtown Bethlehem. Homeland General Store, a coffeehouse and market specializing in goods for the home, body and soul, is expected to open in early March at 552 N. New St., owner Jessica Watson said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Restaurant Week offers meal deals around town
EASTON, Pa. - If you're looking for an excuse to eat out, or maybe try a new restaurant, this might be your week to do so. It's winter restaurant week in Easton, and more than 20 restaurants are participating with special menus and prices for the week. 69 News reporter...
phillyvoice.com
Over 175 years ago, an enslaved couple escaped to Philadelphia through a daring disguise
On the morning of Dec. 20, 1848, William and Ellen Craft began their roughly 1,000-mile journey to freedom. The enslaved couple had planned an elaborate escape from Macon, Georgia, one that hinged on a gutsy gambit: that Ellen could pass as a rich, sickly white man and William as her slave.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nationally renowned restaurant, specializing in gourmet grilled cheeses, transitioning to new concept in Schuylkill
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A nationally renowned destination for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches is transitioning to a new dining concept in Schuylkill County. Wheel, offering custom and specialty grilled cheeses, appetizers, milkshakes and more than 50 varieties of craft beer, will hold its final day of business on Monday, Jan. 16, at 201 W. Market St. in Pottsville.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Life changing': Montgomery County mom selected to undergo free dental implant surgery
There's a saying, "The world always looks brighter from behind a smile." The doctors at Innovative Implant and Oral Surgery located in Bucks County know that all too well. They've made a career out of brightening people's worlds one smile at a time. "We take them from a smile that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem mayor: 'Powerful forces' have different goals for church properties
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds provided an update to City Council Tuesday night on the city's effort to beat out a Lehigh University offer to buy three church properties. During council's meeting at city hall, the mayor said the city sent a letter Tuesday to congregants...
bctv.org
Humane PA Celebrates National Change A Pet’s Life Day with Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event, generously sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank. Change A Pet’s Life Day was created to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need. From Saturday, January 21st to Tuesday, January 24th, ALL dogs, cats, and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses will be free to safe, loving homes.
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County
READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
WFMZ-TV Online
Breathe easy, sleep easy: Lehigh Valley doctor recommends alternative to CPAP, for those struggling with sleep apnea
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's something 30 million Americans deal with, according to the American Medical Association: obstructive sleep apnea can cause you to stop breathing while you sleep, and lead to even greater health problems, if not treated. Doctors at St. Luke's have had success with a procedure that can...
WFMZ-TV Online
School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco
RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Friedman's Service Center to close after 87 years in Fountain Hill
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A family-run business in Lehigh County is closing for good. Friedman's Service Center, known as the oldest business in Fountain Hill, will close its garage doors for mechanic work at the end of January, and the last day to buy gas will be Feb. 25, said owner Bruce Friedman.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton non-profit gets $1.1M grant to help with Community Bike Works, Easton Ambassadors programs
EASTON, Pa. - A non-profit in Easton has received a grant from the state to help with two of its programs. Greater Easton Development Partnership was awarded a $1.1 million grant that includes a partnership with Community Bike Works to bring its youth programs to the West Ward as well as an expansion of the Easton Ambassadors’ coverage area to include a “safe routes to school” program to Paxinosa Elementary School and neighborhood bus stops, according to a news release from Drabenstott Communications Group.
