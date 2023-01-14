ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Woman seriously injured in Pomona hit-and-run crash

A woman was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona late Monday, police said. The crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Indian Hill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue. The victim was trying to cross Indian Hill when she was struck by a passing vehicle, according to the Pomona Police […]
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another pedestrian killed in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A woman in Santa Ana was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday and the motorist driving that vehicle stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said. The woman was crossing First Street when a vehicle traveling west on First Street struck her,...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified

Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
MURRIETA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found shot to death in Alhambra

ALHAMBRA, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Alhambra over the weekend. The shooting was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Alhambra police officers sent to the...
ALHAMBRA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot near Orange County park

HUNTINGTON BEACH Calif.- A man is in the hospital Wednesday after being shot near a park in Huntington Beach. Officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department were called at around 12:20 a.m. to the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds,
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed

A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
HIGHLAND, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man killed by police in Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a gun was fatally shot by Seal Beach police, authorities said Tuesday. Officers went to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road about 9:35 p.m. Monday “regarding a suspicious person in front of a residence,” the Seal Beach Police Department reported.
SEAL BEACH, CA

