Southington, CT

i95 ROCK

Haunting Figure Appears When You Zoom in on This Weston Woods Photo

The Dapper Den Barbershop in Ridgefield is where I get my haircut, but it's also become place where I hangout. The Den has become a fun weekend destination for me. I've become friendly with the owner Jared and the rest of the crew, so it's not unusual for me to be there for three or four hours on a Friday. I get my hot towel neck shave, my haircut and my beard trimmed. Then, I sit and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and kick it with the fellas (yep, I said it).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
iheart.com

Love Your Local Indoor Market in Manchester

The Love Your Local Market is the perfect place to find Valentine’s Day gifts (or treat yourself) while supporting small businesses. Shop local with 25 Connecticut farms, prepared food vendors, and artisans. Free parking & free admission. Address: 163 Spruce Street, Manchester, CT, United States, Connecticut. Vendor lineup:. •24...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Dry winter hurting Connecticut snowplow, shoveling companies

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s winter has been unseasonably warm, bringing rain — but hardly any snow — to Connecticut. According to Storm Team 8, there are no snowstorms on the radar for the next couple weeks. While many residents are rejoicing, no snow means no work for some businesses. “We are at […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business

A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
HARTFORD, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

4 Awesome Cuban Restaurants in CT in 2023

Cuban restaurants in CT are few and far between for sure. There are a few great ones here, though, fortunately. Whether you’re in the mood for some tasty Arroz con frijoles nergros or some delicious and authentic croquetas, these Cuban restaurants are sure to satisfy you. There are essentially...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Local restaurants raise prices as egg costs surge

(WFSB) - Your favorite omelet or egg sandwich probably costs more than it did a few months ago. Egg prices are reaching historic highs. It’s thanks to inflation and the avian flu. Your go-to diners and bakeries are really hurting. The price of a tasty ham and cheese omelet...
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival lights-up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival is lighting up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards through the end of January. More than 400 illuminated lanterns light the night down a 1/2 mile walking path, displaying a variety of animals, insects, reptiles, plantlife, and more. The lanterns, inspired by the 2,000-year old Asian art of lantern […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Fine Fettle in Stamford Opens its Doors to Enthusiastic Crowd for Recreational Cannabis

Fine Fettle, Fairfield Country’s only adult use recreational cannabis dispensary, opened its doors in Stamford on Tuesday to an enthusiastic crowd. There were 1,000 transactions, with the majority pre-ordered online. “We had a few walkups without orders, but we helped them order and then come back at the nearest appointment time,” said Fine Fettle Chief Operating Officer, Ben Zachs.
STAMFORD, CT

