ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Snag this cool offer for Kansas St.-TCU

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UsouO_0kEjOGKg00

New York Post readers in Ohio can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Claim your $200 in bonus bets with the FanDuel Promo Code and Let’s learn how to claim these offers and see which team will come out on top tonight.

FanDuel Ohio offer

This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook, place your first bet of $5 and receive your bonus bets.

Kansas State-TCU: How to play the total

The Big 12 looks to be the deepest conference in the country, and it gives us another marquee matchup this afternoon. The No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats go on the road to take on the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs.

This has all the makings of a great one, as both teams are excellent defensively. The Wildcats are 24th in defensive efficiency, but the Horned Frogs are not behind in 40th.

While team defense is the theme, the winner of this matchup will come down to which star can come through for their squad. Markquis Nowell has been dynamite for Kansas State, but Mike Miles has been equally as good for TCU.

Ultimately, both teams should try to contain those two stars, which will stifle both offenses. So look to take the under at 146 or better.

Tune into FanDuel TV

The Bettor Sports Network features original programming from celebrity personalities like Bill Simmons, famous for his picks on The Ringer Network Podcasts, and Kay Adams, a former host of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network, who displayed her vast knowledge of the NFL and fantasy football.

Although, it is much more than that, as they are the new home of international basketball. FanDuel TV will broadcast more than 3,000 hours of professional leagues from around the globe. So you can sweat your bets on the same app that you place them on.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Comments / 0

Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Homemade moonshine could become legal in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One Ohio lawmaker wants to make homemade moonshine legal in the Buckeye State. On January 11, Republican State Senator Frank Hoagland introduced Senate Bill 13 which would legalize the home distilling of alcoholic beverages in the state of Ohio. According to the proposed legislation, residents would...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this tavern. They're known for their oysters. Customers enjoy the oysters on the half shell. If you prefer your oysters to be served hot, customers also recommend the N’awlins style baked oysters. Another popular option is the restaurant's fish and chips, which feature fried fish caught in the Great Lakes and malt vinegar fries with coleslaw. If you want a seafood feast, check out the seafood tower, which includes 12 oysters on the half shell, a half-pound of peel and eat gulf shrimp, Louie dressed colossal crab, lobster tail, cocktail sauce, and pickled horseradish. If you have room for dessert, the Pearl has pies that are baked fresh every day.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Governor DeWine announces largest “Rainy Day” fund in Ohio History

COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced a historic increase in the balance of Ohio’s savings account. On Tuesday, the Ohio Office of Budget and Management transferred $727 million into the Ohio Budget Stabilization Fund, otherwise known as the “rainy day” fund, bringing the cash balance to nearly $3.5 billion. This funding reserve represents the largest balance for this fund in state history.
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Texas public universities ban TikTok — but students can still carry guns on campus

TikTok is banned at most of Texas’ public universities after a mandate from the governor — but the same students are still allowed to carry guns under state law. The University of Texas at Austin was among multiple taxpayer-funded schools that announced the popular social media app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, would be blocked on campus Wi-Fi and wired networks Tuesday. “The university is taking these important steps to eliminate risks to information contained in the university’s network and to our critical infrastructure,” technology adviser Jeff Neyland stated in an email to students, according to the Texas Tribune. “As...
TEXAS STATE
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Small Towns In Ohio For A Day Trip

Whether you’re just visiting Ohio or you’ve lived here your whole life, there’s a decent chance that you’re missing out on some truly charming small towns. Ohio’s big cities may get most of the attention, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some wonderful hidden gems throughout the state. There are quaint, waterfront towns that rival New England, small artistic enclaves, places full of history, and so much more.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

New bill stiffens Ohio’s texting and driving laws

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Changes to Ohio State law are cracking down on distracted driving. “I think it’s terrible that people drive with their cell phones and they don’t even look at the traffic a lot of times,” said Violet Jenkins. Earlier this month, Ohio Gov....
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

A temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February

Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average, been receiving $90 more per person, per month. That will end next month after the federal government approved the Consolidated Appropriations Act, an omnibus budget package. The bill didn’t include money for SNAP emergency allotments.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 17, 2023

Plenty of clouds holding over Ohio today as the remains of yesterday’s moisture exit the state. We won’t rule out a few lingering showers in far eastern parts of Ohio to start off the day, but mainly just clouds are on the way for the next 24 hours. Clouds may break in western Ohio this afternoon, but more wholesale clearing will settle in overnight. Tomorrow starts with sun, but clouds increase late ahead of our next round or moisture.
OHIO STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy