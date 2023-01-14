ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Gateway survives late Franklin regional run for 52-50 win in Class 5A boys basketball

By Brentaro Yamane
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

Taili Thompson scored a team-high 22 points for Gateway, who remains in first place in Class 5A, Section 3

MONROEVILLE, Pennsylvania – Gateway entered Friday night’s Class 5A, Section 3 game against Franklin Regional in first place and on a six-game winning streak.

Despite the early season success, Kaleb Pryor felt one of the biggest things that he and his teammates still needed to work on closing out games and staying poised in the final minutes.

The Gators got another late scare in a 52-50 win over Franklin Regional that became closer as the game got later.

Gateway led the game 50-41 with less than two minutes to play but once again had problems closing it out.

Cam Rowell kept Franklin Regional in the game as he made a layup and then got a defensive rebound on the ensuing possession and drew a foul. His two free throws cut the deficit to just five.

After another Gateway miss, Rowell drove to the hoop and missed a layup but got his own rebound and converted on the second attempt to trim the lead to 50-47.

Jaydon Carr knocked down two free throws to extend the Gateway lead back to five at 52-47 before Rowell was fouled once again. He split the free throws to cut the lead to four, but that missed free throw ended up being crucial.

With 12 seconds left in the game, Gateway was being pressed full court, which led to a traveling turnover. The Panthers inbounded the ball on its offensive side of the court and Rowell was able to make an easy layup to make it 52-50.

If Rowell hadn’t missed the second free throw attempt, the Panthers would have trailed by three, which means they would have a chance at a potential game-tying three-point attempt instead of settling for the layup.

With the help of his late-game flurry, Rowell led all scorers with 25 points.

The Panthers were out of timeouts and Pryor was able to successfully throw the ball across the court to his teammate Leonard Sherrod on the inbounds pass. When Sherrod was double-teamed, he threw it in the middle to M.J. Stevenson, which ended the game.

Taili Thompson, who scored a game-high 22 points for Gateway, felt like the Gators might have lost focus once they got a nine-point lead in the final minutes.

“We had to regain focus and start locking in once we realized the lead was trimming down,” Thompson said. “We started playing better defense and on offense to get the ball around and avoid the press.”

Franklin Regional got off to a great start in the game, but Dallas Harper made a layup as time expired in the first quarter that helped rejuvenate Gateway as they started the second quarter with a 6-0 run.

The Gators outscored the Panthers 20-15 in the second quarter and had a 43-37 lead at the end of three quarters.

After losing in the WPIAL and PIAA Semifinals a season ago, Gateway knows they are on the right path to winning a championship, and with hard work and practice, those dreams could turn into a reality.

“We’re one of the most athletic teams (in the WPIAL),” Thompson said. “We just need to stay disciplined to continue to have success.”

Gateway’s will try to keep its hold onto first place in the section when they travel to Latrobe on Tuesday, January 17th.

“We have a plan this year and we have a couple of seniors on the team that are looking forward to continuing to do big things,” Pryor said. “Being down at the Petersen Events Center (to play in the 5A WPIAL Title Game) is one of them and making a run in the state playoffs. So, that’s our main goal and we think about that every time in games and practices.”

