Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Related
'It Breaks My Heart': Owner Of Southington Eatery Announces Closure After 11 Years In Busine
A Connecticut restaurant is set to permanently close next month after more than a decade in business. Hartford County eatery Zingarella Ristorante and Pizzeria, located in the Southington neighborhood of Plantsville, is set to close at the end of the business day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, owner Mark Zommer announced on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Haunting Figure Appears When You Zoom in on This Weston Woods Photo
The Dapper Den Barbershop in Ridgefield is where I get my haircut, but it's also become place where I hangout. The Den has become a fun weekend destination for me. I've become friendly with the owner Jared and the rest of the crew, so it's not unusual for me to be there for three or four hours on a Friday. I get my hot towel neck shave, my haircut and my beard trimmed. Then, I sit and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and kick it with the fellas (yep, I said it).
Martha Stewart's Latest Adventure: Katonah Celeb Stops By Popular Hot Dog Eatery
Northern Westchester's own Martha Stewart stopped by a restaurant in the region known for its foot-long hot dogs.The businesswoman and resident of Katonah visited Connecticut to stop by Frankie's Family Restaurant in the city of Waterbury. Thanks for visiting Martha Stewart!!Posted by Frankies F…
themonroesun.com
Remo Tartaglia Sr., a notable restaurateur, ran Bonanza chain in Connecticut, established American Steakhouse
Remo J. Tartaglia, Sr., 91, of Wilton, beloved husband of the late Sebastiana Gionfriddo Tartaglia, peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home. Born on a farm in Alanno, Italy to the late Alfredo and Maria DiMarco Tartaglia, Remo earned a degree in Economics and...
iheart.com
Love Your Local Indoor Market in Manchester
The Love Your Local Market is the perfect place to find Valentine’s Day gifts (or treat yourself) while supporting small businesses. Shop local with 25 Connecticut farms, prepared food vendors, and artisans. Free parking & free admission. Address: 163 Spruce Street, Manchester, CT, United States, Connecticut. Vendor lineup:. •24...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Dry winter hurting Connecticut snowplow, shoveling companies
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s winter has been unseasonably warm, bringing rain — but hardly any snow — to Connecticut. According to Storm Team 8, there are no snowstorms on the radar for the next couple weeks. While many residents are rejoicing, no snow means no work for some businesses. “We are at […]
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business
A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
connecticutexplorer.com
4 Awesome Cuban Restaurants in CT in 2023
Cuban restaurants in CT are few and far between for sure. There are a few great ones here, though, fortunately. Whether you’re in the mood for some tasty Arroz con frijoles nergros or some delicious and authentic croquetas, these Cuban restaurants are sure to satisfy you. There are essentially...
Eyewitness News
Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill. Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic. MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already. “We had a...
Eyewitness News
Local restaurants raise prices as egg costs surge
(WFSB) - Your favorite omelet or egg sandwich probably costs more than it did a few months ago. Egg prices are reaching historic highs. It’s thanks to inflation and the avian flu. Your go-to diners and bakeries are really hurting. The price of a tasty ham and cheese omelet...
Historic seaside destination in New England lands on list of ‘52 places to go in 2023′
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A small seaside city in New England could soon see an influx in visitors after it was included on the New York Time’s list of “52 places to go in 2023.”. In its report, the newspaper wrote, “Travel’s rebound has revealed the depth...
Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival lights-up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival is lighting up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards through the end of January. More than 400 illuminated lanterns light the night down a 1/2 mile walking path, displaying a variety of animals, insects, reptiles, plantlife, and more. The lanterns, inspired by the 2,000-year old Asian art of lantern […]
greenwichfreepress.com
Fine Fettle in Stamford Opens its Doors to Enthusiastic Crowd for Recreational Cannabis
Fine Fettle, Fairfield Country’s only adult use recreational cannabis dispensary, opened its doors in Stamford on Tuesday to an enthusiastic crowd. There were 1,000 transactions, with the majority pre-ordered online. “We had a few walkups without orders, but we helped them order and then come back at the nearest appointment time,” said Fine Fettle Chief Operating Officer, Ben Zachs.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
Why Isn’t Trader Joe’s in Northwest / Southeast Connecticut?
If you live along the 84/95/91 corridor, you're not too far from a Trader Joe's. There are 8 locations around Connecticut, with our 9th store getting ready to open up in Glastonbury the first week of February 2023. With the recent loss of Waterbury's Shop Rite, and the news over...
Danbury Weatherman Goes Berserk for Beavers, Defends the Honor of Local Rodents
Jack Drake is a unique character. Jack is a Danbury Meteorologist with a one-of -a-kind personality. He displayed that personality and his passion for nature over the weekend in a post about beavers. On Sunday (1/15/23) he shared the following to his Danbury Weather Facebook page:. "Danbury is nestled about...
Plainville resident seeks help for 'black sludge' drinking water
PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Water woes continue for Connecticut residents. Following the story FOX61 brought you about brown water in Bristol, now there are reports of black sludge in Plainville. FOX61 got a call from a condo owner at the Sheltering Ponds Condominiums in Plainville. A unit owner says she...
Step Inside the Cheapest Condo on the Market in Connecticut
I bought my condo a year ago, and the fun I had through that entire process was looking at the cheapest condos that I could find. Prices have recently started to fall, and there are some places available around Connecticut for just over 20 thousand dollars. I took a look...
Comments / 0