Jacksonville, FL

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Dallas Cowboys make major decision on struggling kicker

The Dallas Cowboys had an excellent performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, clicking on both offense and defense to cruise to a dominant 31-14 victory. However, the major struggles of kicker Brett Maher on Monday night certainly raised some questions about their kicking situation moving forward, which were answered on Tuesday. Maher broke an unfortunate Read more... The post Dallas Cowboys make major decision on struggling kicker appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
Whiskey Riff

Rob Gronkowski Says Aaron Rodgers Should Be Focused On Super Bowls, Not MVPs: “Bro, Why Are You Thinking About MVPs?”

The Green Bay Packers’ season came to an end at the hands of the Detroit Lions, when they had to win to make the playoffs. They didn’t… Now that the season is over, there has been a ton of talk about where quarterback Aaron Rodgers may end up. The Packers may be ready to part ways with their starting quarterback of 15 years, and give the reins to backup quarterback Jordan Love and start new beginnings. Their are others saying […] The post Rob Gronkowski Says Aaron Rodgers Should Be Focused On Super Bowls, Not MVPs: “Bro, Why Are You Thinking About MVPs?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

