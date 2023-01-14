ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Cleveland.com

Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale

GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
GENEVA, OH
Cleveland.com

Superintendent’s Choice Award showcases Bay Village student artwork: West Shore Chatter

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Bay Village Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles is turning a corner of the school board offices into an art gallery. Prebles recently launched the Superintendent’s Choice Award by selecting one piece of art from each of the district’s four buildings. The pieces were chosen from the Fall District Art Show and the selected works will be displayed outside of Prebles’ office for a year. New pieces will be selected in the fall.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

D’Italia Foods deli opens in Brook Park

BROOKPARK, Ohio –D’Italia Foods deli opened last week at 6310 Engle Road, Brook Park in building formerly occupied by Pasta Lears Pizzeria and Deli. This marks the second D’Italia restaurant in Northeast Ohio. The first is in Westlake. Both are owned by The Cleveland Restaurant Group, which operates several other restaurants in the region.
BROOK PARK, OH
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
