Park Record
Snowmobile tours offer a fresh look at backcountry
As Utah ski resorts celebrate the long-awaited return of a hefty snow-packed base, the snowmobile community has its own reasons to celebrate the season, with deep drifts, pristine trails and 130HP. This is the year of the snowmobile for those interested in exploring a new way to see the backcountry sans long lift lines and expensive hot dogs.
Salt Lake Bees to leave SLC for Daybreak in South Jordan
The Salt Lake Bees will leave Salt Lake City for Daybreak in South Jordan. The Larry H. Miller Company announced the team will leave its stadium in Salt Lake City for a new location in 2025.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Ogden, Utah
Places to visit in Ogden, UT. Ogden, Utah, is located just north of Salt Lake City. This city is also the gateway to many ski resorts. In addition, the city has many attractions, from museums to historical landmarks. We have some great suggestions if you’re looking for things to do in Ogden, Utah.
kjzz.com
Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
Neighborhood residents saddened by news of Bees leaving
Residents and community leaders are concerned about what it could mean for the neighborhood when the Salt Lake Bees leave for their newly-announced future stadium in Daybreak, South Jordan.
LOOK: Wild Photos Show Huge Bull Elk Wandering Salt Lake City Neighborhood
Bull elk are a majestic site wherever they can be found, with Utah being one such place. No one ever expects to see them casually strolling the front yards of a crowded Salt Lake neighborhood, though. Residents of the Yalecrest neighborhood have captured the imposing sight this week, with multiple...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake Bees baseball relocating to new field in Daybreak in 2025
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees and Bees baseball will relocate to Daybreak, in South Jordan. In an email, the team owner, Larry H. Miller Company, said the new stadium will be privately financed and will “serve as a year-round entertainment anchor for the fast-growing southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County.”
The Salt Lake Bees are getting a new stadium. Here are the details
A new stadium will be built for the Triple-A baseball team Salt Lake Bees in the Daybreak community in South Jordan, on the southwest end of Salt Lake County.
ABC 4
Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with Starry
PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist with Starry. Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with …. PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist...
Park Record
[PHOTOS] Ooooh. . . the snow!
Snowy Park City Old Town with Sundance banners. | David Jackson/Park Record. snowy Park City old town with Sundance banners. | David Jackson/Park Record. Snowy Park City Old Town prepares for Sundance Film Festival 2023 with Sundance banners. | David Jackson/Park Record. snowy Park City old town with Sundance banners....
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
utahstories.com
Being Gay in Utah : Growing Up in the Shadows of Shame
Growing up gay in Utah County under the shadow of the Mormon church was definitely a unique experience. I was always pretty vocal about the fact that I was attracted to men. When I was 16, all of my friends knew and none of them cared. I generally had a feeling of acceptance and love from my immediate circle of friends.
ksl.com
Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
Gephardt Daily
Utah woman falls victim to ‘Elvis actor’ romance scam
OREM, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem Police are posting a recent “Elvis” scam as a cautionary tale. A woman contacted the department to admit to failing victim to an online romance scam. “She believed she was corresponding with 31-year-old actor Austin Butler who recently played Elvis in the 2022 hit film of the same name.
kslnewsradio.com
Great Salt Lake tour showcases the shrinking lake and what is being uncovered
SALT LAKE CITY — A sign of a good adventure when there is mud and water involved. “How are everyone’s shoes? Waterproof?” asked Great Salt Lake Park Ranger Angelic Anderson to a group of people. However, no one seemed to mind how dirty or wet they got.
upr.org
FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers
Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
Missing horses last seen in November miraculously found
A group of horses missing from Utah County and believed to have been stolen nearly two months ago were miraculously found over the weekend.
Stockton Snow College softballer dies in two-vehicle crash north of Ephraim
A college sophomore softball player from Stockton, Utah, is dead after Snow College reported she was in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 132 earlier today, Jan. 16.
