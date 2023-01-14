The Salem City Council Monday night will discuss the need to raise water rates to cover current expenses and review the $1.00 per residence per month garbage surcharge. City Manager Rex Barbee says the council has asked to review water rates this month. He says the last rate increase has helped to limit the loss from operations, but operating costs continue to rise as chemical costs go up. In addition, Barbee says they continue to see the need to update or replace equipment at the water plant and the raising of the rate would help to offset that expense.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO