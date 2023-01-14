ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect smiles during arrest after beating man with a baseball bat in bed, deputies say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect was all smiles during his arrest after being wanted by deputies for a violently assault in Buchanan, Georgia back in April 2022. According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Matthew Kevin Cantrell, 29, on Tuesday in Hiram, Georgia. Cantrell was wanted on aggravated assault charges from a violent incident in Haralson County on April 29, 2022.
BUCHANAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: 1 dead in overnight double shooting on Coweta County road

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Authorities say shortly after midnight Tuesday, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road. At the scene, deputies found two...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for allegedly killing wife

The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a Gainesville man Tuesday in connection to the murder of his wife at their home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive. According to a release from the agency, Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, was charged with felony murder, felony malice murder and felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
DULUTH, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security

The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dies after shooting on I-75N, Clayton County police report

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department reported a man who was shot multiple times on I-75 northbound died after being rushed to the hospital. The shooting happened on I-75 northbound at Old Dixie Road. Emergency service vehicles crowded the Clayton County strip of highway to open an investigation at the scene.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments

Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

