Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect smiles during arrest after beating man with a baseball bat in bed, deputies say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect was all smiles during his arrest after being wanted by deputies for a violently assault in Buchanan, Georgia back in April 2022. According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Matthew Kevin Cantrell, 29, on Tuesday in Hiram, Georgia. Cantrell was wanted on aggravated assault charges from a violent incident in Haralson County on April 29, 2022.
WXIA 11 Alive
Family demanding answers after 19-year-old killed by police
The family of Eric Homes is once again demanding answers in the investigation. Their son was shot, killed by a Clayton County officer.
Trooper shot, shooter killed during raid of proposed APD training facility, GBI says
ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot near Moreland Ave and Constitution Road in Atlanta Wednesday morning. Officials confirmed the shooting to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Michael Register said several agencies were doing a raid near a proposed Atlanta Police...
YAHOO!
WATCH: Clayton County man admits to burglarizing dead person’s home, living there for 3 weeks
A man was arrested after police caught him burglarizing the home of someone who had recently died. On Saturday at 12:30 a.m., Clayton County police responded to reports of a burglary at a home on Woodview Drive in Morrow. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
YAHOO!
Hall County man arrested after slamming into concrete wall, deputy’s patrol car, authorities say
A Gainesville man was arrested after slamming into a Hall County Sheriff deputy’s patrol car on Monday. Hall County Sheriff officials said just after 3 p.m. Monday, a deputy saw 45-year-old Joey Patrick Dunagan driving erratically on Wild Smith Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Family of student attacked at Cobb middle school says she was stabbed multiple times
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A middle schooler is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed at school. It happened at Cobb County’s Daniell Middle School. Travis Kirk said his step daughter, Summer Thomas, was stabbed multiple times inside the middle school on Tuesday. “Well, there are three puncture...
Coweta County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A shooting in Coweta County has left one person dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police searching for car that hit, killed 40-year-old man in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help to identify a car that hit and killed someone earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. on State Route 128 on...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: 1 dead in overnight double shooting on Coweta County road
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Authorities say shortly after midnight Tuesday, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road. At the scene, deputies found two...
Suspect in kidnapping of 2 women in Rockdale arrested in DeKalb, cops say
A man suspected of kidnapping his child’s mother and his own mother in Rockdale County over the weekend was arrested Sunday evening in DeKalb County, authorities said.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for allegedly killing wife
The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a Gainesville man Tuesday in connection to the murder of his wife at their home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive. According to a release from the agency, Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, was charged with felony murder, felony malice murder and felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.
Man pulls gun on woman who cut him off in Gwinnett road rage incident, police say
DULUTH, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman said a man pulled out a gun after she accidentally cut him off on the road. Aya Acey said she didn’t think much of another driver near her on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard on Jan. 6, until she said he got very angry.
YAHOO!
Burger King burglar arrested after two attempted armed robberies in Stockbridge, police say
A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after police say tried to rob a BP gas station and then robbed a Burger King in Stockbridge at gunpoint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Ortega Parks is suspected in two armed robberies that happened on Monday....
Atlanta Police: Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Downtown Connector
A man attempting to walk along a busy Atlanta interstate was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday, authorities said.
DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security
The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Police looking for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run | What to know
ATLANTA — A man was hit and killed while walking on the I-75 expressway Monday morning, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they are actively searching for the driver at this time. The suspected vehicle is believed to be a dark blue Chevy Malibu with extensive body damage. This...
Student attacked during lunch at Cobb middle school, attacker also injured, district officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An attack at a Cobb County middle school on Tuesday has left two students injured, according to the school district. A statement released by the school district on Tuesday afternoon says there was an “altercation” where a student injured both themselves and another student.
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies after shooting on I-75N, Clayton County police report
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department reported a man who was shot multiple times on I-75 northbound died after being rushed to the hospital. The shooting happened on I-75 northbound at Old Dixie Road. Emergency service vehicles crowded the Clayton County strip of highway to open an investigation at the scene.
Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments
Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Comments / 0