Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Straight from the Kitchen: Diving into Beaufort’s bar foodExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
5 Reasons to visit Hunting Island in the winterExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Beaufort events scheduled to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Explore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SCExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Related
live5news.com
SC Ports OKs $100M+ in contracts for N. Charleston facility
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has voted to enter into contracts worth over $100 million to design and build a new facility at the old U.S. Navy base in North Charleston. The authority has broken ground on the $400 million railyard near McMillian Avenue, which...
Former SC lawmaker Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies at age 95
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. died Monday at the age of 95, according to his family. He represented Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties in the State House from 1953 to 1958 and served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986. From 1987 to 1995, Ravenel served as a United […]
WYFF4.com
Former SC Sen. Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies, family says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Ravenel family has announced the death of former South Carolina State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. His son Thomas tweeted about his father's passing on Monday:. Arthur Ravenel was 95 years old. According to the South Carolina State House, he served as a state senator from...
charlestondaily.net
DHEC Awards Twenty South Carolina Schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’ including 2 in Charleston County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twenty South Carolina schools were chosen to receive grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today. “Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education...
Straight from the Kitchen: Diving into Beaufort’s bar food
Beaufort SC is blessed to have some of the best restaurants in the Lowcountry right here. But sometimes, you’re not hungry for that amazing dish full of shrimp & grits, or that $40 steak. Sometimes you just want some of Beaufort’s bar food. Some hot wings, fried pickles, pimento cheese or even a fish taco…while you’re sitting at the bar with TVs humming, music playing and the chatter of others having a good time around you.
Longtime director of Jewish Studies at College of Charleston has died
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime director of Jewish studies at the College of Charleston has died, the college announced Monday. Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim said Martin (Marty) Perlmutter died Sunday. He was the leader of the Jewish Studies Program at the College of Charleston – which he helped create – until his retirement from […]
Charleston City Paper
S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says
The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
Savannah native honored with ‘Trailblazer Award’
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Latasha Barnes has helped thousands of people across Savannah as the founder and CEO of Saving Our Youth Savannah. Today, she is being honored with the MLK Observance Day Association’s Trailblazer Award. Growing up in the city of Savannah, Latasha Barnes says it wasn’t an easy journey. “I’m not gonna say […]
James Island ER expected to open in late summer
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction of a new freestanding ER in southern Charleston County is well underway and expected to open in late summer. Leaders with Trident Health say those who live and work in the James Island, Johns Island, and surrounding communities will have access to emergency services when the new James Island […]
wtoc.com
MLK Day march returns with huge crowd on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Through the pandemic, many MLK Day events were canceled year after year. Three years running on Hilton Head Island, this day was silent. But not this year. “Seems like an eternity for us to have MLK in person again,” MLK Committee for Justice Chairman,...
abcnews4.com
1 dead after overnight crash on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A pedestrian died in a crash on William Hilton Parkway Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to SCHP, at around 11:03 p.m. Sunday night, a 2007 Saturn Aura struck a pedestrian on William Hilton Parkway near Matthews Drive. The...
Flagging operations to impact traffic in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Traffic in Dorchester County will be impacted by flagging operations beginning Wednesday, January 18. The work is being done on Highway 78 near Cypress Campground Road and Water Wheel Road. Crews will work daily until Friday, January 20. Drivers in the area are asked to use extra caution and comply with […]
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant leaders ask public to weigh in on trail plans
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant will be hosting a public input session Tuesday as part of the Mount Pleasant Way plan so the public can weigh in on various trail projects. Mount Pleasant residents will have the opportunity to contribute their opinion on what types of amenities they...
WSAV-TV
Hardeeville family hopes for miracle after hit and run puts son in critical condition
Tonight a Hardeeville family is in need of answers after their son suffered severe brain damage in a hit and run accident on Friday. they tell news 3, the driver left the teenager on the side of the road and sped away. Hardeeville family hopes for miracle after hit and...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by local people. What do you think about these amazing seafood places in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time the are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in South Carolina so definitely leave your suggestions below.
allongeorgia.com
Fort Stewart Soldier Sentenced to Prison for Prolific Fraud Scheme Targeting COVID-19 Relief Programs, Student Loans
A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Stewart has been sentenced to federal prison for leading a prolific fraud scheme in which she and others illegally raked in millions of dollars from COVID-19 relief programs and federal student loan forgiveness. Dara Buck, a/k/a Dara Butler, 39, of Ladson, S.C., a...
SCDNR officers locate missing hunter using phone tracking technology
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are being praised after using phone tracking technology to locate a missing hunter on New Year’s Day. According to officials, the man — who suffers from a medical condition — was hunting with dogs on his family’s property near the border of […]
SC defense attorney explains process for beginning of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to stand trial next week in the killings of his wife and youngest son. Margaret and her son Paul were found shot to death near their Colleton County home in July of 2021. Murdaugh was indicted by a grand jury in July 2022. The trial will […]
abcnews4.com
Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
blufftontoday.com
Bluffton celebrates MLK Day with banquet, march
The Town of Bluffton celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a "weekend celebration," hosted by the Bluffton MLK Observance Committee beginning on Jan. 13. This weekend-long celebration began with the 5th annual Black Excellence Ball held at the Culinary Institute of the South. This year's excellence ball showcased "local and world-renowned culinary artists such as Melly Mel’s, Chef & Wine Sommelier Nyjee RIver, and internationally acclaimed Top Chef contender Chef BJ Dennis."
Comments / 1