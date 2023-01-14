Here are 3 marches in Sacramento honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day 2023

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated throughout Sacramento on Monday, Jan. 16.

The federal holiday is always observed on the third Monday in January and honors the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. King’s birthday is the day before, on Jan. 15.

Below is a list of marches planned throughout Sacramento on Jan. 16. The Sacramento Police Department is advising city members of road closures.

When: Arrive by 8 a.m., Jan 16

Where: 3835 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento

MLK365 is “marching for the dream” this Monday. The nonprofit organization honors King’s legacy by hosting year-round events. The 4-mile march will start at Sacramento City College, with an optional 1 mile walk before the official march. The event will take place rain or shine and is free for anyone to attend.

March route, beginning at 9:15 a.m.:

Sacramento City College to Freeport Boulevard

Left at 13th Avenue

Right at Land Park Drive

Right on Broadway to 19th Avenue

Right on Freeport to end the March at Sacramento City College

Optional extra mile before main route, departing at 8:30 a.m.:

Oak Park Community Center

Left on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Right on 12th Avenue (where it becomes Sutterville Road)

Right on Panther Parkway to go into Sacramento City College

MLK365 march route Source: MLK365

When: Arrive by 8:30 a.m., Jan 16

Where: 1400 Grand Ave., Sacramento

The Roberts Family Development Center is hosting an MLK march at Grant Union High School. The march is not only commemorating King’s legacy, but also honoring the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and their support of the North Sacramento and Del Paso Heights neighborhoods. After the march, participants can take part in a business resource fair from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March route, starting 10 a.m.:

Grant Union High School to Grand Avenue

Right at Marysville Boulevard (then turns into Del Paso Boulevard)

Right at Eleanor Avenue

Right at Norwood Avenue

Left at Fairbanks

Right at Mabel Street

Right at Silver Eagle Road

Left at Norwood Avenue

Right at Grand Avenue

North Sacramento Martin Luther King Jr march route Via Sacramento Police Department

When: Jan. 16

Where: Franklin Blvd., Sacramento

Sacramento Police Department also tweeted road closures in South Sacramento. These are the expected street closures, according to the police tweet. Limited information was available online.

March Route:

Franklin Boulevard

Left at Florin Road.

Left at Freeport Boulevard

Left at Meadowview Road to Brookfield Drive

Left at Franklin Boulevard

South Sacramento MLK march closure Jan. 16 Via Sacramento Police Department

