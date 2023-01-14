ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

1 Arrested After Shots Fired In NW OKC

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Xqtw_0kEjOcYY00

One person was arrested after multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

Police said an officer was patrolling the area near West Wilshire Boulevard and Lyrewood Lane around 3:30 a.m. when a driver in the area shot two rounds.

OCPD said the officers then pulled the driver over with zero problems and found a firearm in the car as well as casings on the ground.

The officer was not struck and did not return fire, police said.

The unidentified driver was taken into police custody and authorities are investigating.

At this time, police are not sure if the suspect was aware officers were in the area during the shooting.

Comments / 3

Roma Loudermilk
4d ago

Wow, someone was shooting off 63rd and Lyrewood Ln. That's absolutely, crazy! No one would ever, and I mean ever, think for even a millisecond that a beautiful neighborhood like that would be a place where someone owned a weapon, much less fire it for any reason what so ever. I'm literally crushed by reading this!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says

Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
HARRAH, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy