fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Jan. 17, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see gorgeous weather over the next few days with a little patchy fog in the mornings as lows hover in the low 50s. That fog will burn off and highs will reach into the upper 70s. The next rain chance comes on Friday.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: A few cold nights before warming trend in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 44 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 71 degrees. Main weather concerns: After a very chilly start to the week, temperatures will begin to warm up by mid-week. BEACHES: Another cool day at the beach on Tuesday with highs warming to near 70 at the warmest....
Sunday forecast: Chilly night ahead, some freeze warnings
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said for one more time this weekend, we have a chilly night ahead. And although it will not be as cold as Saturday night, frost will be possible in many neighborhoods by Monday morning. Frost advisories are up for the metro Orlando area,...
News4Jax.com
Temperatures drop below freezing overnight again
Sunday overnight temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s. A Frost Advisory expires for most counties east of I-95 at nine in the morning on Monday. A freeze warning is in effect for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida until nine in the morning on Monday. Monday morning begins with...
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
Rain, gusty wind moves into Central Florida overnight into Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and a few gusty storms are expected in the area early Friday morning, Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said. The weather will hit Marion County beginning around 2 a.m., between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. in metro Orlando and before noon in Brevard County, Terry said.
fox35orlando.com
Dozen of cats abandoned along I-75 in Florida
Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
Central Florida braces for frigid weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County is opening its doors tonight to people in need of a warm place to go. At The Salvation Army on West Colonial Drive, an emergency men’s shelter opened Friday evening. Staff is ensuring men who need a place to stay warm have one and bending the rule that states when those in need have to be in the shelter by.
Mysuncoast.com
Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
globalconstructionreview.com
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
floridaing.com
Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!
Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
fox35orlando.com
Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida?
Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location in the state to grab a bag of Beaver nuggets. The Texas-based company has filed an application to build one of its popular gas station and convenience stores in Ocala, Florida, east of Interstate 75 near W. Hwy 326.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox35orlando.com
Dive teams searching for person seen entering pond inside Kissimmee's Springlake Village
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Dive teams with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are searching a pond in the Springlake Village gated community off Boggy Creek Rd. According to the sheriff's office, someone witnessed a person entering a pond and that onlooker attempted to jump in and pull the person out of the water but was unsuccessful.
Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering
Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures during the brutally...
Sheriff: Search crews recover body in pond near Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Sheriff Marcos Lopez has confirmed to WFTV that a woman’s body was recovered shortly before noon on Wednesday. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for a live report on this breaking story. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Original Story:. Crews in...
This Week in Lake County, Florida - Monday, January 16, 2023 - Sunday, January 22, 2023
Looking for something to do this week here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: begins at 10:00 am at McKinney Park (801 Bloxam Avenue) and ends at Waterfront Park (100 3rd Street) in Clermont.
fox35orlando.com
19 kittens, cats left abandoned on side of Florida highway
Over a dozen cats were discovered abandoned on the side of a Florida highway on Jan. 12 among a small shrubbery, animal rescue officials said. The St. Francis Society Animal Rescue said they received two separate reports of cats being abandoned at an I-75 exit. When they arrived, they found nearly 20 abandoned cats and kittens spread throughout a small island of shrubbery "surrounded by cars traveling 80mph."
