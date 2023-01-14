ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Snowmobile tours offer a fresh look at backcountry

As Utah ski resorts celebrate the long-awaited return of a hefty snow-packed base, the snowmobile community has its own reasons to celebrate the season, with deep drifts, pristine trails and 130HP. This is the year of the snowmobile for those interested in exploring a new way to see the backcountry sans long lift lines and expensive hot dogs.
UTAH STATE
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Ogden, Utah

Places to visit in Ogden, UT. Ogden, Utah, is located just north of Salt Lake City. This city is also the gateway to many ski resorts. In addition, the city has many attractions, from museums to historical landmarks. We have some great suggestions if you’re looking for things to do in Ogden, Utah.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake Bees baseball relocating to new field in Daybreak in 2025

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees and Bees baseball will relocate to Daybreak, in South Jordan. In an email, the team owner, Larry H. Miller Company, said the new stadium will be privately financed and will “serve as a year-round entertainment anchor for the fast-growing southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with Starry

PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist with Starry. Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with …. PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist...
TOOELE, UT
Park Record

[PHOTOS] Ooooh. . . the snow!

Snowy Park City Old Town with Sundance banners. | David Jackson/Park Record. snowy Park City old town with Sundance banners. | David Jackson/Park Record. Snowy Park City Old Town prepares for Sundance Film Festival 2023 with Sundance banners. | David Jackson/Park Record. snowy Park City old town with Sundance banners....
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
utahstories.com

Being Gay in Utah : Growing Up in the Shadows of Shame

Growing up gay in Utah County under the shadow of the Mormon church was definitely a unique experience. I was always pretty vocal about the fact that I was attracted to men. When I was 16, all of my friends knew and none of them cared. I generally had a feeling of acceptance and love from my immediate circle of friends.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Utah woman falls victim to ‘Elvis actor’ romance scam

OREM, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem Police are posting a recent “Elvis” scam as a cautionary tale. A woman contacted the department to admit to failing victim to an online romance scam. “She believed she was corresponding with 31-year-old actor Austin Butler who recently played Elvis in the 2022 hit film of the same name.
OREM, UT
upr.org

FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers

Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
UTAH STATE

