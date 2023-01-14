ETSU Professional Development offering Pharmacy Technician Certification course

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Henry – UVA Wise graduate program space on legislative wish list
WISE — While the groundwork has been laid for new graduate programs at UVA Wise, the college’s chancellor says physical space for those programs is a legislative priority. Chancellor Donna Henry said Monday that the college’s first two graduate programs — education and nursing — are nearing approval to start by the fall of 2023 once they clear the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Kiwanis Club begins sponsoring eighth school-based service club
ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton recently began sponsoring the eighth school-based service club. The latest service club is the Keenburg Elementary School Builders Club and joins seven other school-based clubs in the Carter County School. System and Elizabethton City School System that are sponsored by the Kiwanis...
$1.5 million grant to help Cardinal Glass add 75 jobs
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A glass plant in Church Hill will be able to expand and add 75 jobs over five years thanks in part to a $1.5 million federal infrastructure grant announced Tuesday. The Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to the First Utility District of Hawkins County will allow for the utility to […]
993thex.com
Kingsport’s Domtar Mill resumes operations with a new specialty
The Domtar Mill in Kingsport has resumed operations with a new specialty following a two-year, $350 million transformation. The former free-sheet paper mill was converted to Domtar’s first fully-recycled packaging facility. This marks the company’s entry into the containerboard market, where they’ll be turning recycled fibers into quality liners...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport mayor believes BMA will help fund drug recovery center
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members questioned two recovery court judges repeatedly Tuesday night about a pending nine-county, inpatient drug rehabilitation center. However, Mayor Pat Shull said he believes the board next month will give the project up to $1.1 million of the city’s Baby Doe...
Local foster parents ask state to improve foster care system
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A recent state report confirms what many local foster families already knew — Tennessee’s foster system faces extreme instability. Last week, the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth reported Tennessee’s instability is the highest in the country. The State of the Child Report for 2022 found the state to have […]
Offering kids to help support drug habit most common human trafficking scenario in region, expert says
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee doesn’t look like what people might expect from popular media accounts — and the reality might be harder to stomach than the TV version. “In the work that we do that a lot of times substance abuse is the root of the ‘why,'” said Gabi […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school officials struggling with timelines for ESSER projects
BLOUNTVILLE — Juggling isn’t taught in Sullivan County Schools, but that doesn’t mean education officials aren’t learning to do it on the fly by sheer necessity. They increasingly find themselves between the proverbial rock and a hard place when it comes to funding capital projects with federal COVID relief funds through the federal ESSER program.
Kingsport Times-News
$750,000 state grant goes to Lonesome Pine Technology Park site
WISE — Development of a new site in the Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park will see a $750,000 boost in progress. The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program grant — one of 22 grants totaling $90 million — will go toward development of the Elam Farm site at the western end of the park, Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin said Tuesday.
Local restaurants grappling with historic rise in egg prices
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Inflation has led to rising prices of several essentials, food included. Recently, the cost of eggs has increased, and experts say it’s not just because of inflation. Anthony Shelton is an agriculture agent and County Director for the University of Tennessee Extension in Washington County. Shelton said the rising cost […]
Kingsport Times-News
Tickets on sale for Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner
KINGSPORT — Tickets are now on sale for the Kingsport Chamber’s 76th Annual Dinner on Friday, Feb. 3 and will, for the 11th time, feature Party on the Moon, the No. 1 party band in the nation. The event will be held at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort...
Kingsport Times-News
Student artwork on display at the McKinney Center until Friday
As part of the many events across the community celebrating Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and activism, the McKinney Center in Jonesborough has partnered with local schools for a week long display of student artwork. According to a press release from the McKinney Center, the theme for this...
wcyb.com
Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law facing push back from local school districts
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If your child is in the third grade, a single test could determine if they go on to fourth grade or if they will be held back. The Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law requires students to get a certain score on TCAP to determine whether a third-grade student is ready to advance.
supertalk929.com
Study Being Conducted On Busy Kingsport Highway Interchange
A study is underway to review safety issues, future development potential, current and future traffic counts and other traffic issues at one of Kingsport’s busiest highway interchanges. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will spend more than 124 thousand dollars to examine the John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive interchange and the surrounding area. Public input is being sought for the study and citizens can provide feedback through an online survey that remains open until January 31.
Bristol abortion clinic owner: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’
A looming local ordinance banning abortion clinics, daily protestors and a lawsuit by her landlord do not faze Diane Derzis, owner of the newly established Bristol Women’s Health clinic located about a mile across the Tennessee border in Virginia. Since it opened in July, Derzis’ abortion clinic has also drawn condemnation from the local Catholic […] The post Bristol abortion clinic owner: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Johnson City Press
Local Rogersville business owner places family-owned restaurant for sale
ROGERSVILLE— Oh Henry’s, a family-owned restaurant located in downtown Rogersville, which has been a part of the community for over 30 years, has been placed for sale. Still, the owner hopes the next owner continues its legacy. Oh Henry’s History.
The Tomahawk
Savannah man plans to ride ‘68 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s
Most folks have bucket lists, but Travis Dean has a personal mission. And his mission is much wilder than what’s on most folks’ bucket lists. The Savannah, Tennessee resident will ride a 1968 120 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Kingsport Chick-fil-A announces planned reopening date
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s only Chick-fil-A closed its doors last year so the restaurant could be demolished and rebuilt with improvements. Now, six months later, a planned reopening date has been announced. In a Facebook post, the restaurant revealed a target reopening date of Jan. 26. The Kingsport Chick-fil-A, located at 1205 E. Stone […]
supertalk929.com
‘Career offender’ from Kingsport sent to prison for life
A Kingsport, Tennessee man was labeled a career offender by a federal court judge who sentenced him to life in prison on drug and weapon charges. Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was found guilty in US District Court in Greeneville following a three-day trial on charges of selling heroin and marijuana while in possession of two guns during his August 2020 arrest.
Kingsport Times-News
Symphony of the Mountains hosts Isotone concert
KINGSPORT — The Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music,” which will include performances by a small ensemble and a celebration of Eastman Chemical Co. next month. The concert will take place at the Renaissance Center Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4,...
