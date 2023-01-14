Read full article on original website
Chase on 405 Freeway ends with man and woman surrendering to CHP
Two people were taken into custody and a French bulldog was surrendered to authorities following a wild chase on the 405 Freeway amid heavy traffic Tuesday.
vvng.com
Driver of Tesla killed after slamming into semi-truck in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The driver of a Tesla was killed after slamming into a semi-truck Tuesday night. The crash was reported at 8:04 p.m. in front of the Food4Less grocery store located on the 16200 block of Bear Valley Road and 5th Avenue. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire...
Woman seriously injured in Pomona hit-and-run crash
A woman was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona late Monday, police said. The crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Indian Hill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue. The victim was trying to cross Indian Hill when she was struck by a passing vehicle, according to the Pomona Police […]
2urbangirls.com
Another pedestrian killed in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A woman in Santa Ana was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday and the motorist driving that vehicle stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said. The woman was crossing First Street when a vehicle traveling west on First Street struck her,...
Two arrested for 20 stolen catalytic converters
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputies have arrested two men for the theft of 20 catalytic converters recovered in a traffic stop near 4 a.m. Tuesday. The post Two arrested for 20 stolen catalytic converters appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and woman found dead in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket were identified Wednesday, and the investigation was continuing to determine their causes of death. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to...
Three fatally injured in fiery DUI crash at freeway interchange in Murrieta
mynewsla.com
Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified
Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
KTLA.com
Police asking for public’s help identifying suspect involved in Pomona stabbing
Authorities with the Pomona Police Department on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing last month. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Mission Boulevard, according to a Pomona PD social media post.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Alhambra
ALHAMBRA, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Alhambra over the weekend. The shooting was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Alhambra police officers sent to the...
Orange County man arrested in connection with fatal South LA street takeover crash
KTLA.com
Inglewood police searching for shoplifter who pepper sprayed store employee
The Inglewood Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who pepper-sprayed an employee at a Target store while shoplifting last month. It happened on Dec. 15, around 8:10 p.m., at a Target store on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. Police say the man loaded up...
1 person killed after 2 SUVs overturn in crash on 101 Freeway in Calabasas
Two SUVs overturned in a crash that left one person dead on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas, authorities said.
newsantaana.com
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot near Orange County park
HUNTINGTON BEACH Calif.- A man is in the hospital Wednesday after being shot near a park in Huntington Beach. Officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department were called at around 12:20 a.m. to the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds,
Fontana Herald News
Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed
A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
Victim In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Into Ravine Identified
A 27-year-old Lodi man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 5 Freeway crash discovered Sunday afternoon. Ernesto Nava Jr., 27, of Lodi, was identified as the occupant of a vehicle discovered in a ravine next to the northbound 5 Freeway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County ...
Orange County man fatally shot pulled gun, according to Seal Beach police
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot to death by police after he pulled a gun in a confrontation with officers, authorities said Tuesday. Michael Bernard Emch Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach, a police […]
North County man ejected from car during fatal crash identified
A man that was killed in a Fallbrook crash on the morning of Jan. 7 has been identified by authorities.
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man killed by police in Seal Beach
SEAL BEACH, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a gun was fatally shot by Seal Beach police, authorities said Tuesday. Officers went to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road about 9:35 p.m. Monday “regarding a suspicious person in front of a residence,” the Seal Beach Police Department reported.
