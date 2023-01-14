ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

live5news.com

SC Ports OKs $100M+ in contracts for N. Charleston facility

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has voted to enter into contracts worth over $100 million to design and build a new facility at the old U.S. Navy base in North Charleston. The authority has broken ground on the $400 million railyard near McMillian Avenue, which...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Former SC lawmaker Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies at age 95

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. died Monday at the age of 95, according to his family. He represented Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties in the State House from 1953 to 1958 and served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986. From 1987 to 1995, Ravenel served as a United […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Former SC Sen. Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies, family says

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Ravenel family has announced the death of former South Carolina State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. His son Thomas tweeted about his father's passing on Monday:. Arthur Ravenel was 95 years old. According to the South Carolina State House, he served as a state senator from...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

DHEC Awards Twenty South Carolina Schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’ including 2 in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twenty South Carolina schools were chosen to receive grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today. “Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Explore Beaufort SC

Straight from the Kitchen: Diving into Beaufort’s bar food

Beaufort SC is blessed to have some of the best restaurants in the Lowcountry right here. But sometimes, you’re not hungry for that amazing dish full of shrimp & grits, or that $40 steak. Sometimes you just want some of Beaufort’s bar food. Some hot wings, fried pickles, pimento cheese or even a fish taco…while you’re sitting at the bar with TVs humming, music playing and the chatter of others having a good time around you.
BEAUFORT, SC
Charleston City Paper

S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says

The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah native honored with ‘Trailblazer Award’

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Latasha Barnes has helped thousands of people across Savannah as the founder and CEO of Saving Our Youth Savannah. Today, she is being honored with the MLK Observance Day Association’s Trailblazer Award.  Growing up in the city of Savannah, Latasha Barnes says it wasn’t an easy journey. “I’m not gonna say […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

James Island ER expected to open in late summer

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction of a new freestanding ER in southern Charleston County is well underway and expected to open in late summer. Leaders with Trident Health say those who live and work in the James Island, Johns Island, and surrounding communities will have access to emergency services when the new James Island […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

MLK Day march returns with huge crowd on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Through the pandemic, many MLK Day events were canceled year after year. Three years running on Hilton Head Island, this day was silent. But not this year. “Seems like an eternity for us to have MLK in person again,” MLK Committee for Justice Chairman,...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead after overnight crash on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A pedestrian died in a crash on William Hilton Parkway Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to SCHP, at around 11:03 p.m. Sunday night, a 2007 Saturn Aura struck a pedestrian on William Hilton Parkway near Matthews Drive. The...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant leaders ask public to weigh in on trail plans

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant will be hosting a public input session Tuesday as part of the Mount Pleasant Way plan so the public can weigh in on various trail projects. Mount Pleasant residents will have the opportunity to contribute their opinion on what types of amenities they...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by local people. What do you think about these amazing seafood places in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time the are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in South Carolina so definitely leave your suggestions below.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Bluffton celebrates MLK Day with banquet, march

The Town of Bluffton celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a "weekend celebration," hosted by the Bluffton MLK Observance Committee beginning on Jan. 13. This weekend-long celebration began with the 5th annual Black Excellence Ball held at the Culinary Institute of the South. This year's excellence ball showcased "local and world-renowned culinary artists such as Melly Mel’s, Chef & Wine Sommelier Nyjee RIver, and internationally acclaimed Top Chef contender Chef BJ Dennis."
BLUFFTON, SC

