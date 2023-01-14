Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Related
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
hoopsrumors.com
Hawks Rumors: McMillan, Young, Schlenk, Collins
It’s becoming increasingly likely that this will be Nate McMillan‘s final season as head coach of the Hawks, according to Lauren Williams and Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sources tell the authors that a player agent was informed that McMillan won’t be returning in a recent meeting with team owner Tony Ressler and his son, manager of basketball and business operations Nick Ressler.
Report: Pelicans Frustrated With Brandon Ingram
NOLA.com reports some within the New Orleans Pelicans are getting frustrated with Brandon Ingram's toe injury.
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury
The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
Five-Star Shooting Guard Ian Jackson Commits to Hubert Davis, UNC
During Hubert Davis' senior season at North Carolina, he led the Tar Heels to the biggest comeback in school history, scoring 30 points to help erase a 22-point deficit and beat Wake Forest. Thirty-one years later, Davis and his staff accomplished the recruiting equivalent by securing a commitment from Ian Jackson, the No. 2 overall ranked player in the 2024 class.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
NFL Mock Draft: Texans and Bears Make a Deal; Both Win on Day 1
With the Chicago Bears holding the top pick in April's NFL Draft, the Houston Texans may need to pay a fee to secure the future of their franchise.
Yardbarker
Trae Young's Relationship With Former Atlanta Hawks President Deteriorated After 2022 Playoffs
Trae Young his having an incredibly tough year on the Atlanta Hawks this season. Though his on-court performances seem to be turning a corner as the Hawks record gradually improves, the team is in quite a deep hole with managing their star. They went all-out to get him a co-star...
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum passes Larry Bird for all-time Celtics record
Jayson Tatum dropped 51 points in Monday night's win over the Charlotte Hornets and broke a Boston Celtics all-time record in the process. It was Tatum's fifth career regular-season 50-point game. The 24-year-old passed the legendary Larry Bird for the most in C's history. No other Celtic has more than one such performance.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: On Jakob Poeltl and the Celtics' trade deadline dilemma
Do the Boston Celtics really need to make a move before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline?. Over the next 23 days there will be endless rumors and breathless speculation about what the Celtics might do. On Tuesday, a report from The Athletic suggested that Boston had expressed significant trade interest in Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl. It’s just the first bit of rumor grain that will be fed into the insatiable rumor mill.
Report: Atlanta Hawks' Problems Began Last Year In Playoffs Series Against Miami Heat
Today, the Miami Heat face an Atlanta Hawks team that is apparently in disarray
FOX Sports
Hawks sign former UNLV guard Williams to 2-way contract
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks signed former UNLV and Texas guard Donovan Williams to a two-way contract on Tuesday. Williams, 21, averaged 15.5 points in 26 games, including 19 starts, for the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League this season. Williams was undrafted after averaging 12.7 points for UNLV in the 2021-22 season. He played two years at Texas before his transfer to UNLV.
NBC Sports
3 observations after Sixers pick up another tight win over Lakers
The Sixers have opened their West Coast trip with two wins by a total of two points. They followed up their victory Saturday over the Jazz by eking out a 113-112 win Sunday night over the Lakers. Instead of calling a timeout after a missed Joel Embiid jumper, Lakers head...
NBC Sports
Draymond Green has a plan if Celtics fans taunt him at TD Garden
Draymond Green apparently wasn't ready for the vitriol he received at TD Garden last June, but insists it will be different this time around. The Golden State Warriors forward has claimed Boston Celtics fans directed profane language and racial slurs at him during the 2022 NBA Finals. Prior to Thursday's Warriors-Celtics game at TD Garden -- Golden State's first trip to Boston since winning the Finals in Game 6 -- Green admitted he was unprepared for the crowd's reaction to him last summer.
BREAKING: Trae Young's Final Injury Status For Heat-Hawks Game
Trae Young has been upgraded to available for Monday's game.
Nate McMillan to delay any decision on his future until after the season
It’s becoming increasingly likely that this will be Nate McMillan’s final season as coach of the Hawks, according to Lauren Williams and Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sources tell the authors that a player agent was informed that McMillan won’t be returning in a recent meeting with team owner Tony Ressler and his son, manager of basketball and business operations Nick Ressler.
NBC Sports
Warriors failing to overcome themselves in loss to Bulls
Not once in Steve Kerr’s first eight seasons as coach have the Warriors played an 82-game schedule and failed to top 50 wins. This season will be an exception, and the reasons are many. Most of them were on full and inglorious display Sunday in Chicago. Though the box-score...
NBC Sports
Celtics give positive update on Brown's injury ahead of Warriors game
The Boston Celtics have not officially said if Jaylen Brown will play in Thursday night's NBA Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, but they did give a positive update on the veteran guard Wednesday. Brown has missed Boston's last three games with right abductor tightness, but...
Yardbarker
Falcons Coach to Leave, Become Titans Offensive Coordinator?
The Atlanta Falcons may have a key position to fill on their coaching staff in the coming days - and not only at defensive coordinator. Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, who just finished his second season on the job, is scheduled to interview with the Tennessee Titans for the team's vacant offensive coordinator position. The Titans fired incumbent Todd Downing early last week.
Comments / 0