Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
WSAW
Eye Clinic of Wisconsin opens new location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has opened its eighth office in Marshfield and beginning Monday, Drs. Douglas Edwards, John Flatter, Afua Shin, and Christiana Gandy will begin seeing patients. They will provide specialty care for glaucoma, cataracts, and corneal conditions. “For 60 years, the Eye Clinic...
WBAY Green Bay
D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against a woman for last week’s fight inside Merrill Middle School. As we reported last Wednesday, Oshkosh police were called to the middle school for a fight involving adults and juveniles. Earlier there was a fight between two students, and then relatives and acquaintances of one of the students came to the school and demanded to be let inside.
spmetrowire.com
VFW gifts car to Marine Corps vet
A Stevens Point Marine has been gifted a Cadillac. Larry Woyak was gifted a fully refurbished 2000 Cadillac Catera on Jan. 14 by Schumann Heink Disabled American Veterans Chapter 30 through their “Helping Heroes Caddy” project. According to DAV Chapter 30 Commander Frank Woiak, the project goal to...
spmetrowire.com
Sentry-led ‘Connected Communities’ initiative brings Maui, Point together
Stevens Point Brewery and Kohola Brewery have joined forces to create a new beer: Hula Badger IPA. The unique brew combines the rich culture of Stevens Point with the tropical vibes of Lahaina, Maui, to create a truly unique and memorable experience. This Hula Badger IPA collaboration is part of...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR
MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
wearegreenbay.com
Omro man sentenced for murdering his wife & Appleton man
(WFRV) – An Omro man received his prison sentence for killing his wife and another man. Andrew Clark reportedly got two life sentences for the murders of his wife Melissa Matz (previously referred to as Melissa Clark), and Lavar Wallace. Clark was also given four years for mutilation of a corpse. The life sentences are without extended supervision.
Life in prison for man convicted in Wausau-area homicide
The man who fatally stabbed a woman in her Weston apartment will never be released from prison, after a judge in Wausau determined his fate. David H. Morris, 45, pleaded guilty and was convicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Additional charges of false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes were dismissed but read into the record.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
2 children among injured in Merrill area crash
Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
Winter storm watch issued for Wausau
Significant snow accumulation is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, prompting a winter storm watch for Wausau and surrounding communities. The watch is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday with hazardous travell conditions on the way. Residents with travel plans are urged to closely monitor forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.
WSAW
Willow Springs offers sleigh rides
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Willows Springs Garden is offering its annual sleigh rides once again. New and old sleigh riders are taking advantage of that snowy weather. Beth Barlet, a Willow Springs Gardens employee says sleigh rides aren’t just for kids. “There’s a lot of older folks that have...
spectrumnews1.com
Vascular surgeon from Wisconsin improving surgery, saving lives in Palestine
WAUSAU, Wis. — A vascular surgeon from Wisconsin is helping to improve the surgery procedure in Palestine. Dr. Mark Asplund from Wausau is on a week-long mission in the Gaza Strip and West Bank as a part of The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. The organization is one of the leading humanitarian relief groups in the Middle East providing free medical care to local children.
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
nbc15.com
Heavy snow moves in tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
spmetrowire.com
Deputies debuts new K9 plushies
The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office is now selling K9 “plushies” with the likeness of its two dogs. Following police departments in Stevens Point and Plover, which launched the sales of their stuffed K9 dogs in 2019 and 2022, respectively, the sheriff’s office last week announced it received its first batch of stuffed K9 dogs.
Police ID man whose body was pulled from Portage County pond
Police have identified the man whose body was pulled Sunday from a Portage County pond as 57-year-old Vince Kluck. The circumstances surrounding Kluck’s death remain under investigation. Multiple departments responded just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Robin Ln. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle...
cwbradio.com
Stratford Woman Arrested in Marshfield for Drug Charges
A Stratford woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield on Monday. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 8:45 they observed a vehicle on North Peach Avenue near Central Avenue with its hazard lights on. Officers made contact with the driver, a 47-year-old Stratford female, and observed multiple items providing reasonable suspicion of drug activity.
wearegreenbay.com
Wausau man sentenced for selling ‘large quantities’ of meth to undercover officer
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for distributing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, an undercover police officer bought large quantities of methamphetamine from Kou Yang in August of 2021.
spmetrowire.com
Chief: Emergency responders, victims were all ‘heroes’ in aftermath of stabbing
The Stevens Point police chief is hailing both the victims and emergency responders from a December knife attack as "heroes."
