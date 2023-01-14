Florida Woman Out On Bond For Fentanyl Trafficking, Arrested For Meth Trafficking

Rebecca Resnick, 39 (Source: CCSO)

A Florida woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Deputies say, the driver, Rebecca Resnick, 39, of 9403 Foxglove Lane, Naples, faces multiple felonies including methamphetamine trafficking 14 grams or more, possession of fentanyl, and possession of oxycodone.

At the time of her arrest, Resnick was out on bond for fentanyl trafficking.

Deputies arrested her during a traffic stop on Nov. 12, 2022, after they found 17.7 grams of fentanyl inside her vehicle, along with other drugs.

In the news: Florida Man Faces Over 1,100 Charges In Largest Child Porn Collection Deputies Have Ever Seen

“Collier County is a safer place with these drugs off the street and this individual back in jail,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday deputies pulled Resnick over for a traffic violation in the area of Airport-Pulling Road and Poinsettia Avenue. Deputies saw narcotic paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search.

Deputies confiscated 19.7 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of fentanyl. They also found oxycodone, buprenorphine, and methadone.

Deputies said Resnick was uncooperative and resisted their attempts to take her into custody.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement