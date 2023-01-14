ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Here are 3 marches in Sacramento honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day 2023

By Jacqueline Pinedo
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMRIJ_0kEjOFRx00

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated throughout Sacramento on Monday, Jan. 16.

The federal holiday is always observed on the third Monday in January and honors the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. King’s birthday is the day before, on Jan. 15.

Below is a list of marches planned throughout Sacramento on Jan. 16. The Sacramento Police Department is advising city members of road closures.

MLK365: March for The Dream

When: Arrive by 8 a.m., Jan 16

Where: 3835 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento

MLK365 is “marching for the dream” this Monday. The nonprofit organization honors King’s legacy by hosting year-round events. The 4-mile march will start at Sacramento City College, with an optional 1 mile walk before the official march. The event will take place rain or shine and is free for anyone to attend.

March route, beginning at 9:15 a.m.:

  • Sacramento City College to Freeport Boulevard
  • Left at 13th Avenue
  • Right at Land Park Drive
  • Right on Broadway to 19th Avenue
  • Right on Freeport to end the March at Sacramento City College

Optional extra mile before main route, departing at 8:30 a.m.:

  • Oak Park Community Center
  • Left on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • Right on 12th Avenue (where it becomes Sutterville Road)
  • Right on Panther Parkway to go into Sacramento City College
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7hdg_0kEjOFRx00
MLK365 march route Source: MLK365

North Sacramento Martin Luther King Jr. March

When: Arrive by 8:30 a.m., Jan 16

Where: 1400 Grand Ave., Sacramento

The Roberts Family Development Center is hosting an MLK march at Grant Union High School. The march is not only commemorating King’s legacy, but also honoring the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and their support of the North Sacramento and Del Paso Heights neighborhoods. After the march, participants can take part in a business resource fair from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March route, starting 10 a.m.:

  • Grant Union High School to Grand Avenue
  • Right at Marysville Boulevard (then turns into Del Paso Boulevard)
  • Right at Eleanor Avenue
  • Right at Norwood Avenue
  • Left at Fairbanks
  • Right at Mabel Street
  • Right at Silver Eagle Road
  • Left at Norwood Avenue
  • Right at Grand Avenue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIBAp_0kEjOFRx00
North Sacramento Martin Luther King Jr march route Via Sacramento Police Department

South Sacramento California 3rd MLK Celebration

When: Jan. 16

Where: Franklin Blvd., Sacramento

Sacramento Police Department also tweeted road closures in South Sacramento. These are the expected street closures, according to the police tweet. Limited information was available online.

March Route:

  • Franklin Boulevard
  • Left at Florin Road.
  • Left at Freeport Boulevard
  • Left at Meadowview Road to Brookfield Drive
  • Left at Franklin Boulevard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AlXY_0kEjOFRx00
South Sacramento MLK march closure Jan. 16 Via Sacramento Police Department

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Northern California commemorates MLK Day on Monday

People in Northern California commemorated Martin Luther King Day on Monday with marches and acts of service. Sacramento held the 42nd annual Capitol March for the Dream, with hundreds coming together for this year’s theme, “Honoring the Past, Impacting the Future.” It was the first time since the pandemic that the march happened in person.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Things to do across Sacramento area on MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday in January each year as a way to recognize the civil rights icon and his messages of Black empowerment and racial equality. Below is a list of events to attend this MLK Day in Sacramento on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento woman with 9 college degrees talks turning 102, secret to living long

SACRAMENTO - Shirley Allen was surrounded by family and met with applause as she blew out the large candles on her 102nd birthday Tuesday, Jan 17. For more than a century, Allen has marked another year gone by, but she's never taken one for granted. "I certainly don't feel 102. Where did all of those years go? I feel, maybe 80, but not 102," Allen told CBS13 at her birthday party.   Born in 1921, life took her across California throughout childhood. Born in El Centro, she lived in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Visalia and Sacramento, where she returned in 1986. Her...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

MLK marches planned in Del Paso, Land Park and South Sacramento

(KTXL) — Planned marches on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day will close down certain roads throughout Sacramento.  •Video Above: Sacramento expects rain early in the week, followed by drier days MLK Day happens on the third Monday in January, and it is a day dedicated to his service as well as to celebrate […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Section Realignment: Delta would be an all-EGUSD league

(Stockton) – A standing-room-only crowd of high school administrators and athletic directors packed into a banquet room Tuesday morning to peruse the initial proposal of league realignment presented by the Sac-Joaquin Section. The idea, shown to the public for the first time by Section officials, would be initiated in the fall of 2024 and stay intact through 2028.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two men shot in Sacramento on Monday afternoon

SACRAMENTO - Officers are investigating a shooting in Sacramento that sent two people to the hospital. It happened Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Butterworth Avenue. Police officers tell CBS13 that two men were shot and went to the hospital on their own. One of the men had critical injuries and the other had serious injuries.Both men are expected to survive.The investigation remains active and no further information has been released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

City council to discuss expansion of Sacramento Valley Station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council is meeting on Tuesday and will consider creative ways to fund the expansion of the Sacramento Valley Station. Some city leaders want it to be transformed into a multi-mode transportation hub, which would be a $70 million project. The funds will help...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento couple suspected of harming two-year-old

(KTXL) — A Sacramento couple is facing charges relating to child endangerment after a two-year-old was brought to an area hospital in October with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that on Oct. 9 Rosaisela Estrada, 19, the mother of the child and Estrada’s boyfriend Miqueas Romero, 20, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot, killed in Vallejo's 1st homicide of 2023

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo’s first homicide happened Tuesday evening when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Richardson Drive, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot […]
VALLEJO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento crews respond to commercial fire near Del Paso Heights

The cause of a structure fire that occurred in the Del Paso Heights area on Saturday is being investigated, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Sac Fire said that the flames were contained at a residential fourplex home on the 700 block of Lindsay Avenue. There were no injuries reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

54K+
Followers
619
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy