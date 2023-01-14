ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Another country artist joins Musikfest 2023 lineup

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has announced another Musikfest headliner for this summer. Country artist Walker Hayes will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Monday, Aug. 7. It will mark Hayes' second visit to Bethlehem, after a performing in the Levitt Pavilion Summer Concert Series in 2017, ArtsQuest said. Tickets...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Restaurant week underway in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. - A dozen eateries are offering a special menu right now for West Reading Restaurant Week. The event is held twice a year and offers a variety of three course meals. Multiple restaurants are participating, including Say Cheese!, where the owner is part of the team that...
WEST READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Township OKs Traditions of America security release

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night approved a security release involving Traditions of America at Green Pond. The applicant's successful completion of improvements was verified by the township's assistant and geotechnical engineers. The amount released was roughly $450,000. The project's remaining security amount is roughly $2.5 million.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton Restaurant Week offers meal deals around town

EASTON, Pa. - If you're looking for an excuse to eat out, or maybe try a new restaurant, this might be your week to do so. It's winter restaurant week in Easton, and more than 20 restaurants are participating with special menus and prices for the week. 69 News reporter...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nationally renowned restaurant, specializing in gourmet grilled cheeses, transitioning to new concept in Schuylkill

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A nationally renowned destination for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches is transitioning to a new dining concept in Schuylkill County. Wheel, offering custom and specialty grilled cheeses, appetizers, milkshakes and more than 50 varieties of craft beer, will hold its final day of business on Monday, Jan. 16, at 201 W. Market St. in Pottsville.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Humane PA Celebrates National Change A Pet’s Life Day with Fee-Waived Adoption Event

Is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event, generously sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank. Change A Pet’s Life Day was created to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need. From Saturday, January 21st to Tuesday, January 24th, ALL dogs, cats, and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses will be free to safe, loving homes.
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County

READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge

Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco

RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Friedman's Service Center to close after 87 years in Fountain Hill

FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A family-run business in Lehigh County is closing for good. Friedman's Service Center, known as the oldest business in Fountain Hill, will close its garage doors for mechanic work at the end of January, and the last day to buy gas will be Feb. 25, said owner Bruce Friedman.
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton non-profit gets $1.1M grant to help with Community Bike Works, Easton Ambassadors programs

EASTON, Pa. - A non-profit in Easton has received a grant from the state to help with two of its programs. Greater Easton Development Partnership was awarded a $1.1 million grant that includes a partnership with Community Bike Works to bring its youth programs to the West Ward as well as an expansion of the Easton Ambassadors’ coverage area to include a “safe routes to school” program to Paxinosa Elementary School and neighborhood bus stops, according to a news release from Drabenstott Communications Group.
EASTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy