Stevens Point, WI

WSAW

Eye Clinic of Wisconsin opens new location in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has opened its eighth office in Marshfield and beginning Monday, Drs. Douglas Edwards, John Flatter, Afua Shin, and Christiana Gandy will begin seeing patients. They will provide specialty care for glaucoma, cataracts, and corneal conditions. “For 60 years, the Eye Clinic...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against a woman for last week’s fight inside Merrill Middle School. As we reported last Wednesday, Oshkosh police were called to the middle school for a fight involving adults and juveniles. Earlier there was a fight between two students, and then relatives and acquaintances of one of the students came to the school and demanded to be let inside.
OSHKOSH, WI
spmetrowire.com

VFW gifts car to Marine Corps vet

A Stevens Point Marine has been gifted a Cadillac. Larry Woyak was gifted a fully refurbished 2000 Cadillac Catera on Jan. 14 by Schumann Heink Disabled American Veterans Chapter 30 through their “Helping Heroes Caddy” project. According to DAV Chapter 30 Commander Frank Woiak, the project goal to...
STEVENS POINT, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR

MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Omro man sentenced for murdering his wife & Appleton man

(WFRV) – An Omro man received his prison sentence for killing his wife and another man. Andrew Clark reportedly got two life sentences for the murders of his wife Melissa Matz (previously referred to as Melissa Clark), and Lavar Wallace. Clark was also given four years for mutilation of a corpse. The life sentences are without extended supervision.
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

Life in prison for man convicted in Wausau-area homicide

The man who fatally stabbed a woman in her Weston apartment will never be released from prison, after a judge in Wausau determined his fate. David H. Morris, 45, pleaded guilty and was convicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Additional charges of false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes were dismissed but read into the record.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel

11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WausauPilot

2 children among injured in Merrill area crash

Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Winter storm watch issued for Wausau

Significant snow accumulation is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, prompting a winter storm watch for Wausau and surrounding communities. The watch is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday with hazardous travell conditions on the way. Residents with travel plans are urged to closely monitor forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Willow Springs offers sleigh rides

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Willows Springs Garden is offering its annual sleigh rides once again. New and old sleigh riders are taking advantage of that snowy weather. Beth Barlet, a Willow Springs Gardens employee says sleigh rides aren’t just for kids. “There’s a lot of older folks that have...
WAUSAU, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Vascular surgeon from Wisconsin improving surgery, saving lives in Palestine

WAUSAU, Wis. — A vascular surgeon from Wisconsin is helping to improve the surgery procedure in Palestine. Dr. Mark Asplund from Wausau is on a week-long mission in the Gaza Strip and West Bank as a part of The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. The organization is one of the leading humanitarian relief groups in the Middle East providing free medical care to local children.
WAUSAU, WI
wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Heavy snow moves in tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
MADISON, WI
spmetrowire.com

Deputies debuts new K9 plushies

The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office is now selling K9 “plushies” with the likeness of its two dogs. Following police departments in Stevens Point and Plover, which launched the sales of their stuffed K9 dogs in 2019 and 2022, respectively, the sheriff’s office last week announced it received its first batch of stuffed K9 dogs.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Stratford Woman Arrested in Marshfield for Drug Charges

A Stratford woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield on Monday. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 8:45 they observed a vehicle on North Peach Avenue near Central Avenue with its hazard lights on. Officers made contact with the driver, a 47-year-old Stratford female, and observed multiple items providing reasonable suspicion of drug activity.
MARSHFIELD, WI

