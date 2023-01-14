1 Arrested After Shots Fired In NW OKC

One person was arrested after multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

Police said an officer was patrolling the area near West Wilshire Boulevard and Lyrewood Lane around 3:30 a.m. when a driver in the area shot two rounds.

OCPD said the officers then pulled the driver over with zero problems and found a firearm in the car as well as casings on the ground.

The officer was not struck and did not return fire, police said.

The unidentified driver was taken into police custody and authorities are investigating.

At this time, police are not sure if the suspect was aware officers were in the area during the shooting.