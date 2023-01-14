Read full article on original website
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby treeRoger MarshWinston-salem, NC
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart storesEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
atozsports.com
Watch: Vols QB Hendon Hooker’s high school basketball highlights are impressive
Everyone knows about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker’s football skills, but did you know he was also an impressive high school basketball player?. WFMY’s Brian Hall tweeted out a highlight video on Monday of Hooker playing basketball at Dudley High School in Greensboro, NC. And Hooker definitely has...
860wacb.com
Turner Steps Down As Football Coach At Wilkes Central
Wilkes Central Head Football Coach Ron Turner has announced he is stepping down. Turner, a Taylorsville resident also was head football coach at Bunker Hill and an assistant at numerous area schools including Alexander Central. Image: Wilkes Central High School.
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that a substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages.
Greensboro’s 30 highest-rated restaurants for special occasions ranked
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant […]
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
Fire in Greensboro closes Hobbs Road between Northline Avenue, Hobbs Landing Court
GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2023) – Hobbs Road in Greensboro is closed between Northline Avenue and Hobbs Landing Court due to a structure fire. The roads will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Greensboro Police Department. No injuries have been reported at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution […]
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro
Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
NC police investigating after radio towers damaged
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating after multiple radio towers were damaged last week. Josh Graham, with WSJS, says 101.5 FM/AM 600 is temporarily down and listeners can tune into the show at 104.9 FM, 103.1 FM or online. Stu Epperson, president and founder of Truth Network, told FOX8 he believes […]
WXII 12
Highway 52 crash in Winston-Salem created major northbound delays
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original story: Delays are growing on Highway 52 after a morning crash Tuesday. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Salem Parkway. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or the cause of the crash. According to the...
Victim with life-threatening injuries brought to Winston-Salem hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has life-threatening injuries from a shooting, but Winston-Salem police say they don’t know where it happened yet. According to the police, just after 7 a.m. Monday a victim who had been shot multiple times was “dropped off” at an area emergency room. His injuries are considered life-threatening. It is […]
WXII 12
Triad communities honor late civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Events were held in the Triad to honor the late civil rights leader and his legacy:. The city celebrated its 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at noon. The event took place at Union Baptist Church on Trade Street. The celebration included performances of...
Siding ripped off home, following shooting that caused a car to crash into a Winston Salem house
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Damage remains along the 2800 block of Thomasville Rd. following a late-night shooting that caused a car to crash into a home. The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning. According to police, the victims said they were driving in the area and tried to pass...
Greensboro man goes from facing homelessness to sitting in a boardroom
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As David Merritt ambles around the workshop at the Tiny Houses Community in Greensboro, he has a certain “Abe-Lincoln-from-the-mountains” vibe: wise but reserved. When he tells you his story, it can seem a little hard to believe. “I used to be homeless,” he said. “I was on the street for almost […]
Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing
TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
WXII 12
Firefighter makes history as first African-American woman to earn 'Captain' title for GFD
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad firefighter is making history, becoming the first African-American woman to be promoted to the rank of Captain for the Greensboro Fire Department. Temeka Brown is a fire inspector who has worked for the Greensboro Fire Department for about a decade. "Firefighter is the...
wfmynews2.com
Police chase from Boone into Wilkesboro
WILKESBORO, N.C. — A police chase started in Boone before crossing county lines and ending in Wilkes County around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 15. A silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on US 421 South near Industrial Drive and was speeding and swerving in between lanes with no license plate.
Winston-Salem neighbors react after 12-year-old shot, killed
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors in a Winston-Salem community are reacting to the death of a 12-year-old girl. She died Sunday night after shots were fired in a park. The investigation is in the early stages. It’s one of six shootings that happened in the city in less than 48 hours. People living near […]
Mount Airy News
Gettin’ ready for the big snow?
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
WXII 12
Police presence at Lexington shopping center
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police responded to a Lexington shopping center Monday just before 2 p.m. A viewer contacted WXII 12, sharing photos of police cruisers outside of a strip mall on Plaza Parkway. Our crew confirmed that there was scene. We're working to learn more about this incident and...
