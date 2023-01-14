Lorenzo Cason, Victory Christian stun Calvary Christian

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA – During the past four weeks, one would be hard-pressed to find a more-impactful player than Lorenzo Cason.

The Victory Christian junior hit a desperation layup with 1.5 seconds left to cap a 66-63 upset win over Class 3A Clearwater Calvary Christian – ranked 25 th in the SBLive Sports’ Florida Boys Basketball Power 25.

“He’s superman. He rescues us,” Victory coach Steve Fitzgerald said. “This is what we have talked about since last year, toughness and not giving in. We knew it was going to be a long night, but we kept fighting and hanging around.

“Good things happen when you fight. (Calvary) was a great team, but to do this on the road shows we can be a successful playoff team because this was a playoff game.”

Calvary Christian freshman guard Ethan Sabec (middle) battles for a loose ball with Victory Christian junior Lorenzo Cason (2) and Jozia Scott (1) on Friday in Clearwater. Victory won a shot by Cason with 1.5 seconds left. Photo by Bill Kemp

Clinging to a 63-62 lead with just eight seconds left in the game, Calvary junior Carter Mehr lobbed a deep in-bounds pass from underneath the basket, but it was tipped by Cason and picked off by Victory guard Mike Andino.

Andino quickly fed a desperation pass to Cason, who drove toward the basket, but his shot was blocked by Mehr.

However, lickity-split, Cason recovered the ball and scored with 1.5 seconds remaining to put Victory up 64-62. It was only the second lead of the game for the Storm (12-3), and their first since the second quarter.

“We were just trying to get a turnover, or we were going to foul. But we got the steal, and (Cason) made something happen,” Fitzgerald said.

Cason would eventually hit two free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining to cap the scoring at 66-63. He hit 10 free throws in the game and finished with 30 points to lead all scorers. Andino finished with 16.

Victory Christian and Calvary Christian players battle for a rebound during a non-district clash that went down to the final two seconds on Friday in Clearwater. Photo by Bill Kemp

“It was just a big-time play,” Cason said. “We executed the play that coach wanted and then the ball went in. We just kept playing our (game). When adversity hits, that’s when teams fold and we just try to come together as a team.”

On Jan. 5, Cason scored 57 points in a 93-87 upset win at 5A Auburndale, breaking the school record of 46 set by Nate Orrell in 2011. Cason also scored 45 points at Tampa Brooks DeBartolo on Dec. 16.

After Cason hit two free throws to knot the game 57-57 with 2:45 remaining, Calvary junior guard Ace Taylor began to emerge as the player to stop. He scored Calvary’s next six points, which included two dunks – the second putting the Warriors up 63-59.

Taylor led Calvary (12-4) with 17 points, while junior point guard Daniel MacGregor finished with 16, though he fouled out in the final two minutes.

Calvary Christian junior guard Ace Taylor puts up a shot while defended by Victory Christian forward Andrej Milutinovic on Friday in Clearwater. Taylor finished with 17 points and two slam dunks. Photo by Bill Kemp

MacGregor was awarded a 1000th-point ball during a pregame ceremony . He scored his 1,000 th on a free throw against Tampa Catholic Tuesday.

“Getting (the 1,000 th ) was literally a dream come true. It is something every high school player wants to do,” MacGregor said.