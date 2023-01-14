Here are 3 marches in Sacramento honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day 2023
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated throughout Sacramento on Monday, Jan. 16.
The federal holiday is always observed on the third Monday in January and honors the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. King’s birthday is the day before, on Jan. 15.
Below is a list of marches planned throughout Sacramento on Jan. 16. The Sacramento Police Department is advising city members of road closures.
MLK365: March for The Dream
When: Arrive by 8 a.m., Jan 16
Where: 3835 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento
MLK365 is “marching for the dream” this Monday. The nonprofit organization honors King’s legacy by hosting year-round events. The 4-mile march will start at Sacramento City College, with an optional 1 mile walk before the official march. The event will take place rain or shine and is free for anyone to attend.
March route, beginning at 9:15 a.m.:
- Sacramento City College to Freeport Boulevard
- Left at 13th Avenue
- Right at Land Park Drive
- Right on Broadway to 19th Avenue
- Right on Freeport to end the March at Sacramento City College
Optional extra mile before main route, departing at 8:30 a.m.:
- Oak Park Community Center
- Left on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
- Right on 12th Avenue (where it becomes Sutterville Road)
- Right on Panther Parkway to go into Sacramento City College
North Sacramento Martin Luther King Jr. March
When: Arrive by 8:30 a.m., Jan 16
Where: 1400 Grand Ave., Sacramento
The Roberts Family Development Center is hosting an MLK march at Grant Union High School. The march is not only commemorating King’s legacy, but also honoring the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and their support of the North Sacramento and Del Paso Heights neighborhoods. After the march, participants can take part in a business resource fair from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March route, starting 10 a.m.:
- Grant Union High School to Grand Avenue
- Right at Marysville Boulevard (then turns into Del Paso Boulevard)
- Right at Eleanor Avenue
- Right at Norwood Avenue
- Left at Fairbanks
- Right at Mabel Street
- Right at Silver Eagle Road
- Left at Norwood Avenue
- Right at Grand Avenue
South Sacramento California 3rd MLK Celebration
When: Jan. 16
Where: Franklin Blvd., Sacramento
Sacramento Police Department also tweeted road closures in South Sacramento. These are the expected street closures, according to the police tweet. Limited information was available online.
March Route:
- Franklin Boulevard
- Left at Florin Road.
- Left at Freeport Boulevard
- Left at Meadowview Road to Brookfield Drive
- Left at Franklin Boulevard
