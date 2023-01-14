Read full article on original website
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Has Swenson's been misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale
GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
Solstice Roasters to Open Cafe in Former Peterson Nut Space This Week
The project has been more than two years in the making
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
Fresh French Pastries
Fresh French pastries! Hazel & Rye Bakery is located on Market Avenue in North Canton.
First Look: Hecks Beachwood, Opening in Early February
The opening marks a long-awaited return to the East Side for the 50-year-old burger restaurant
Superintendent’s Choice Award showcases Bay Village student artwork: West Shore Chatter
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Bay Village Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles is turning a corner of the school board offices into an art gallery. Prebles recently launched the Superintendent’s Choice Award by selecting one piece of art from each of the district’s four buildings. The pieces were chosen from the Fall District Art Show and the selected works will be displayed outside of Prebles’ office for a year. New pieces will be selected in the fall.
Fresh, local lettuce, other greens available all year in Northeast Ohio: Here’s where
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Eating fresh, local, farm-to-table can be hard in a Northeast Ohio winter. Few farmers markets are open. When it comes to locally grown produce, most offer only root vegetables and winter greens. Oh, but fresh winter greens are a remarkable reminder of Mother Nature’s bounty, when you know where to find them.
Nice Cleveland Restaurant Located in The City’s Warehouse District Closed Permanently
Until its last day of business, Nauti has been a neighborhood gathering place for downtown locals, industry friends, and people who were just looking for a casual place to have a drink and relax.
Looking for Indian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
The other day, before watching the new House Party reboot, I got Indian food at Biryani Hut, a local restaurant in Westlake, Ohio. Unfortunately, the House Party reboot turned out to be mediocre and only occasionally funny. However, the food at Biryani Hut was most certainly not mediocre!
D’Italia Foods deli opens in Brook Park
BROOKPARK, Ohio –D’Italia Foods deli opened last week at 6310 Engle Road, Brook Park in building formerly occupied by Pasta Lears Pizzeria and Deli. This marks the second D’Italia restaurant in Northeast Ohio. The first is in Westlake. Both are owned by The Cleveland Restaurant Group, which operates several other restaurants in the region.
Company behind Legacy Village, Steelyard Commons, Avon Commons names new president
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- First Interstate Properties, whose holdings include Avon Commons, Legacy Village and Steelyard Commons, has named a new president. Chris Goodrich was named president on Tuesday, taking over the position from co-founder Mitchell Schneider, who will remain with the real estate company as full-time executive chairman. Goodrich, who...
Watami Sushi, Ohio's First Conveyor-Belt Sushi Bar, Lands in Parma
Instant gratification is the name of the game at Watami Sushi
Tower City announces 4 new businesses for the downtown mall
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four new businesses, two new dining options and two beauty-focused shops, will be opening in Tower City Center. Bedrock, the real estate company that owns Tower City, announced the new businesses on Tuesday. Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies. It will...
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio
A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Cleveland’s ‘Soul Superman’ Art Blakey didn’t hesitate to join The Day Nites
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Art Blakey has worked with many, many musicians across his 81 years. But the lead singer of the relatively new band The Day Nites, performing Saturday night at the Beachland Ballroom, counts this group he’s working with among some of his favorites for very practical reasons.
AMC Solon Movie Theater Has Permanently Closed
The company reported hundreds of millions in dollars in losses in 2022
Celebrating 40 years: This McDonald’s menu item free for one day only
To celebrate 40 years of the menu item, McDonald's is offering a free six-piece McNuggets.
TruBlue of Olmsted Falls provides seniors with handyman services
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A quick check of weekly police blotters reveals that seniors in need of home improvement projects are often targeted by shady contractors. Such scenarios could be eliminated if seniors just had a handyman to take care of basic home repair needs. That’s exactly what skilled nurse...
‘One of the hardest goodbyes’: Nauti Mermaid in Cleveland’s Warehouse District closes
The restaurant opened in 2004 and its owners took over in 2010. Its last day was Sunday, Jan. 8.
