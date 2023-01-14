ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Jan. 17, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see gorgeous weather over the next few days with a little patchy fog in the mornings as lows hover in the low 50s. That fog will burn off and highs will reach into the upper 70s. The next rain chance comes on Friday.
ORLANDO, FL
News4Jax.com

Temperatures drop below freezing overnight again

Sunday overnight temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s. A Frost Advisory expires for most counties east of I-95 at nine in the morning on Monday. A freeze warning is in effect for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida until nine in the morning on Monday. Monday morning begins with...
GEORGIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Dozen of cats abandoned along I-75 in Florida

Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Central Florida braces for frigid weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County is opening its doors tonight to people in need of a warm place to go. At The Salvation Army on West Colonial Drive, an emergency men’s shelter opened Friday evening. Staff is ensuring men who need a place to stay warm have one and bending the rule that states when those in need have to be in the shelter by.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
SARASOTA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL

Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
WINTER PARK, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!

Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida?

Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location in the state to grab a bag of Beaver nuggets. The Texas-based company has filed an application to build one of its popular gas station and convenience stores in Ocala, Florida, east of Interstate 75 near W. Hwy 326.
OCALA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering

Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures during the brutally...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

