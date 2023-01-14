Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Teen girl found dead near East River identified
Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
Protester removed during Hochul appearance at Brooklyn church
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A video taken inside Trinity Lutheran Church in Sunset Park during an appearance by Gov. Kathy Hochul has garnered more than 1 million views as of Monday night. The video shows parishioner Genesis Aquino being escorted out of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service by the NYPD on Sunday. Aquino […]
Snow threatens NYC area this week
Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed
Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
Shahs of Sunset Park: Maguire, Watermark acquire massive Brooklyn dev site
Maguire Capital and Watermark Capital have acquired the site of a long-stalled megaproject in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park. They hope to have better luck than its previous owners. Marvin Azrak’s Maguire and Wolfe Landau and David Tabak’s Watermark have taken over the vacant site at 6208 Eighth Avenue after an intricate series of transactions, including buying up the previous developers’ interests piecemeal and acquiring the property’s debt. The total cost, including equity and debt, was between $75 million and $80 million.
NYC eviction rate continues to rise since ban was lifted, as homelessness surges
Last year, New York City landlords filed roughly 110,000 eviction notices, according to court system records. Nearly 4,400 households have been evicted since a ban on most removals ended last year. [ more › ]
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
Great food, very rude service: Karen’s Diner pop-up coming to the West Village | New in NYC
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Now, why on earth would you want to voluntarily deal with a “Karen”? Well, they serve up some pretty good burgers. Karen’s Diner, set to pop-up in the West Village on March 1, 2023, is a burger joint that is run by the “Karens” we all love to hate.
Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen
The family of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor was asking for the public’s help in finding him, after his phone was discovered on a street in Hell’s Kitchen early on Jan. 7. Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen. The family of missing CUNY...
Harlem truck depot set to open in days ‘absolutely unacceptable,’ Manhattan borough president says
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine pushed Sunday to stop the opening of a truck depot in Harlem. The depot, set to open near the 145th Street Bridge and the Major Deegan Expressway, is “is absolutely unacceptable,” Levine said in a series of tweets. He’s calling for housing on the site instead. “An […]
2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000
BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams
Jennie Taer on January 16, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – During a visit to El Paso, Texas, over the weekend, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that his city had “no room” for illegal immigrants. A news conference held in the border city Sunday by Adams stressed the misinformation spreading that illegal migrants can obtain housing and employment in New York City. In the past, the Mayor of New York City has expressed concern over the increase in illegal migrants arriving on transports sent by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Governor The post New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC mayor Adams calling for 'coordinated effort' from mayors dealing with migrant crisis
Mayor Adams says he will be in D.C. this week speaking to the America Conference of Mayors -- many who are also grappling with a migrant surge. He is raising the issue to them on how they can develop a coordinated effort.
I Watched Someone Hit For $10K At Resorts World Hudson Valley
I knew having a casino essentially in my Hudson Valley backyard was going to be trouble. I love a gambling trip - locally we visit Resorts World Catskills, a short road trip lands us at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoords, I used to make an annual trip to Vegas, but since becoming a parent and a homeowner those trips have become a bit less frequent.
Red-Flag Orders Skyrocket in New York City After State Strengthened Gun Laws
One night this past May, a father and son sat inside a Midtown Manhattan German beer hall chatting when the son began to grow furious for no apparent reason. Suddenly he exploded: “I will kill you with this beer glass. I will smash your head and face,” he yelled at his father.
Lawyer arrested after removing obstruction from license plate suing NYC, NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn lawyer arrested after removing a piece of plastic covering part of a license plate has sued New York City and the NYPD. Adam White, who was arrested on a criminal mischief charge that’s since been dismissed, filed his lawsuit on Friday. In it, he and his lawyer, Gideon Oliver, […]
Brink’s heist: $300,000 stolen from armored truck at NY bank
NEW YORK (AP) — A man made off with $300,000 cash in a bizarre Brink’s truck robbery outside a Brooklyn bank last week, police say. According to police, the thief swiped an unattended money bag from the armored truck’s bumper while two other men distracted the Brink’s employee by asking him for directions.
